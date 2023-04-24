Orel Mangala 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Orel Mangala is a Belgian professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Nottingham Forest and for the Belgian national team and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Orel Mangala is a Belgian professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. He was born on March 18, 1998, in Brussels, Belgium. At just 23 years old, Mangala has already established himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest and has a bright future ahead of him in the Bundesliga and possibly beyond.

Mangala’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and he has been linked with moves to bigger clubs in Europe. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Orel Mangala is estimated to be $1 million as of 2023. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Orel Mangala Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Brussels, Belgium Father’s Name Limbere Mangala Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth $1 Million Age 25 Birthday 18 March 1998 Nationality Belgian Position Midfielder Senior Clubs VfB Stuttgart, Hamburger SV, Nottingham Forest. Achievements 1X GERMAN UNDER-19 BUNDESLIGA CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Orel Mangala’s Net Worth and Salary

Orel Mangala is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €12.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £249 k per year playing for Nottingham Forest.

Orel Mangala Club Career

Mangala began his football career at the youth academy of RSC Anderlecht. In 2017, he made his professional debut for Anderlecht, coming on as a substitute in a league match against KV Mechelen. In the summer of 2018, Mangala moved to Germany to join VfB Stuttgart on a four-year contract for a reported fee of €2.5 million. He made his debut for the club in August of that year, starting in a 2-0 win over FC Hansa Rostock in the DFB-Pokal.

He then made his Bundesliga debut a few weeks later, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to FC Bayern Munich. Mangala’s first season at Stuttgart was a difficult one, as the team was relegated to the second tier of German football. However, he was one of the few bright spots for the club, making 27 appearances and contributing two goals and two assists.

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgard, here we go. Full agreement reached, as first called by @Plettigoal – deal now completed. 🚨🔴🇧🇪 #NFFC



More details:

▫️ £12.75m fixed fee

▫️ £3/4m add-ons

▪️ Been told sell-on clause also included around 12/14%. pic.twitter.com/sv1jBBS3hV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022

In the 2019-20 season, Mangala helped Stuttgart bounce back to the Bundesliga by winning the 2. Bundesliga title. He played a key role in midfield, making 28 appearances and scoring three goals. He joined Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee in June 2022 and has been a regular player for the side since then.

Orel Mangala International Career

Orel has also represented Belgium at various youth levels, making his debut for the U21 team in 2018. In 2021, he was called up to the senior national team for the first time and made his debut for the nation.

Orel Mangala Family

Orel Mangala was born on 18 March 1998 in Brussels, Belgium. His father’s name is Limbere Mangala and his mother’s name is unknown but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Orel Mangala of Stuttgart runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Orel Mangala’s Girlfriend

The Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Orel Mangala is sponsored by Adidas company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Orel Mangala is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Orel Mangala Cars and Tattoos

Orel Mangala’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Orel Mangala has not inked his skin yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Orel Mangala