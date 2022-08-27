Irina Carabali Guerron – Pervis Estupinan Girlfriend, her Family and more

Irina Carabali Guerron is famous for being the girlfriend of Ecuadorian full-back Pervis Estupinan. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Irina Carabali Guerron is the gorgeous Ecuadorian beauty who is set to become the wife of Villarreal star Pervis Estupinan. Despite leading a luxurious life, Irina has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media. Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Ecuadorian beauty including her family, education and career information.

As a result of his impressive achievements with the Spanish team Villarreal, Pervis Estupián is currently one of the most sought-after full-backs. In 2020, the Ecuadorian completed his long-awaited transfer from Watford to Villarreal. Since then, he has played a tonne of football in Spain, to the delight of the supporters.

Irina Carabali Guerron Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 30, 1998 Place of Birth Ecuador Nationality Ecuadorian Residency Spain Partner Pervis Estupinan Job N.A Instagram @irinacarabali Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Irina Carabali Guerron Childhood and Family

Irina was born on June 30, 1998, in Ecuador. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us. We believe the Ecuadorian beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.

She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Pervis Estupinan.

Irina was born on June 30, 1998. (Credit: Villareal)

Irina Carabali Guerron Education

Irina completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Estupinan at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.

Irina Carabali Guerron Career

Irina’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Irina has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Ecuadorian beauty has been with Estupinan from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Ecuadorian goalkeeper overcome barriers in professional life.

Pervis Estupinan in action for La Liga team Osasuna. (Credit: SkySports)

Irina Carabali Guerron Net Worth

Irina’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Ecuadorian beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. Irina’s boyfriend Estupinan accumulates a significant sum per year through his contract with Villarreal.

Irina Carabali Guerron and Pervis Estupinan Relationship

Pervis Estupinan met his girlfriend in 2015. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The Ecuadorian defender wasn’t a part of a prestigious team back then, however, his girlfriend trusted him to make it big.

The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your long-term sweetheart is always special. Estupinan is the lucky person from that perspective. However, currently, they are showing no rush to get married.

Pervis Estupinan met his girlfriend in 2015. (Credit: TransferMarket)

Irina Carabali Guerron and Pervis Estupinan Children

Pervis and Irina Guerron are the joyful parents of a beautiful baby daughter. The couple’s first child, a daughter they named Sharlotte Estupián, was born to Irina in January 2019.

Irina Carabali Guerron with her daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Irina Carabali Guerron Social media

Irina doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private.

FAQs about Irina Carabali Guerron

When did Irina Carabali Guerron and Pervis Estupinan get married? They are yet to get married. What is Irina Carabali Guerron doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Irina Carabali Guerron? She is 24 years old. Nationality of Irina Carabali Guerron? She is Ecuadorian. What is Irina Carabali Guerron’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

