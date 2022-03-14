Who Is Polly Parsons? Meet The Wife Of Thomas Vermaelen

Thomas Vermaelen Wife Polly Parsons Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Polly Parsons is famous for being the wife of Belgian footballer Thomas Vermaelen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Polly is a renowned TV presenter and a model. Even though she maintained stability in her professional life, she has faced some tough situations in her love life. But, it all changed when she met with Thomas Vermaelen. Discovering the love of her life made her calm and composed.

She is a proud wife and a responsible mother. So let’s find out what she is up to nowadays. Thomas Vermaelen started his professional journey with Ajax. The Belgian star played with a lot of heavyweights, but the highlight of his career was when he helped Barcelona to win the 2014/15 Champions League.

He also gave some impressive performances for Arsenal. But, in this article we are not going to discuss more about his career, rather we will concentrate on the exciting life of his wife. So follow along to know more about Polly Parsons.

Polly Parsons Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 15, 1984 Place of Birth Bristol, England Nationality English Residency N.A Partner Thomas Vermaelen Job Model, Television presenter and Actress Instagram @pollyroseparsons Height 5 ft 3 inch (163 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $2 – $3 Million

Polly Parsons Childhood and Family

Polly was born on February 15, 1984, in Bristol, England, making her nationality English. She maintains heavy secrecy regarding her private information. She hasn’t shared anything about her father and mother for similar reasons. We are currently unsure what kind of jobs they do and how they raised Polly.

We also couldn’t find out whether she has any siblings. We are still on the lookout and will update the article if we find anything new about her family. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thomas Vermaelen.

Polly Parsons was born in Bristol, England. (Credit: Beeld PHOTO_NEWS)

Polly Parsons Education

Polly went to the Sacred Heart Convent Primary School for her primary education. She completed her high school studies at Redland High School for Girls. Later Polly earned an A-Level in Art, Drama and Dance and a Diploma in Performing Arts from the Elmhurst School for Dance, Camberley.

Polly Parsons career

Polly Parsons is a TV presenter. She got her big break when she started hosting The Real Hustle. Even though she had to struggle a lot to earn the spot, it all made sense after that. She was a co-presenter in Fun Song Factory with Laura Hamilton.

After gaining success in the TV industry, she received several acting offers. Later she made appearances in Genie in the House as Princess Sapphire, Toonattik, Meet the Parents, and Don’t Get Screwed.

Polly Parsons is a TV presenter. (Credit: Instagram)

Polly Parsons Net Worth

Polly Parsons has a net worth of $2 – $3 Million, mainly comprising the earnings from her successful TV and film career. She likes enjoying a luxurious life, and her significant bank balance helps her do that.

Thomas Vermaelen has a net worth of $6 Million, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns $3 Million annually from Vissel Kobe. The couple’s added income helps them afford all their needs and wants.

Polly Parsons and Thomas Vermaelen relationship

Thomas Vermaelen met with his wife in 2012 at a party hosted by Robin van Persie. The Belgian was playing for Arsenal at that time. Polly was convinced that her partner was exceptional and could achieve incredible heights. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career.

The duo finally tied the knot in 2017. Their lavish wedding ceremony that took place in Rome, Italy, was attended by all their family members, friends and Vermaelen’s teammates. Not everyone gets to marry their long-term love; hence Vermaelen is a lucky person.

Thomas Vermaelen met with his wife in 2012. (Credit: Pinterest)

Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.

Polly Parsons and Thomas Vermaelen Children

The couple has two children together. Their two sons – Ace Vermaelen and Raff Vermaelen, were born before their marriage. They haven’t shared the exact dates yet. But we are still looking for more details on the topic.

Thomas Vermaelen with his wife and children. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Polly Parsons Social media

Polly is very famous on social media. She gained popularity on Instagram due to her career in TV. But after her relationship with Vermaelen came into the public eye, more people started to take an interest in her life. She currently uses the channel to share her photos and snaps with her family.

FAQs about Polly Parsons

When did Polly Parsons and Thomas Vermaelen get married? They got married in 2017. What is Polly Parsons doing now? She is a Model, Television presenter and Actress. How old is Polly Parsons? She is 38 years old. Nationality of Polly Parsons? She is English. What is Polly Parsons’s net worth? Her net worth is $2 – $3 Million.