Carney Chukwuemeka is an English professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Chelsea. He was part of Northampton Town and Aston Villa’s academy and played for the Villans’ first team before making the move to London. Here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, salary, facts and family.

From 2016 to 2022, he made the journey from Aston Villa’s youth team to their first team, before transitioning into wearing blue for Chelsea. In August 2022, he signed a six-year contract with the West London outfit for a fee of around £20m.

Carney Chukwuemeka Facts and Wiki

Birthplace Eisenstadt, Austria Father’s Name Mr Chukwuemeka Mother’s Name Mrs Chukwuemeka Star Sign Libra Net Worth USD 6m Age 18 Date of Birth 20.10.2003 Nationality English Position Central Midfielder Youth Clubs Northampton Town, Aston Villa Senior Clubs Aston Villa, Chelsea Achievements N/A Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Sponsorship Adidas Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Carney Chukwuemeka Net Worth and Salary

As per estimates, Chukwuemeka is worth around $6m USD. The Englishman, as per his latest Chelsea contract, earns £85,000 per week. He is only 18 years old and if he reaches his top potential, he will be worth much more than the current estimates.

Carney Chukwuemeka Club Career

Chukwuemeka joined the Aston Villa academy from Northampton Town in March 2016. He signed his first professional contract with the Villans in July 2020. The Englishman made his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur in an away win, hitting the post within seconds of coming on. He was named Aston Villa’s Academy Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

In August 2022, Aston Villa and Chelsea agreed on a fee for the transfer of Chukwuemeka. The Blues announced that he had signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He is yet to feature for Chelsea in a competitive game.

Carney Chukwuemeka International Career

Carney Chukwuemeka of England celebrates with UEFA European Under-19 Championship Trophy. (Photo by Christian Hofer – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Chukwuemeka is eligible to play for England, Nigeria and Austria. He chose to play for England and has represented the Three Lions in age-group football. Carney made his debut for the U18 squad in March 2021 in a 2-0 win over Wales.

He featured in England’s squad for the 2022 UEFA U-19 Championship wherein he scored the second goal in extra time for his team in the finals of the competition, eventually winning 3-1 against Israel. Chukwuemeka’s performance in the competition led to his inclusion in the Team of The Tournament.

Carney Chukwuemeka Family and Girlfriend

Chukwuemeka is of Igbo descent. He was born in Austria to Nigerian parents and was raised in Northampton, England. His older brother Caleb Chukwuemeka plays for Aston Villa. There is no information about Chukwuemeka’s partner/s, indicating that he is single.

Carney Chukwuemeka Tattoo and Cars

The Englishman is only 18 years old and he does not own a car or have a tattoo yet.

Carney Chukwuemeka Social Media

Carney Chukwuemeka FAQ