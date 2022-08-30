Lisandro Martinez 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Lisandro Martinez is an Argentinian professional football player who is currently playing for the Premier League team Manchester United. Here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lisandro Martinez rose to prominence in the successful Ajax side under now Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. He spent four seasons with the club before making his big move to Manchester United.

Nicknamed “The Little Butcher”, he was awarded the Ajax Player of the Year (Rinus Michels Award) in 2021-22. In his first four appearances, he has already produced two player-of-the-match performances and will be looking to have a successful career ahead at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez Facts and Wiki

Birth PlaceGualeguay, Argentina
Father’s NameRaul Martinez
Mother’s NameSilvina Cabrera
Star SignCapricorn
Lisandro Martinez Net Worth£31million
Age24
Date of Birth18 January 1998
NationalityArgentinian
PositionCentre-Back
Youth ClubsClub Urquiza, Club Libertad, Newell’s Old Boys
Senior ClubsNewell’s Old Boys, Defensa y Justicia, Ajax, Manchester United
Achievements (Selected)Ajax Player of the Year (Rinus Michels Award): 2021-22
GirlfriendMuri Lopez Benitez
Children
Sponsorships
Social MediaInstagram , Twitter , Facebook

Lisandro Martinez’s Net Worth and Salary

Lisandro Martinez’s net worth is £31million and it is expected to rise in the coming years. Most of his income, if not all, would have come from his career as a footballer.

His basic salary is £120,000 per week. He signed a contract in the summer of 2022 with United and he would expect that down the line, he pens new terms that see that salary increase.

Lisandro Martinez Club Career

Lisandro Martinez started his senior club career with Newell’s Old Boys and made his debut in the final game of the 2016-17 season. The following season he was loaned to Defensa y Justicia where he impressed in his first campaign, resulting in a permanent move for the player where he spent the 2018/19 season. Due to his performances, Ajax came calling who were looking to replace Matthis De Ligt and chose Martinez as the successor.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United in action against Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Martinez really came to life at Ajax where he established himself as a top centre-back in the successful Ajax team which won back-to-back Eredivisie titles. He was awarded the Ajax Player of the Year (Rinus Michels Award) in the 2021/22 season for his outstanding performance in the season.

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag agreed to switch the Netherlands for England and became the head coach of Manchester United for the 2022/23 season and made sure that he brought his established centre back with him to the Theatre of Dreams. Lisandro Martinez completed his big-money move to Manchester United and would be looking to build a successful career for himself at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez International Career

Martinez represented Argentina at the U-20 and U-23 levels before making his senior debut in 2019 against Venezuela. He was part of the 2021 Copa America winning side and was also part of the team in the 2022 Finalissima held between Italy and Argentina.

With a big move, all eyes will be on Martinez and if he performs similarly as his previous clubs, there is a high chance that Martinez could play an important role for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.

Lisandro Martinez Cars and Tattoo

Lisandro Martinez’s right hand is covered with two tattoos. On the forearm, there is a beautifully drawn lion and his upper arm is painted with the image of a Buddha. Martinez drives an Audi.

Lisandro Martinez Social Media

PlatformFollowersLink
Twitter324.9k FollowersHere
Instagram1.3m FollowersHere
Facebook486.9k followersHere
FAQs about Lisandro Martinez

What is Lisandro Martinez’s net worth?
Lisandro Martinez’s net worth is £31million.
How many clubs have Lisandro Martinez played for?
Lisandro Martinez has played with four clubs at the senior level – Newell’s Old Boys, Defensa y Justicia, Ajax, Manchester United
How old is Lisandro Martinez?
He is 24 years old.
Nationality of Lisandro Martinez?
He is Argentinian.
Has Lisandro Martinez ever won a World Cup?
No, he has never won a world cup.

Written by Yuvraj Singh

