Bundesliga Stars Who Could Finish as Top Scorer after Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona

The 2022/2023 German Bundesliga season will be without a proven talented goal scorer in Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker who led the line for Bayern Munich has now moved on to play for Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga after playing for twelve years in the German Bundesliga.

WARSAW, POLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: Robert Lewandowski of Poland applauds the crowd the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Poland and England at Stadion Narodowy on September 08, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

During his twelve years Bundesliga career, Lewandowski scored over 300 goals and ranked as the second highest scorer of all time in the Bundesliga after Gerd Müller (365 goals).

Lewandowski was a top scorer that helped his team season after season. He won the Kicker Torjägerkanone (Bundesliga Top Scorer) a record 7 times, with 5 of those won consecutively from 2017 to 2022.

In the 2020/2021 season, Lewandowski shattered the best Bundesliga tips with his 41 record-breaking goals to surpass Gerd Müller’s record for most goals scored in a season.

With Robert Lewandowski gone, which players can take over the goal-scoring gauntlet from him in the Bundesliga?

Players Who Could Finish as Top Scorers in The German Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski’s 238 goals for Bayern Munich in 253 Bundesliga appearances and his 74 goals for Borussia Dortmund in 131 Bundesliga appearances make him one of the best goal-scoring talents to have played in the Bundesliga. Unfortunately, he was not the only proven goalscorer that left the Bundesliga in the summer transfer window.

Erling Haaland left for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund and had 62 goals from 67 Bundesliga games. Without these two talented strikers, the current 2022/2023 season presents strikers in the Bundesliga with a unique opportunity to lead the goal-scoring chart.

Who are some players that could take over from where Lewandowski left?

Patrick Schick

Schick plays as an attacker for Bayern Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. He has 33 goals from 60 appearances and finished behind Lewandowski in the top scorer’s chart with 24 goals in the 2021/2022 season.

Although Schick has made a slow start to the 2022/2023 Bundesliga campaign with no goals from 4 games, he is tipped to finish as one of the top scorers in the league. He can replicate his fine form from the concluded season.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkuku’s fine goal-scoring form has made him a top target for top European clubs. With 20 Bundesliga goals to his name last season, Nkunku has started the current season on the right note with 4 goals from 4 matches. This may just be the beginning.

With a strengthened RB Leipzig forward line, Nkunku should be able to create goals and get the necessary service he needs to score for Leipzig.

Serge Gnabry

After a protracted contract extension talk, it became imperative for Bayern Munich to keep Gnabry after Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona. 27-year-old Gnabry finished last season with 14 goals and was the second highest goal scorer for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Gnabry already has 2 goals from 4 games in the new season.

Timo Werner

Before moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2020, he finished second behind Lewandowski with 28 goals in the Bundesliga’s top scorer chart for the 2019/2020 season.

Although Werner seemed to have lost his goal-scoring boots at Chelsea, his return to the Bundesliga could spark a goal-scoring resurgence. The number of goals he will get this season depends on how quickly he can form partnerships with Nkunku and other RB Leipzig attackers.

Sadio Mané

Mané will be the only newcomer to make this list. The former Liverpool attacker has settled quickly to life in the Bundesliga. Mané is replicating his fine goal-scoring form scoring 3 goals from 4 games in the Bundesliga.

Conclusion

The stage is set for a new goal-scoring leader in the Bundesliga. The 2022/2023 season promises to be an exciting one in the Bundesliga. Of course, the goals will pour in on every match day. Come May 2023, who takes over from Robert Lewandowski will be clear for everyone to see.