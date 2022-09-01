Tyrell Malacia is a Dutch professional footballer who plays for Manchester United in the Premier League and the Dutch national football team and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Malacia joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 after 5 years with the Dutch team Feyenoord. He was the first signing for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag’s managership. He has had a decent start to his career at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman’s personal life has been quite private and there is not much information about the left-back’s life off the pitch available in the public domain. With Malacia very recently moving to United, more facts about his personal life might be available for people to know.

Tyrell Malacia Facts and Wiki

Birthplace Rotterdam Father’s Name Mr Malacia Mother’s Name Mrs Malacia Star Sign Leo Net Worth $1m-$5m Age 23 Date of Birth 17.08.1999 Nationality Dutch Position Left-Back Youth Clubs Feyenoord Senior Clubs Feyenoord, Manchester United Achievements Dutch Cup, Dutch Super Cup Girlfriends N/A Children N/A Sponsorship Nike Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Tyrell Malacia net worth and salary

It is estimated that Malacia’s net worth is around $1.5 million when last calculated. He makes $4.25 million annually according to his new contract at Manchester United which will increase his net worth over time. He earns £75,000 per week as his salary.

Bringing the points back to Manchester ✔️ pic.twitter.com/dFij5fvdgl — Tyrell Malacia (@TyrellMalaciia) August 27, 2022

Tyrell Malacia Club Career

Born in Rotterdam, Malacia joined the Feyenoord youth team at the age of nine in 2008. He signed his first pro contract with the club in December 2015 and made his first team debut in his club’s 2-1 win against Napoli in December 2017, playing the full 90. He was part of Feyenoord’s squad for the 2021-22 UEFA Conference League and started in their loss to AS Roma in the competition’s final in May 2022. That was his last appearance for the Dutch outfit. He was also named in the Team of the Season for the UECL.

In July 2022, he signed a contract with Manchester United for 4 years with the option of an additional year. £13m fee plus £1.7m in add-ons is what he cost United. He became new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s first signing at the club. He is still in his early days at the Newton Heath club and it is expected that by this time next year, he would be an important player for the Red Devils.

Tyrell Malacia International Career

Tyrell Malacia of Holland during the UEFA Nations League match between the Netherlands and Wales at Feyenoord stadium on June 14, 2022, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. ANP PIETER STAM DE YOUNG (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Malacia could represent Curacao as his father is Curacaoan and his mother is Surinamese. He chose to represent his birth country, representing the Netherlands across all age groups. He made his international debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification match against Montenegro. All in all, he has played 5 games for the Netherlands since making his debut.

Tyrell Malacia family and Girlfriends

He was born on 17th June 1999 to a Surinamese mother and a Curacaoan father in Rotterdam, Netherlands. There is not much information out there about his parents as Malacia maintains a private life. It is also known that Malacia has a younger sister called Tatiana. It is unknown whether Malacia has a girlfriend, and therefore it is assumed that the 23-year-old is single.

Tyrell Malacia tattoos and Cars

Source: Instagram / tyrellmalacia

Malacia has got a humongous tattoo on his back. Features animals from the wild like Elephants, a couple of leopards and lions. In terms of cars, he has been spotted multiple times outside United’s training complex driving a Volkswagen.

Tyrell Malacia Social Media

Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Tyrell Malacia FAQ

What is Tyrell Malacia’s Net Worth $1m-$5m How many clubs has Malacia played for Feyenoord, Manchester United How old is Tyrell Malacia 23 Tyrell Malacia Nationality Dutch Has Tyrell Malacia won the World Cup No.