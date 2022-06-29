Nicola Smith – Dean Smith Wife, her Family and more 

Nicola Smith is famous for being the wife of English manager Dean Smith. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nicola is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to Dean Smith for quite some time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.

That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Dean Smith.

Head coach of EFL Championship team Norwich City, Dean Smith is an English professional football manager and former player. In the first five years of his playing career, he played 166 league and cup games as a defender for Walsall. In this entire professional journey of ups and downs, Dean Smith had the constant support of his wife. Now, let’s find out more about Nicola Smith.

Nicola Smith Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1971 Place of Birth England Nationality English Residency England Partner Dean Smith Job N.A Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 4 in (1.67 m) Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Nicola Smith Childhood and Family

Nicola was born in 1971. She was born in England. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do.

We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Dean Smith.

Dean Smith is an English manager. (Credit: birminghammail.co.uk)

Nicola Smith Education

Nicola spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. Right after completing high school, she enrolled in a university from where she completed graduation. We are looking for her major and will update the article as soon as we find it.

Nicola Smith career

Nicola’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. We believe the English beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother.

The duo has two children with whom Nicola spent most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.

Dean Smith met his wife while he was a footballer. (Credit: Life Blogger)

Nicola is also a huge supporter of her husband. She attends matches frequently to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Dean maintain a cheerful and calm mental state.

Nicola Smith Net Worth

Nicola’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price.

But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Nicola’s husband Dean Smith makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for all the family’s needs and wants.

Nicola Smith and Dean Smith relationship

Dean Smith met with his wife when he was playing for Hereford United. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates.

Dean Smith with his wife. (Credit: Oh My Football)

From the beginning of their relationship, they were pretty committed and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. The duo tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended by only some of their close friends, family members and Dean’s colleagues. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now.

Nicola Smith and Dean Smith Children

The couple has two children – one son and one daughter. We currently have no information on their children

Nicola Smith Social media

Nicola is not a big fan of social media. She maintains strict privacy regarding her private information; naturally, she doesn’t risk being tracked down by the press through social activities. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. Even Dean doesn’t share a lot of images on social media either.

Dean Smith doesn’t share a lot of images of his wife. (Credit: SportMob)

FAQs about Nicola Smith

When did Nicola Smith and Dean Smith get married? They got married in a secret wedding ceremony. What is Nicola Smith doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Nicola Smith? She is 51 years old. Nationality of Nicola Smith? She is English. What is Nicola Smith’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.