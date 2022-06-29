Carla Howe – Nathaniel Clyne Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Carla Howe is a playboy model and she is famous for being the former girlfriend of Crystal Palace full-back Nathaniel Clyne. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Carla has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned playboy model and Instagram star. She is the kind of woman who likes the excessive spotlight. You are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship in this article. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Nathaniel Clyne has been playing in the Premier League for quite some time now. He has spent distinctive spells at Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Bournemouth. The 31-year-old full-back seems to have passed his peak playing years, but he hasn’t lost his charm yet.

The English-born dated playboy model Carla Howe during his Liverpool days and their love story is really intriguing. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Carla Howe Facts & Wiki

Birthday 26 May 1990 Place of Birth Berkshire, United Kingdom Nationality English Residency England Ex Partner Nathaniel Clyne Job Playboy Model and Instagram star Instagram @carlahoweofficial Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Carla Howe Childhood and Family

Carla was born on 26 May 1990, in Berkshire, United Kingdom; hence, she is English. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent the majority of her life in front of lenses. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.

We currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning ex-girlfriend of Nathaniel Clyne.

Carla was born in Berkshire, United Kingdom. (Credit: Instagram)

Carla Howe Education

Carla went to a local high in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she decided to pursue a career in modelling as she was passionate about it since her youth.

Carla Howe career

Carla started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. The English beauty is currently an ambassador for several clothing and jewellery brands in England.

She has a beautiful face with an alluring body, which raises the stature of the product she endorses. Having dated several high-profile football players, she has increased her reach which helps her get lucrative deals.

Carla is a playboy model. (Credit: Instagram)

Carla is also an Instagram star. The English beauty’s amazing content has earned significant reactions on Instagram where she mostly shares images of herself and with her friends and colleagues. Her incredible fashion sense coupled with her fabulous body creates Instagram-worthy images which instantly attract the eyes of the viewers.

Carla Howe Net Worth

Carla has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful modelling earnings. As we don’t know whether she is monetizing her account, we can’t really say if she is earning money from social media reach. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Carla Howe and Nathaniel Clyne relationship

Nathaniel Clyne met with Carla in Russia in November 2016. The duo started dating soon after their first meeting as they were very impressed by each other’s charm. The then Liverpool star asked the playboy model to meet in Liverpool when in England.

Carla and Nathaniel were first snapped together in December last year leaving the Libertine nightclub in London (Credit: Fame Flynet)

But eventually, they met in London at the Sanderson Hotel. After heavy flirting, Clyne kissed her, but later when he tried to take her to the room, she said no. They kept their relationship out of the public eye initially as they wanted to avoid the excessive attention from the media.

Still, Carla being a model and Clyne being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship got public. The duo wasn’t together for much time as Carla concentrated more on a stable relationship rather than the fling with Clyne.

Carla Howe and Nathaniel Clyne Children

The duo doesn’t have any children. They were together for a pretty distinctive time and they weren’t very close in that relationship.

Carla Howe Social media

Carla is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her friends. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to. However, we couldn’t find any images of Clyne on her profile.

Carla has a massive follower base on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Carla Howe

When did Carla Howe and Nathaniel Clyne get married? They are separated. What is Carla Howe doing now? She is a playboy model and Instagram star. How old is Carla Howe? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Carla Howe? She is English. What is Carla Howe’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.