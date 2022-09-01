Tyrell Malacia 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Tyrell Malacia is a Dutch professional footballer who plays for Manchester United in the Premier League and the Dutch national football team and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Malacia joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 after 5 years with the Dutch team Feyenoord. He was the first signing for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag’s managership. He has had a decent start to his career at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman’s personal life has been quite private and there is not much information about the left-back’s life off the pitch available in the public domain. With Malacia very recently moving to United, more facts about his personal life might be available for people to know.

Contents hide
1 Tyrell Malacia Facts and Wiki
2 Tyrell Malacia net worth and salary
3 Tyrell Malacia Club Career
4 Tyrell Malacia International Career
5 Tyrell Malacia family and Girlfriends
6 Tyrell Malacia tattoos and Cars
7 Tyrell Malacia Social Media
8 Tyrell Malacia FAQ
8.1 Read More:

Tyrell Malacia Facts and Wiki

Birthplace Rotterdam
Father’s Name Mr Malacia
Mother’s Name Mrs Malacia
Star Sign Leo
Net Worth $1m-$5m
Age 23
Date of Birth 17.08.1999
Nationality Dutch
Position Left-Back
Youth Clubs Feyenoord
Senior Clubs Feyenoord, Manchester United
Achievements Dutch Cup, Dutch Super Cup
Girlfriends N/A
Children N/A
Sponsorship Nike
Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Tyrell Malacia net worth and salary

It is estimated that Malacia’s net worth is around $1.5 million when last calculated. He makes $4.25 million annually according to his new contract at Manchester United which will increase his net worth over time. He earns £75,000 per week as his salary.

Tyrell Malacia Club Career

Born in Rotterdam, Malacia joined the Feyenoord youth team at the age of nine in 2008. He signed his first pro contract with the club in December 2015 and made his first team debut in his club’s 2-1 win against Napoli in December 2017, playing the full 90. He was part of Feyenoord’s squad for the 2021-22 UEFA Conference League and started in their loss to AS Roma in the competition’s final in May 2022. That was his last appearance for the Dutch outfit. He was also named in the Team of the Season for the UECL.

In July 2022, he signed a contract with Manchester United for 4 years with the option of an additional year. £13m fee plus £1.7m in add-ons is what he cost United. He became new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s first signing at the club. He is still in his early days at the Newton Heath club and it is expected that by this time next year, he would be an important player for the Red Devils.

Tyrell Malacia International Career

Tyrell Malacia 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Tyrell Malacia of Holland during the UEFA Nations League match between the Netherlands and Wales at Feyenoord stadium on June 14, 2022, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. ANP PIETER STAM DE YOUNG (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Malacia could represent Curacao as his father is Curacaoan and his mother is Surinamese. He chose to represent his birth country, representing the Netherlands across all age groups. He made his international debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification match against Montenegro. All in all, he has played 5 games for the Netherlands since making his debut.

Tyrell Malacia family and Girlfriends

He was born on 17th June 1999 to a Surinamese mother and a Curacaoan father in Rotterdam, Netherlands. There is not much information out there about his parents as Malacia maintains a private life. It is also known that Malacia has a younger sister called Tatiana. It is unknown whether Malacia has a girlfriend, and therefore it is assumed that the 23-year-old is single.

Tyrell Malacia tattoos and Cars

Tyrell Malacia 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Source: Instagram / tyrellmalacia

Malacia has got a humongous tattoo on his back. Features animals from the wild like Elephants, a couple of leopards and lions. In terms of cars, he has been spotted multiple times outside United’s training complex driving a Volkswagen.

Tyrell Malacia Social Media

Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Tyrell Malacia FAQ

What is Tyrell Malacia’s Net Worth
$1m-$5m
How many clubs has Malacia played for
Feyenoord, Manchester United
How old is Tyrell Malacia
23
Tyrell Malacia Nationality
Dutch
Has Tyrell Malacia won the World Cup
No.

Read More:

  

Written by Shrishh Attavar

Tyrell Malacia

Sergino Dest for the USMNT. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Sergino Dest 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
LUGANO, SWITZERLAND - JULY 12: Cesare Casadei of FC Internazionale looks on during Pre-season Friendly between FC Lugano v FC Internazionale at Cornaredo Stadium on July 12, 2022 in Lugano, Switzerland. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Cesare Casadei 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more