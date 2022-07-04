Alba Silva is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish wife Sergio Rico. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Alba has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Alba and PSG keeper Sergio Rico.

Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico played most of his career for Sevilla. He decided it was time for a change in 2020 and signed with Paris Saint-Germain, one of the top teams in Ligue 1. Sergio is unquestionably a superb goalie, but it turns out that he is also a true keeper in his private life. He has been with Alba Silva for a long time, and the two are even talking about getting married.

Alba Silva Facts & Wiki

Birthday January 15, 1994 Place of Birth Sevilla, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Husband Sergio Rico Job Model and Instagram star Instagram @albasilvat Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 5 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Alba Silva Childhood and Family

Alba was born on January 15, 1994, in Spain, making her nationality Spanish. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Alba was born in Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Sergio Rico.

Alba Silva Education

Alba went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. Whether the Spanish beauty went to college is still under review.

Alba Silva Career

Alba is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands, including Valeria Savannah clothing.

Alba’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Alba is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Alba Silva Net Worth

Alba hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs.

She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Alba’s husband, Sergio Rico, earns a significant income from his PSG contract.

Alba Silva and Sergio Rico relationship

Sergio Rico met his wife in 2016. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.

The duo tied the knot in 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. The duo tied the knot recently in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by all their close friends and family members.

Alba Silva and Sergio Rico Children

The duo recently welcomed a son. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child to this point is overwhelming for them. However, they have managed the task wonderfully.

Alba Silva with her son. (Credit: Instagram)

Alba Silva Social media

Alba has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of exciting vacation outings. Being a beach lover, she sometimes shares photos of her bikini attires.

FAQs about Alba Silva

When did Alba Silva and Sergio Rico get married? They are yet to get married. What is Alba Silva doing now? She is a model and an Instagram star. How old is Alba Silva? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Alba Silva? She is Spanish. What is Alba Silva’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.