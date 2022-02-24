Who Is So-Young Yoo? Meet The Ex Girlfriend Of Heung Min Son

Heung Min Son Ex Girlfriend So-Young Yoo Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

So-Young Yoo is famous for being the ex girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

So-Young Yoo is a famous South Korean actress. She has a large fanbase in her country. She is the kind of woman who likes to rest after she has achieved her mark. She has achieved incredible heights in the film and TV industry. However, it all started with humble beginnings for her

. On the other hand, Heung-Min Son also is a product of hard work and dedication. Coming from a South Korean city, the fame he has achieved in England is phenomenal. Currently, he is one of the best forwards in the Premier League and a crucial player for the Spurs. Despite having such an influential presence, So-Young Yoo didn’t know anything about him when they met.

However, she was impressed by the charming personality of the footballer. Today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about their love story in this article. Read until the end to know everything there is to know about the stunning ex-girlfriend of Heung-Min Son.

So-Young Yoo Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 29th, 1986 Place of Birth Seongnam, South Korea Nationality South Korean Residency Seoul, South Korea Ex-Partner Heung-Min Son Job Actress Instagram @ssossolovely Height 1.65 m (5 ft 5 in) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $150,000

So-Young Yoo Childhood and Family

On March 29th, 1986, So-Young Yoo was born in Seongnam, South Korea, making her a Korean. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-girlfriend of Heung-Min Son.

So-Young Yoo featuring in an advert. (Picture was taken from playersgf.com)

So-Young Yoo Education

So-Young Yoo went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. Right after completing high school, she enrolled at Chung-Ang University in Seoul. We are unsure whether her major in university was acting. But, after graduating from college, she went on to pursue a career in acting.

So-Young Yoo’s career

In her initial acting days, So-Young Yoo was also passionate about modelling. She took part in the Miss Chunhyang Beauty Pageant in 2005 and earned the second spot in the competition. It was the start of an incredible journey as it opened many doors for her.

So-Young Yoo has achieved fame for her career in acting. She entered the industry at a young age and continued working towards her goal. She first appeared in a Television series named You’re Beautiful. She gave a breakthrough performance in that and attracted the eyes of lots of directors.

Her next role was Lee Se-ra in My Bittersweet Life. She went on to play the supporting role as Park Soon-dong in Dream High 2, and her other works include Kang Eun-bi in Miss Panda and Mr Hedgehog, Ji-Yeon in the 2017 South Korean drama film Beastie Girls and King of Mask Singer in 2020.

So-Young Yoo is a South Korean actress. (Picture was taken from eplfocus.com)

So-Young Yoo Net Worth

So-Young Yoo’s net worth is $150,000. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her acting career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman, and her earnings help her live an uncompromising life.

So-Young Yoo and Heung-Min Son’s relationship

We are currently unsure when Heung-Min Son met with her girlfriend. They managed to avoid the media’s eye in their initial meetings. However, eventually, they were caught on the camera at the Paju National Football Center in November 2015. So-Young Yoo confirmed her relationship with the football star after that event.

Even though she didn’t know anything about Son before their meeting, she quickly fell in love afterwards. They dated for a long time before breaking up. We are unsure about the exact reasons, but it took a severe toll on So-Young Yoo. Her heart was broken after the event. Well, the two love birds haven’t kept any contract now.

Heung-Min Son (L) and girlfriend So-Young Yoo (R). (Picture was taken from allkpop.com)

So-Young Yoo and Heung-Min Son Children

The duo didn’t welcome any children during their dating years. Son has a stiff stance against welcoming a child before his professional career ends. He even revealed that he wouldn’t marry until he finishes his career.

So-Young Yoo Social media

So-Young Yoo is very famous on Instagram. She has 51.8k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. Her Instagram activities show that she likes to golf and often spends time on golf courses.

So-Young Yoo is active on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Carolina Dantas

When did So-Young Yoo and Heung-Min Son get married? The duo is separated. What is So-Young Yoo doing now? She is an actress. How old is So-Young Yoo? She is 36 years old. Nationality of So-Young Yoo? She is South Korean. What is So-Young Yoo’ net worth? Her net worth is $150,000.

