PSG Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

PSG are one of the most successful clubs in French Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from PSG.

The Parisians are one of the most valuable teams globally and come in the top 10. They are the highest paying football teams in Ligue 1, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in Ligue 1. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of PSG.

Current PSG Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Paris Saint-Germain are the most successful club in French football. They have won over 40 official titles, including league titles and one major European trophy. They are one of the most widely supported teams in the world. PSG have the most consecutive seasons playing in France’s top flight.

The club was founded in 1970 following the merger of Paris FC and Stade Saint-Germain. They won their first major honour, The French Cup, in 1982 and their first Division 1 title in 1986. Tamim bin Hamad AL Thani, the Emir of Qatar, owns PSG through closed shareholders Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). PSG has the sixth-highest revenue in the footballing world with an annual turnover of €556 million and is the world’s ninth most valuable football club, worth $2.5 billion.

PSG’s highest-paid player

Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player for PSG, with a yearly salary of £52,000,000 and a weekly wage of £1,000,000. Messi is arguably regarded as one of the greatest in the world, if not the greatest. He has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards.

After an enormous career at Barcelona, On 10 August, Messi joined PSG in a two-year deal until 2023 with an option for an extra year. He made his debut for the club on 29 August, coming off as a substitute against Reims.

PSG Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Lionel Messi AM RC, F C 34 2023 £ 5,20,00,000 £ 10,00,000 Relatives Neymar AM LC, F C 29 2025 £ 3,13,04,000 £ 6,02,000 Relatives Kylian Mbappé AM RL, ST 22 2022 £ 2,14,76,000 £ 4,13,000 Relatives Marco Verratti DM 28 2024 £ 1,22,72,000 £ 2,36,000 Mino Raiola Marquinhos D C, DM 27 2024 £ 1,22,72,000 £ 2,36,000 Bertolucci Sports Sergio Ramos D C 35 2023 £ 1,15,96,000 £ 2,23,000 RR-Soccer Management Agency Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 22 2026 £ 1,10,76,000 £ 2,13,000 Mino Raiola Keylor Navas GK 34 2024 £ 1,02,44,000 £ 1,97,000 – Georginio Wijnaldum DM, AM LC 30 2024 £ 93,60,000 £ 1,80,000 Football Mix B.V. Achraf Hakimi D/WB/M R 22 2026 £ 88,40,000 £ 1,70,000 Footfeel & Echo Sports Presnel Kimpembe D C 25 2024 £ 85,28,000 £ 1,64,000 MEDIATION CONSEIL FOOTBALL Mauro Icardi ST 28 2024 £ 81,64,000 £ 1,57,000 Relatives Leandro Paredes DM 27 2023 £ 76,96,000 £ 1,48,000 Interplayers Ángel Di María AM RLC 33 2022 £ 71,76,000 £ 1,38,000 Gestifute Juan Bernat D/WB/AM L 28 2025 £ 71,76,000 £ 1,38,000 no agent Ander Herrera DM 31 2024 £ 66,56,000 £ 1,28,000 AC Talent Idrissa Gueye DM 31 2023 £ 51,48,000 £ 99,000 – Abdou Diallo D LC 25 2024 £ 47,84,000 £ 92,000 Classico Sports Management Layvin Kurzawa D/WB L 28 2024 £ 46,28,000 £ 89,000 INEM SPORTS Thilo Kehrer D RC, DM 24 2023 £ 40,56,000 £ 78,000 ROGON Danilo Pereira DM 29 2025 £ 39,52,000 £ 76,000 no agent Rafinha AM RC 28 2023 £ 34,84,000 £ 67,000 The Player Management Julian Draxler AM RLC 27 2024 £ 30,68,000 £ 59,000 ROGON Sergio Rico GK 27 2024 £ 21,32,000 £ 41,000 YOU FIRST SPORTS Colin Dagba D RL 22 2024 £ 11,44,000 £ 22,000 Pini Zahavi Nuno Mendes D/WB L 19 2022 £ 4,62,800 £ 8,900 MRP.POSITIONUMBER Alexandre Letellier GK 30 2022 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 MEDIATION CONSEIL FOOTBALL Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe AM RC 20 2023 £ 2,75,600 £ 5,300 Relatives Xavi Simons DM 18 2022 £ 41,600 £ 800 Mino Raiola Lucas Lavallée GK 18 2025 £ 41,080 £ 790 Keyscout Football Edouard Michut M C 18 2025 £ 37,960 £ 730 USFA Management El Chadaille Bitshiabu D C 16 2024 £ 37,960 £ 730 – Anfane Ahamada DM 19 2023 £ 33,800 £ 650 Relatives Denis Franchi GK 18 2023 £ 32,240 £ 620 Avv. Lorenzo Violo

PSG loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Rafinha AM RC 28 2023 £ 34,84,000 £ 67,000 The Player Management Sergio Rico GK 27 2024 £ 21,32,000 £ 41,000 YOU FIRST SPORTS Pablo Sarabia Right Winger 29 2024 – – Pablo Barquero Arnaud Kalimuendo Centre-Forward 20 2024 – – SRM Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper 29 2023 £ 71,76,000 £ 1,38,000 Mino Riola Timothée Pembélé Right-Back 19 2024 – – Sport Cover Marcin Bulka Goalkeeper 22 2025 – – Football Capital Thierno Baldé Right-Back 19 2023 – – SRM Teddy Alloh Left-Back 20 2023 – – Agence 442 Kenny Nagera Centre-Forward 20 2025 – – –

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about PSG

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of PSG’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at PSG?

As of 2022, Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player at PSG with a weekly wage of £1,000,000.

2. What is the total team value of PSG?

The total team value of PSG is around €556 million.

3. How much do PSG spend on total annual wages?

PSG are spending close to £260 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for PSG in their history?

Edinson Cavani is the all-time top goalscorer with 200 goals.

Edinson Cavani is the all-time top goalscorer for PSG (Getty Images)

5. How much Mauricio Pochettino does earn in a year?

Mauricio Pochettino has a €1.1 million a year contract at PSG.

