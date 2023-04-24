Javier Manquillo 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Javier Manquillo is a Spanish professional footballer who currently plays as a right-back for Premier League club Newcastle United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Javier Manquillo Gaitán is a Spanish professional footballer who currently plays as a right-back for Premier League club Newcastle United. Born on May 5, 1994, in Madrid, Manquillo started playing football in his hometown club Real Madrid alongside his twin brother Víctor, who is a forward. However, both were released by the club in mid-2007, following which they signed for neighbouring Atlético Madrid within 48 hours.

Javier Manquillo is a versatile defender with solid defensive abilities and good pace, making him a valuable asset to Newcastle United’s squad. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Javier Manquillo is estimated to be £14.6 million as of 2023. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP)

Javier Manquillo Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Madrid, Spain Father’s Name Miguel Manquillo Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £14.6 Million Age 28 Birthday 5 May 1994 Nationality Spanish Position Right-back Senior Clubs Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Marseille, Sunderland, Newcastle United. Achievements 1X SPANISH CHAMPION

1X SPANISH CUP WINNER

1X EUROPEAN UNDER-19 CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Javier Manquillo’s Net Worth and Salary

Javier Manquillo is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £14.6 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £2 Million per year playing for Newcastle United.

Javier Manquillo Club Career

Manquillo started his first competitive game for Atlético Madrid’s first team on December 8, 2011, a 2-1 Copa del Rey defeat at Albacete Balompié. On December 9, 2012, he made his La Liga debut after replacing Filipe Luis late in the second half of his team’s 6-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruña at home. Manquillo extended his contract on September 3, 2013, to June 2018.

In August 2014, Manquillo joined Premier League club Liverpool on a two-year loan with an option to buy after his first season. He made his debut on August 17, 2014, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2–1 Premier League victory over Southampton. After featuring in 16 matches during the first part of the season, he played just three times in 2015, never in the domestic league, and Atlético Madrid subsequently confirmed that the loan deal had been terminated.

Javier Manquillo has just scored against United.



Once a red, always a red. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/yHyBSkqzyy — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 11, 2021

Manquillo then joined Ligue 1 club Marseille on loan for the 2015–16 season, with an option to buy. On August 25, 2016, he signed on loan with Premier League club Sunderland for the 2016–17 season. On July 21, 2017, Manquillo signed for Premier League club Newcastle United on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Manquillo signed a two-year loan agreement with Premier League club Liverpool in August 2014, with a buyout option following his first season. On August 17, 2014, he made his Premier League debut, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory over Southampton. Manquillo made a loan move to Ligue 1 club Marseille with a purchase option for the 2015–16 campaign. He signed a loan agreement with Premier League team Sunderland on August 25, 2016, for the 2016–17 campaign. On July 21, 2017, Manquillo signed for Premier League club Newcastle United on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Javier Manquillo International Career

Manquillo has also represented Spain at the youth level, earning 25 caps, including seven for the under-21s. He made his debut at that level on September 4, 2014, starting in a 1–0 win away to Hungary in the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification.

Javi Manquillo of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Javier Manquillo Family

Javier Manquillo was born on 5 May 1994 in Madrid, Spain. His father’s name is Miguel Manquilloand his mother’s name is not found but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has a Twin brother, Victor. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Javier Manquillo’s Girlfriend

The Right-back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Javier Manquillo has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Newcastle United’s Spanish midfielder Javier Manquillo is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Javier Manquillo Cars and Tattoos

Javier Manquillo’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Javier Manquillo has not inked his skin yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Javier Manquillo