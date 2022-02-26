Who is Laura Ghisi? Meet the wife of Fabio Capello

Laura Ghisi is a homemaker, and She is known for being the wife of one of the best managers in the world, Fabio Capello.

Ghisi comes from Italy, and she is known for being the partner of the former legendary Juventus, AC Milan manager Fabio Capello. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Laura Ghisi Facts

Net Worth (2021) $ 90 million Salary (2021) NA Age 65 Date of Birth 1956 University NA

Nationality Italian Husband Fabio Capello Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram,

Laura Ghisi and Fabio Capello Families

Laura Ghisi was born in 1956 in Italy. However, there is no disclosure of her specific date, and no information regarding any family member is disclosed.

Laureus Ambassador Fabio Capello and his wife Laura attend the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards at Verti Music Hall on February 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Laureus)

Fabio Capello was born on June 18 1946 in San Canzian d’Isonzo,which is near Gorizia in north eastern Italy to father Guettino and mother Evelina Capello. His father was a school teacher and played football, and his uncle Mario Torul was also a football player for Triestina, Padova.

Laura Ghisi husband Fabio Capello

Fabio Capello is a former professional football manager and player. As a player, he has represented SPAL 1907, Roma, AC Millan and Juventus. He played as a midfielder who won several trophies, which lasted over 15 years. He won the Coppa Italia with Rome in 1969 and was most successful with Juventus, where he won three Serie A titles in 1972, 1973 and 1975 and won the Coppa Italia again in 1977 with Milan.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)

In his first five seasons as a manager, Capello won four Serie A titles with Milan, where he also won the 1993-94 UEFA Champions League defeating Barcelona 4-0 in a memorable final. He then spent a year at Real Madrid, where he won the La Liga title at his first attempt, and in 2001 led Roma to their league title in 18 years.

England manager Fabio Capello looks on during the England training session on November 14, 2011 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Overall he has won a significant league in seven of his 16 seasons as a coach. In addition, he is regarded as one of the most excellent managers of all time. As a manager, he successfully guided the England National Team to the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where they were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Laura Ghisi and Fabio Capello Kids

Fabio Capello and Laura Ghisi have been together for a long time. Capello met her on a bus as a teenager and, after spending time with each other, got married in 1969.

Former England’s football team coach Fabio Capello (C), his wife Laura (L) and Italy’s national team coach Cesare Prandelli take place for the Champions League quarter-finals first leg football match. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE

Laura always supports Capello and has been seen more often than not with her husband in stadiums. They have two kids, and Capello is represented by Pier Fillioop.

Laura Ghisi Profession, Career, Net Worth

Laura Ghisi is a housemaker, and other than that, there is very minimal information about her disclosed around till now. Ghisi is a very private person and is not found on any social media.

Italian coach Fabio Capello (L) and his wife Laura Ghisi arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

There is no information about Laura’s net worth as well. However, the estimated net worth of Fabio Capello is around $90 million.

FAQs about Laura Ghisi

When did Laura Ghisi and Fabio Capello get married? They got married in 1969 What is Laura doing now? She is a homemaker. How old is Laura? Laura is 65 years old. Nationality of Laura? Laura Ghisi is Italian. What is Laura’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $90 million