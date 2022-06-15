Anna Mariana Casemiro – Casemiro Wife, her Family and more 

Anna Mariana Casemiro is famous for being the wife of Real Madrid star Casemiro. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Anna Mariana is a strong and determined woman who built a career in the makeup industry from scratch and the amazing fact is that she has managed to keep her love life healthy. The Brazilian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it.

However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Casemiro makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her. Casemiro has turned into a world-class defensive midfielder. The Brazilian started his career in São Paulo where he didn’t even know his preferred position in his initial years.

Eventually, he chose the position of a holding midfielder as there was less competition for the spot in the Sao Paulo team. The Brazilian star joined RM Castilla in 2013 and since then he has made significant contributions to the club. We believe you are here to learn more about his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Anna Mariana Casemiro Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 12, 1989 Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency Madrid, Spain Partner Casemiro Job Make-up artist Instagram @annamarianacasemiro Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Anna Mariana Casemiro Childhood and Family

Anna’s date of birth is July 12, 1989, and she was born in Brazil. Her parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own.

Anna was born in Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. She has three sisters, Anna Paula Ortega, Anna Carol Ortega and Anna Beatriz Ortega. Anna’s family is a typical Brazilian family full of football lovers. We are looking for more information about Anna’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of Casemiro.

Anna Mariana Casemiro Education

Anna completed her education in Brazil. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration after completing university studies.

Anna Mariana Casemiro career

Anna was passionate about fashion and make-up from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm for the industry, she decided to be a make-up artist. Her parents and husband also supported her, which made things easier for her. She delivers all types of luxury and comfortable make-up assistance. The Brazilian beauty also has a large social media reach that helps her find clients and get good deals.

Anna is a professional make-up artist. (Credit: Instagram)

Anna Mariana Casemiro Net Worth

Anna hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Anna’s husband, Casemiro, got his big breakthrough after signing a contract renewal with Real Madrid. His earnings significantly increased after the new deal. Currently, he earns €10,4 Million per year, and his estimated net worth is roughly €63 Million.

Anna Mariana Casemiro and Casemiro relationship

Casemiro met his wife when he was playing for Sao Paulo. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.

Casemiro’s wedding ceremony. (Credit: Instagram)

Anna had high faith in her boyfriend’s career and supported him throughout his professional journey. They tied the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony on July 28, 2014, in front of their friends, family members and several teammates of Casemiro.

Anna Mariana Casemiro and Casemiro Children

Casemiro Ortega and Anna Mariana Ortega have two adorable kids. Anna Mariana Casemiro gave birth to Casemiro’s daughter, Sara Casemiro, on March 6, 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid in 2021, a newborn boy whose name has yet to be revealed.

Casemiro with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Anna Mariana Casemiro Social media

Anna has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures with her family. There are lots of pictures of Casemiro and Real Madrid’s Champions League success on her Insta feed. Her social activity suggests that the Brazilian beauty loves expensive outings.

FAQs about Anna Mariana Casemiro

When did Anna Mariana Casemiro and Casemiro get married? They got married on July 28, 2014. What is Anna Mariana Casemiro doing now? She is a make-up artist. How old is Anna Mariana Casemiro? She is 33 years old. Nationality of Anna Mariana Casemiro? She is Brazilian. What is Anna Mariana Casemiro’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.