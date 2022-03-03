Wilfred Ndidi Wife Dinma Fortune Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Dinma Fortune? Meet The Wife Of Wilfred Ndidi

Dinma Fortune is famous for being the wife of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ndidi is known for his incredible passing and vision. The Leicester star has gathered a lot of fame due to his successful career. He has been a loyal servant for the Foxes for many years. Furthermore, He also helped his team to win many titles. However, our subject for this article isn’t Ndidi’s career.

The Nigerian star has an entirely different personality in his private life and is currently married to a beautiful Medic. Well, it’s good to know that Ndidi has a strong supporter in his home that knows how to stitch him up after he returns from brutal on-field clashes. So today, we will unfold many exciting facts about the beautiful wife of Wilfred Ndidi, Dinma Fortune.

Dinma Fortune Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 19, 1996 Place of Birth Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Residency N.A Partner Wilfred Ndidi Job Medic Instagram @missmb_xx_ Height 5’8 (173 cm) Weight 65 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Three sisters Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Dinma Fortune Childhood and Family

Dinma was brought into the world on June 19, 1996. The medic lady likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She hasn’t yet disclosed any information about her father and mother in the media. We also failed to find out whether she has any siblings or not. However, we will continue our search and update the article with relevant data.

Dinma has always been ambitious about his career and future goals. Later in the article, we will find where she graduated, how she ended up becoming a doctor, and when she met with Ndidi. So follow along!

Dinma was born in Nigeria. (Picture was taken from ccnworldtech.com)

Dinma Fortune Education

Dinma went to a local high school in Nigeria. After completing high school studies, she enrolled in a medical institution and later graduated with a medical degree. We couldn’t fetch the institution’s name due to the lack of information. However, from what we know, she was a studious girl and had big ambitions for her career from childhood. Our report suggests that she liked to help others.

Dinma Fortune career

After graduating from medical college, Dinma started working as a medic. Currently, she is an established professional with a lot of loyal clients. She is very passionate about her job and has gained fame professionally for her incredible commitments.

We are uncertain whether she is working at a hospital or has her own clinic. She always liked to help others, and when she got the chance, she showed great effort and commitment. Tacking her career and her love life was difficult for her initially, but she has learned how to manage her time efficiently.

Dinma is a medic. (Credit: George Okoro)

Dinma Fortune Net Worth

Dinma’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her medical career. She also has a large fanbase on Instagram, and the number of admirers is continuously growing.

And so, in the future, she can use her reach as an influencer to bank even more money. Her partner Wilfred Ndidi earns a significant amount of money and has a net worth of €30 Million. So their added income ensures a comfortable life for them.

Dinma Fortune and Wilfred Ndidi relationship

Wilfred Ndidi met with his wife when he was playing for Genk. His fame and reach were considerably low at that time. But, Dinma found something unique in him that instantly attracted her. She knew about the potential that Ndidi had and supported him throughout his career.

The duo dated for a long time before tying the knot on May 25, 2019. Many famous footballers attended their lavish wedding ceremony.

Wilfred Ndidi and wife Dinma Fortune at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Instagram)

Dinma Fortune and Wilfred Ndidi Children

Dinma and Ndidi have one child together. Their daughter, Jaina Ndidi, was born in May 2020. They enjoy parenthood a lot and love to stay around their daughter.

Wilfred Ndidi with wife and child. (Credit: Reportsmind.com)

Dinma Fortune Social media

Dinma has 15k followers on her Instagram channel. She mostly shares family photos and selfies. From her Instagram, we got the idea that she likes to decorate her house. She also enjoys travelling and has visited a lot of famous places including Paris.

FAQs about Dinma Fortune

When did Dinma Fortune and Wilfred Ndidi get married? The duo got married in 2019. What is Dinma Fortune doing now? She is a medic. How old is Dinma Fortune? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Dinma Fortune? She is Nigerian. What is Dinma Fortune’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.