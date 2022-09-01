Cesare Casadei 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Cesare Casadei is an Italian Under-19 footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Premier League side Chelsea and here we learn about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Casadei signed for Chelsea in a deal worth £12 million in August 2022. A highly rated midfield prospect, he was considered the jewel of Inter Milan’s academy. The 19-year-old has a very good work rate and an eye for goal, drawing comparisons similar to that of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. Currently, he is part of the Chelsea youth setup.

Cesare Casadei’s personal life is high-spirited. The player enjoys time with his family and friends, who are very supportive of the midfielder. Still single, the Italian seems focused on his career at the present moment.

Casadei also featured in The Guardian’s yearly “Next Generation” list in October 2021. We are going to talk about the 19-year-old’s career, personal life and much more in this article. So without any delay, let’s get started.

Cesare Casadei Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Ravenna Father’s Name Mr. Casadei Mother’s Name Mrs. Casadei Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $1.10 million Age 19 years Date of Birth January 10 2003 Nationality Italian Position Midfielder Youth Clubs AC Cesena Youth, Inter Milan youth, Inter Milan U-17, Inter Milan U-19, Chelsea U-21 Senior Clubs Inter Milan Achievements Italian Youth Champion (Primavera), Italian Youth Champion (U-17) Girlfriend N/A Sponsorship N/A Social Media Instagram

Cesare Casadei Net Worth and Salary

Casadei used to earn £34,840 annually during his time at Inter Milan. This amount is to rise significantly when he moved to Chelsea. However, we do not know the current salary that the player is earning. The 19-year-old net worth is around $1 million as of August 2022.

Cesare Casadei Club Career

Born in Ravenna and growing up in Milano Marittima, Casadei started playing football at Cesena. In 2018, when the club faced bankruptcy, the midfielder moved to Inter Milan. he quickly rose through their youth ranks.

The 19-year-old won the national Under-17 Championship in 2019 and rose to the Under-19 squad despite being only seventeen. In October 2021, he was included in The Guardian’s yearly “Next Generation” list, featuring the highest-rated prospects born in 2003.

The following year, he earned a call-up to the Inter first team. However, he did not play. In August 2022, Chelsea confirmed a deal had been struck for the player. Despite never playing for Inter Milan’s senior team, the London club paid up a huge amount to secure the talents of such a talented player.

Cesare Casadei International Career

Casadei has represented Italy at almost all youth international levels, from the Under-16 to the Under-19national team. In June 2022, he was included in the squad that took part in the UEFA Under-19 European Championship which took place in Slovakia. Italy managed to reach the semi-finals before getting knocked out by eventual champions England.

Cesare Casadei Family

Cesare Casadei was born on January 10, 2003, to Mr and Mrs Casadei. We don’t know much about his family and early days. He has kept it a secret until now. There are no photos or information of any sort on his socials too about his family. He has likely done so to protect them from unnecessary media attention.

He has a brother named Ettore who plays football and studies at the Old Dominion University in the United States of America.

Cesare Casadei 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more. (Photo as found on Twitter, posted by UEFA Champions League official account).

Cesare Casadei Girlfriend

The 19-year-old is currently single. He has no girlfriend/s. There is also no photo with a girl on his Instagram, suggesting that he is likely single. We believe he is currently focused on building a career and is not looking to start or consider starting a family.

Cesare Casadei Car and Tattoo

Cesare Casadei Social Media

Cesare Casadei is not so active on social media but does put up some posts from time to time.

Cesare Casadei in action for Italy youth. (Image: Twitter)

Platform Followers Link Instagram 91.1k Here

FAQs about Cesare Casadei

What is Cesare Casadei’s net worth? Casadei is worth $1.10 million How many clubs has Casadei played for? Casadei has not played for any club at the senior level. However, at the junior level he has played for AC Cesena Youth and Inter Milan Youth, Under-17 and Under-19 sides. How old is Cesare Casadei? Casadei is 19 years old Nationality of Cesare Casadei? Casadei is Italian Has Cesare Casadei ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup