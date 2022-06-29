Patricia Magana – Pedro Rodriguez Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Patricia Magana is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Patricia is a strong and persistent woman. She has set high career goals and is on her way to achieving those. Currently, she is working as a sports instructor. The beautiful Spanish lady is lucky enough to have a supportive partner like Pedro. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about their love story. So, stay tuned.

Pedro Rodriguez was an integral part of Spain’s golden generation and Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona team. The forward also played with Chelsea and AS Roma before moving to Lazio. He has won tons of titles in his career including the Champions League, Club World Cup etc. But the most important trophy that he secured is the world cup.

Patricia Magana Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1991 Place of Birth Beniaján, Murcia, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency London, UK Partner Pedro Rodriguez Job Restaurant Manager Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Patricia Magana Childhood and Family

Patricia was born in 1991. The Spanish beauty doesn’t envy the online stardom and mostly keeps herself away from the media. That’s why there is not much information available about her family on public platforms. We believe her parents did their best to ensure a comfortable childhood for Patricia.

We are currently unsure whether she has any siblings. Patricia understood the complexities of life from an early age. Even though she tries to improve herself every passing day, the ethics and values taught by her parents laid the foundation of her character. We are on the lookout for more information about her family. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Pedro Rodriguez.

Patricia Magana Education

Patricia studied at a local high school in Spain. She was a brilliant student and used to give her best in exams. She hasn’t revealed where she enrolled for higher education. We couldn’t confirm whether she went to college.

Patricia Magana career

Patricia is a manager in a luxury restaurant in London. But that’s not the role she started in the initial days of her career. The Spanish beauty used to be a flight stewardess before moving to London. Her career goals were very clear from a young age. After completing courses on personal training, she joined a renowned flight company in Spain.

Patricia Magana Net Worth

Patricia is pretty concerned about her privacy. So she doesn’t share her earning information with the public. Failing to retrieve the exact numbers of her yearly wages, we could not calculate her net worth. However, we believe Patricia earns a handsome figure from her trainer role; hence she is financially stable.

Patricia Magana and Pedro relationship

Pedro was first snapped kissing his girlfriend in September 2017 in central London. The pictures got viral as the Spanish star was married at that time, but his marriage eventually broke following such an event. Pedro was playing with Chelsea at that time and Patricia was in the initial years of her managerial career.

We currently don’t know how they met. But, we believe they were equally impressed with one another’s passion. After a few dates together, the duo was madly in love. After Pedro’s divorce, they started living together and became the biggest supporters of each other.

The road to their relationship success wasn’t easy, but having an understanding and supportive partner helped them tackle failures. The couple remains inseparable to this day.

Patricia Magana and Pedro Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They remain pretty busy with their work; that’s why welcoming a child at this point might not be comfortable for them. They should take as much time as needed to make the big decision. However, Pedro has three children from his previous wife.

Patricia Magana Social media

Patricia doesn’t have any significant presence on social media. She is a busy person and doesn’t get much free time. But whenever she does get some time for herself, she spends her free time hanging out with her friends and family.

FAQs about Patricia Magana

When did Patricia Magana and Pedro get married? They are yet to get married. What is Patricia Magana doing now? She is a manager at a luxurious restaurant in London. How old is Patricia Magana? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Patricia Magana? She is Spanish. What is Patricia Magana’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.