Lisandro Martinez 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Lisandro Martinez is an Argentinian professional football player who is currently playing for the Premier League team Manchester United. Here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lisandro Martinez rose to prominence in the successful Ajax side under now Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. He spent four seasons with the club before making his big move to Manchester United.

Nicknamed “The Little Butcher”, he was awarded the Ajax Player of the Year (Rinus Michels Award) in 2021-22. In his first four appearances, he has already produced two player-of-the-match performances and will be looking to have a successful career ahead at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Gualeguay, Argentina Father’s Name Raul Martinez Mother’s Name Silvina Cabrera Star Sign Capricorn Lisandro Martinez Net Worth £31million Age 24 Date of Birth 18 January 1998 Nationality Argentinian Position Centre-Back Youth Clubs Club Urquiza, Club Libertad, Newell’s Old Boys Senior Clubs Newell’s Old Boys, Defensa y Justicia, Ajax, Manchester United Achievements (Selected) Ajax Player of the Year (Rinus Michels Award): 2021-22 Girlfriend Muri Lopez Benitez Children – Sponsorships – Social Media Instagram , Twitter , Facebook

Lisandro Martinez’s Net Worth and Salary

Lisandro Martinez’s net worth is £31million and it is expected to rise in the coming years. Most of his income, if not all, would have come from his career as a footballer.

His basic salary is £120,000 per week. He signed a contract in the summer of 2022 with United and he would expect that down the line, he pens new terms that see that salary increase.

Lisandro Martinez Club Career

Lisandro Martinez started his senior club career with Newell’s Old Boys and made his debut in the final game of the 2016-17 season. The following season he was loaned to Defensa y Justicia where he impressed in his first campaign, resulting in a permanent move for the player where he spent the 2018/19 season. Due to his performances, Ajax came calling who were looking to replace Matthis De Ligt and chose Martinez as the successor.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United in action against Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Martinez really came to life at Ajax where he established himself as a top centre-back in the successful Ajax team which won back-to-back Eredivisie titles. He was awarded the Ajax Player of the Year (Rinus Michels Award) in the 2021/22 season for his outstanding performance in the season.

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag agreed to switch the Netherlands for England and became the head coach of Manchester United for the 2022/23 season and made sure that he brought his established centre back with him to the Theatre of Dreams. Lisandro Martinez completed his big-money move to Manchester United and would be looking to build a successful career for himself at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez International Career

Martinez represented Argentina at the U-20 and U-23 levels before making his senior debut in 2019 against Venezuela. He was part of the 2021 Copa America winning side and was also part of the team in the 2022 Finalissima held between Italy and Argentina.

On the right track!!

✔️✔️⛔️ 2 W in a row and a clean sheet… have a great Saturday you Reds!! 👹 #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/MaDkv6hyjh — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) August 27, 2022

With a big move, all eyes will be on Martinez and if he performs similarly as his previous clubs, there is a high chance that Martinez could play an important role for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.

Lisandro Martinez Cars and Tattoo

Lisandro Martinez’s right hand is covered with two tattoos. On the forearm, there is a beautifully drawn lion and his upper arm is painted with the image of a Buddha. Martinez drives an Audi.

Lisandro Martinez Social Media

Platform Followers Link Twitter 324.9k Followers Here Instagram 1.3m Followers Here Facebook 486.9k followers Here

Lisandro Martinez has a net worth of around £41million. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

