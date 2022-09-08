Pedri is a Spanish professional footballer who plays for FC Barcelona in La Liga and the Spanish national football team and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Pedri joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2019 after 2 years with the Spanish team Las Palmas. He was signed to the club under Ernesto Valverde. He won the Golden Boy award for 2021 along with the Kopa Trophy given by France Football.

Pedri Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Tegueste, Spain Full Name Pedro Gonzalez Lopez Father’s Name Fernando Rosario Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $9.4m USD Age 19 Date of Birth 25.11.2002 Nationality Spaniard Position Midfielder Youth Club(s) Tegueste, Juventud Laguna, Las Palmas Senior Clubs(s) Las Palmas, FC Barcelona Partner N/A Children N/A Sponsorship Nike Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Pedri net worth and Salary

Pedri’s net worth is estimated to be around $9.4 million in 2022. At Camp Nou, the Barcelona star currently earns around $39,885 per week. His net worth will see a major surge if he keeps performing as he has been. Pedri has the potential to be one of the world’s best midfielders.

Pedri is a superstar at Barcelona already. Source: FC Barcelona Official Website

Pedri Club Career

Pedri joined UD Tegueste, starting as a centre-back. At 12, Pedri signed for Juventud Laguna, where he played until 2018. In July 2019, at only 16 years old, Pedri signed his first professional contract with Las Palmas. He made his professional debut in August 2019 and scored his first goal for the club aged 16 years 9 months and 23 days.

In September 2019, he joined Barca from Palmas for a fee of €5m. He was given the number 16 and he made his debut for the Catalans later that month as a substitute replacing Phillipe Coutinho. He first started for Barca in October 2019 in a 1-0 loss to Getafe. On 20 October, Pedri scored his first goal for the club on his UEFA Champions League debut, in a 5–1 win over Ferencváros in the group stage, after coming on as a substitute in the 61st minute for Ansu Fati.

In the middle of October 2021, Pedri signed a new contract with Barcelona which contained a record €1 billion release clause. On 29 November, Pedri won the 2021 Kopa Trophy, which is awarded by France Football to the best performing player under the age of 21.

As of 1 September 2022, in 77 appearances for Blaugrana, he has scored 10 goals and got 7 assists.

Pedri International Career

Pedri in action for Spain. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

In March 2021, Pedri received his first call-up to the Spain senior team from coach Luis Enrique ahead of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification. He made his debut on 25 March against Greece.

He was included in Luis Enrique’s squad for the 2020 Euros where he became the youngest player to represent his country. On 28 June, Pedri became the youngest player to feature in a knock-out game at the European Championships when he faced Croatia.

Pedri Family and Girlfriend

The Spanish player is the son of María Rosario and Fernando. His parents own a roadside bar that serves typical Islas Canarias food. The midfielder lives with his older brother, Fernando, in Barcelona. It is unknown whether Pedri has a girlfriend, and therefore it is assumed that the 19-year-old is single.

Pedri Tattoo and Cars

Pedri cars, tattoos, and more. Source: instagram.com/pedri

Pedri drives the all-new 2021 CUPRA Formentor all-electric vehicle. Gonzalez has been endorsed by the Cupra car manufacturer company together with Ansu Fati. Since Pedri doesn’t have any tattoos yet, we can assume he is scared of the needle!

