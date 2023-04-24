Orel Mangala 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Orel Mangala is a Belgian professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Nottingham Forest and for the Belgian national team and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Orel Mangala is a Belgian professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. He was born on March 18, 1998, in Brussels, Belgium. At just 23 years old, Mangala has already established himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest and has a bright future ahead of him in the Bundesliga and possibly beyond.
Mangala’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and he has been linked with moves to bigger clubs in Europe. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Orel Mangala Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Brussels, Belgium
|Father’s Name
|Limbere Mangala
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Net Worth
|$1 Million
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|18 March 1998
|Nationality
|Belgian
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|VfB Stuttgart, Hamburger SV, Nottingham Forest.
|Achievements
|1X GERMAN UNDER-19 BUNDESLIGA CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Orel Mangala’s Net Worth and Salary
Orel Mangala is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €12.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £249 k per year playing for Nottingham Forest.
Orel Mangala Club Career
Mangala began his football career at the youth academy of RSC Anderlecht. In 2017, he made his professional debut for Anderlecht, coming on as a substitute in a league match against KV Mechelen. In the summer of 2018, Mangala moved to Germany to join VfB Stuttgart on a four-year contract for a reported fee of €2.5 million. He made his debut for the club in August of that year, starting in a 2-0 win over FC Hansa Rostock in the DFB-Pokal.
He then made his Bundesliga debut a few weeks later, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to FC Bayern Munich. Mangala’s first season at Stuttgart was a difficult one, as the team was relegated to the second tier of German football. However, he was one of the few bright spots for the club, making 27 appearances and contributing two goals and two assists.
In the 2019-20 season, Mangala helped Stuttgart bounce back to the Bundesliga by winning the 2. Bundesliga title. He played a key role in midfield, making 28 appearances and scoring three goals. He joined Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee in June 2022 and has been a regular player for the side since then.
Orel Mangala International Career
Orel has also represented Belgium at various youth levels, making his debut for the U21 team in 2018. In 2021, he was called up to the senior national team for the first time and made his debut for the nation.
Orel Mangala Family
Orel Mangala was born on 18 March 1998 in Brussels, Belgium. His father’s name is Limbere Mangala and his mother’s name is unknown but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Orel Mangala’s Girlfriend
The Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Orel Mangala Sponsors and Endorsements
Orel Mangala is sponsored by Adidas company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Orel Mangala Cars and Tattoos
Orel Mangala’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Orel Mangala has not inked his skin yet.
FAQs about Orel Mangala
|What is the net worth of Orel Mangala?
|The net worth of Orel Mangala is $1 million.
|How many clubs have Orel Mangala played for?
|Orel Mangala has played with Three clubs at the senior level – VfB Stuttgart, Hamburger SV, and Nottingham Forest.
|How old is Orel Mangala?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Orel Mangala?
|He is Belgian.
|Has Orel Mangala ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.