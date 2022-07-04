Eben Etzebeth – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Eben Etzebeth is a South African professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Eben Etzebeth, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Eben Etzebeth Facts

Birth Place Cape Town, South Africa Father’s Name Harry Etzebeth Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 29 October 1991



School Hoërskool Tygerberg

Nationality South African Girlfriend Anlia van Rensburg Children No Children Social Media Instagram

Eben Etzebeth Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Eben has a net worth of $2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Eben Etzebeth Career

Eben is a South African professional rugby union player who currently plays for the South African national team and the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship. He plays as a number 4 lock.

Eben Etzebeth is one of the best players for the South African national team (Planet Rugby)

He was marked out as a player of tremendous promise from a very early age. He entered the Western Province Youth structure in 2009. At his U14 to U16 level played B-team rugby in the backs but sprinted for Northern Suburbs Schools and was a sound high jumper – a handy background for lineouts.

Etzebeth lived as a young player at the Western Province Rugby Institute in Stellenbosch. They won the U19 Currie Cup for Western Province. Later, he signed a new deal to play for NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in the Japanese Top League.

In February 2022, The Sharks signed Etzebth on a long-term contract until 2027. Etzebeth made his Test debut for the Springboks against England in Durban in 2012, which South Africa won 22-17. In 2016, Etzebeth became the youngest player to play 50 Tests for the Springboks in the game against Australia at Brisbane. He was 24, and it was his 27th consecutive game for South Africa.

Etzebeth became the youngest player to play 50 tests for the Springboks (IOL)

Etzebeth became the youngest player to play 50 tests for the Springboks in the game against Australia at Brisbane. He was 24, and it was his 27th consecutive game for South Africa. He was voted South African Young Player of the year in 2012 and 2013 and was nominated for World Player of the Year in 2013 when the award was won by New Zealand’s Kieran Read. He soon became the 59th player to captain the Springboks in a Test match when he led the side in the game against France at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, on 24 June 2017.

Eben Etzebeth Family and Personal Life

Eben Etzebeth was born in Cape Town on 29 October 1991. He attended Hoërskool Tygerberg, an Afrikaans co-educational high school in Parow. He is 6ft 8 inch and 19st 3lb in weight. The name of his father is Harry Elizabeth.

There is not much information regarding his academic career. However, he is a big fan of video games and also loves swimming.

Eben Etzebeth Relationship and Girlfriend

Eben is soon going to be a married man as he proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Anglia Van Rensburg. This is what he wrote on social media after the proposal.

Eben is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Anglia Van Rensburg (The South African)

The beginning of the rest of our lives! I’ve never wanted to hear the yes word so much. You made me the happiest person on the planet! Happy Birthday, @anliastar Looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you! #soontobewife #MRSETZEBETH

Anglia is very private, so there is not much information about her. However, she has supported Eben greatly over the years, and they are going strong as a couple.

FAQs about Eben Etzebeth

What is Eben Etezbeth’s net worth? Eben Elizabeth has a net worth of approximately $2 million. How old is Eben Etezbeth? Eben is 30 years old Which club did Eben Etezbeth make his debut in? Eben made his debut for Western Province Who is Eben Etezbeth married to? Eben is engaged to Anlia van Rensburg Does Eben Etezbeth have any children? No

