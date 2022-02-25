Who Is Patricia Noarbe? Meet The Girlfriend Of Marcos Llorente

Marcos Llorente Girlfriend Patricia Noarbe Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Patricia Noarbe is famous for being the girlfriend of Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Patricia always had a vision for a healthy lifestyle. She worked hard towards her goal and achieved great feats. Today, she is a famous fitness trainer who has her own business. She is the kind of person who remains determined to reach her goals. She has followed the same theory in her love life also as she has been in a wonderful relationship with Marcos Llorente. They are childhood sweethearts and have remained inseparable for a long time. Since joining Atletico Madrid, Llorente has turned himself into a beast. By making a difference in important games, he has cemented his position inside Diego Simeone’s team. He has great potential and can help the team achieve greater feats. That’s why fans keep a tab on his career. However, many don’t know much about the love of his life. Well, this article is exactly for those types of fans who want to learn everything from nationality, net worth, facts and family details of the stunning girlfriend of Marcos Llorente.

Patricia Noarbe Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 8, 1996 Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Marcos Llorente Job fitness coach, model and entrepreneur Instagram @paddy.8 Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Pia Noarbe (sister) Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Patricia Noarbe Childhood and Family

Patricia was born on August 8, 1996. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and their background. However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her. She has a sister named Pia Noarbe. She has maintained a healthy relationship with her sibling and often spends time together. We are still searching for the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Marcos Llorente.

Patricia is Spanish. (Credit: real Madrid)

Patricia Noarbe Education

Patricia went to a local high school in her hometown. She is the WAG who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful body. She completed her law studies at King Juan Carlos University. She was passionate about fitness from a young age. We believe she might have worked as a professional instructor early on in her career; however, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.

Patricia Noarbe career

Patricia is a professional fitness coach. She has worked with many clients over the years, helping them build a strong body and energetic mind. She has earned a fantastic figure by maintaining a top-notch diet and exercise schedule. She also shares her healthy recipes on Instagram.

Patricia also has her own business, making her an entrepreneur. Her company’s name is Paddyness, specialising in helping people achieve their fitness goals. Along with her team, she creates personalised exercise and diet plans for every individual.

Patricia is also very famous on Instagram as she has a loyal follower base of 260k followers. We are currently unsure whether she has started monetising her channel. But we are continuously researching to find the exact data.

Patricia is a fitness coach. (Credit: Instagram)

Patricia Noarbe Net Worth

Patricia’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her fitness coaching career and continues to earn a lot. However, as we don’t know her yearly wages, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. We are still investigating to find the exact number and will update the article when we find new data.

Llorente earns a handsome amount of €2,1 Million every year from his Atletico Madrid contract. His net worth stands at €12 Million ($14 Million). Well, that’s a lot of money, and only his earnings are enough to take care of all their needs and wants.

Patricia Noarbe and Marcos Llorente’s relationship

Marcos Llorente started dating her girlfriend in 2013. Patricia was just 16 years old at that time. However, they knew from the beginning that they were made for each other. They quickly fell into love, and just one year from their meeting, they became a loyal support system for each other. The duo dated for a long time until, in 2021, Llorente decided to pop up the big question. He proposed to Patricia in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in front of friends and family members. The beautiful Spanish lady was stunned and cried out of happiness. They are engaged at this moment, but we currently don’t know when they are planning to tie the knot.

Marcos Llorente proposed to her girlfriend at Wanda Metropolitano. (Credit: Atletico Madrid YouTube0

Patricia Noarbe and Marcos Llorente Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are very young and very active in their professional sector. That’s why they might take some time before making such a huge decision.

Patricia Noarbe Social media

Patricia has a significant follower base on Instagram. She currently has 260k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares fitness tips and photos of her fantastic figure. She also shares clips from her training. She likes to travel and has been to many famous places, including Dubai and Paris.

Patricia is very famous on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Patricia Noarbe

When did Patricia Noarbe and Marcos Llorente get married? They are yet to get married. What is Patricia Noarbe doing now? She is a professional fitness coach. How old is Patricia Noarbe? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Patricia Noarbe? She is Spanish. What is Patricia Noarbe’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

