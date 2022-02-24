Gianluigi Buffon Girlfriend Ilaria D’Amico Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Ilaria D’Amico? Meet The Girlfriend Of Gianluigi Buffon

Ilaria D’Amico is famous for being the girlfriend of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ilaria has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned sports journalist. Well, both Ilaria and Buffon got divorced from their previous partners. You can say fate brought them together.

It’s very hard to find a football fan who doesn’t know about Gianluigi Buffon. The legendary Italian shot-stopper has been sensational over the years. He has won many major trophies in his career with Juventus. His career is so large that this article won’t be enough to include everything.

However, many don’t know about his love life. Why he divorced his wife and ended up with Ilaria is still a mystery to some people. Well, this article has all the answers to your question. We have gathered everything out there about the stunning girlfriend of Gianluigi Buffon and have put it together here. So follow along!

Ilaria D’Amico Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 30, 1973 Place of Birth Rome, Italy Nationality Italian Residency Italy Partner Gianluigi Buffon Job N.A Instagram @ilariadamico_real Height 5 ft 9 inch (175 cm) Weight 60-65 kg Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Catia (Sister) Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $2 Million

Ilaria D’Amico Childhood and Family

Ilaria was born on August 30, 1973, in Rome, Italy. However, we currently don’t know anything about her father and mother. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she hasn’t revealed much about her parents. We are unsure how many siblings she has. ṣ

Ilaria has been through significant grief in her personal life. Her sister, Catia, died before 2018, which heavily affected her. She was very close to her sister, and the news shocked her. She had to leave her work in order to cope with the situation.

We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information.

Ilaria was born in Rome, Italy. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Ilaria D’Amico Education

Ilaria went to a local high school in her hometown. She always had the vision towards a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After completing graduation, she went to the Sapienza University of Rome to study Public Affairs and Law.

She graduated from there with a degree. However, when she was in college, she found out about her interest in sports journalism. That’s why right after completing her degree, she entered the world of journalism.

Ilaria D’Amico career

Ilaria is a professional commentator and host of Italian sports television. She has worked with major TV channels in Italy, including Sky Sports Italia. She spent a long time with the media house and rapidly climbed the corporate ladders. She became one of the most respected and known TV personalities in the Sky Italia group. However, in 2018 she left Sky Italia. However, it wasn’t influenced by her career choice, as a personal event influenced her to take the step. Later on, she revealed why she left the media house:

“I had wanted to change for a while; Catia gave me the push to really do it. When I was touring hospitals with her, I felt the urge to deal with service issues, to go back to telling what we are today. So when the proposal for Sky, everything took shape for a prime time event.”

“I closed a long career chapter, I lived 23 years of sports journalism, and I made all possible experiences and in the best places to do them. I learned the trade in Rai with important masters, I made Champions, and then the great adventure on Sky: with colleagues, we made a revolution.

Ilaria is a TV presenter. (Picture was taken from Instagram)

Ilaria D’Amico Net Worth

Ilaria has a significant net worth of $2 Million, mainly representing her earnings from a successful media career. She also had a stint in acting. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can undoubtedly afford.

Ilaria D’Amico and Gianluigi Buffon relationship

Gianluigi Buffon was in a long-term relationship with Alena Šeredová. They have been together since 2005 and tied the knot in 2011. They also have two children together. However, due to some unknown reason, their relationship fell off in 2014. The Italian star filed for divorce. After their separation, Buffon met with his current girlfriend, Ilaria D’Amico.

We are unsure how they met or whether it was love at first sight. But the duo just went with the flow and fell into love. They started dating and found out that they shared the same interests. Both of their children liked the other person. So, it was a win-win situation for them. Finally, in 2017 The Italian goalkeeper proposed to his girlfriend. They are currently engaged. However, we are not sure when they are planning to get married.

Gianluigi Buffon started dating his girlfriend in 2017. (Credit: Awards Photocall / Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images)

Ilaria D’Amico and Gianluigi Buffon Children

The duo has one child together. In 2016, Ilaria gave birth to Buffon’s son Leopoldo Mattia. However, the pair also have children from their previous relationship. Buffon has two sons with his last wife, and Ilaria has one son from his relationship with her previous husband.

Gianluigi Buffon with girlfriend and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Ilaria D’Amico Social media

Ilaria is active on Instagram and has a large fanbase of 48.6k followers. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful children and boyfriend. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

FAQs about Ilaria D’Amico

When did Ilaria D’Amico and Gianluigi Buffon get married? They are yet to get married. What is Ilaria D’Amico doing now? She is a TV presenter and Sports Journalist. How old is Ilaria D’Amico? She was born on August 30, 1973. Nationality of Ilaria D’Amico? She is Italian. What is Ilaria D’Amico net worth? Her net worth is $2 Million.

