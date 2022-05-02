PSG Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

PSG are one of the most successful clubs in French Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from PSG.
The Parisians are one of the most valuable teams globally and come in the top 10. They are the highest paying football teams in Ligue 1, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in Ligue 1. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of PSG.
Current PSG Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Paris Saint-Germain are the most successful club in French football. They have won over 40 official titles, including league titles and one major European trophy. They are one of the most widely supported teams in the world. PSG have the most consecutive seasons playing in France’s top flight.
The club was founded in 1970 following the merger of Paris FC and Stade Saint-Germain. They won their first major honour, The French Cup, in 1982 and their first Division 1 title in 1986. Tamim bin Hamad AL Thani, the Emir of Qatar, owns PSG through closed shareholders Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). PSG has the sixth-highest revenue in the footballing world with an annual turnover of €556 million and is the world’s ninth most valuable football club, worth $2.5 billion.
PSG’s highest-paid player
Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player for PSG, with a yearly salary of £52,000,000 and a weekly wage of £1,000,000. Messi is arguably regarded as one of the greatest in the world, if not the greatest. He has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards.
After an enormous career at Barcelona, On 10 August, Messi joined PSG in a two-year deal until 2023 with an option for an extra year. He made his debut for the club on 29 August, coming off as a substitute against Reims.
PSG Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Lionel Messi
|AM RC, F C
|34
|2023
|£ 5,20,00,000
|£ 10,00,000
|Relatives
|Neymar
|AM LC, F C
|29
|2025
|£ 3,13,04,000
|£ 6,02,000
|Relatives
|Kylian Mbappé
|AM RL, ST
|22
|2022
|£ 2,14,76,000
|£ 4,13,000
|Relatives
|Marco Verratti
|DM
|28
|2024
|£ 1,22,72,000
|£ 2,36,000
|Mino Raiola
|Marquinhos
|D C, DM
|27
|2024
|£ 1,22,72,000
|£ 2,36,000
|Bertolucci Sports
|Sergio Ramos
|D C
|35
|2023
|£ 1,15,96,000
|£ 2,23,000
|RR-Soccer Management Agency
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|GK
|22
|2026
|£ 1,10,76,000
|£ 2,13,000
|Mino Raiola
|Keylor Navas
|GK
|34
|2024
|£ 1,02,44,000
|£ 1,97,000
|–
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|DM, AM LC
|30
|2024
|£ 93,60,000
|£ 1,80,000
|Football Mix B.V.
|Achraf Hakimi
|D/WB/M R
|22
|2026
|£ 88,40,000
|£ 1,70,000
|Footfeel & Echo Sports
|Presnel Kimpembe
|D C
|25
|2024
|£ 85,28,000
|£ 1,64,000
|MEDIATION CONSEIL FOOTBALL
|Mauro Icardi
|ST
|28
|2024
|£ 81,64,000
|£ 1,57,000
|Relatives
|Leandro Paredes
|DM
|27
|2023
|£ 76,96,000
|£ 1,48,000
|Interplayers
|Ángel Di María
|AM RLC
|33
|2022
|£ 71,76,000
|£ 1,38,000
|Gestifute
|Juan Bernat
|D/WB/AM L
|28
|2025
|£ 71,76,000
|£ 1,38,000
|no agent
|Ander Herrera
|DM
|31
|2024
|£ 66,56,000
|£ 1,28,000
|AC Talent
|Idrissa Gueye
|DM
|31
|2023
|£ 51,48,000
|£ 99,000
|–
|Abdou Diallo
|D LC
|25
|2024
|£ 47,84,000
|£ 92,000
|Classico Sports Management
|Layvin Kurzawa
|D/WB L
|28
|2024
|£ 46,28,000
|£ 89,000
|INEM SPORTS
|Thilo Kehrer
|D RC, DM
|24
|2023
|£ 40,56,000
|£ 78,000
|ROGON
|Danilo Pereira
|DM
|29
|2025
|£ 39,52,000
|£ 76,000
|no agent
|Rafinha
|AM RC
|28
|2023
|£ 34,84,000
|£ 67,000
|The Player Management
|Julian Draxler
|AM RLC
|27
|2024
|£ 30,68,000
|£ 59,000
|ROGON
|Sergio Rico
|GK
|27
|2024
|£ 21,32,000
|£ 41,000
|YOU FIRST SPORTS
|Colin Dagba
|D RL
|22
|2024
|£ 11,44,000
|£ 22,000
|Pini Zahavi
|Nuno Mendes
|D/WB L
|19
|2022
|£ 4,62,800
|£ 8,900
|MRP.POSITIONUMBER
|Alexandre Letellier
|GK
|30
|2022
|£ 3,90,000
|£ 7,500
|MEDIATION CONSEIL FOOTBALL
|Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe
|AM RC
|20
|2023
|£ 2,75,600
|£ 5,300
|Relatives
|Xavi Simons
|DM
|18
|2022
|£ 41,600
|£ 800
|Mino Raiola
|Lucas Lavallée
|GK
|18
|2025
|£ 41,080
|£ 790
|Keyscout Football
|Edouard Michut
|M C
|18
|2025
|£ 37,960
|£ 730
|USFA Management
|El Chadaille Bitshiabu
|D C
|16
|2024
|£ 37,960
|£ 730
|–
|Anfane Ahamada
|DM
|19
|2023
|£ 33,800
|£ 650
|Relatives
|Denis Franchi
|GK
|18
|2023
|£ 32,240
|£ 620
|Avv. Lorenzo Violo
PSG loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Rafinha
|AM RC
|28
|2023
|£ 34,84,000
|£ 67,000
|The Player Management
|Sergio Rico
|GK
|27
|2024
|£ 21,32,000
|£ 41,000
|YOU FIRST SPORTS
|Pablo Sarabia
|Right Winger
|29
|2024
|–
|–
|Pablo Barquero
|Arnaud Kalimuendo
|Centre-Forward
|20
|2024
|–
|–
|SRM
|Alphonse Areola
|Goalkeeper
|29
|2023
|£ 71,76,000
|£ 1,38,000
|Mino Riola
|Timothée Pembélé
|Right-Back
|19
|2024
|–
|–
|Sport Cover
|Marcin Bulka
|Goalkeeper
|22
|2025
|–
|–
|Football Capital
|Thierno Baldé
|Right-Back
|19
|2023
|–
|–
|SRM
|Teddy Alloh
|Left-Back
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|Agence 442
|Kenny Nagera
|Centre-Forward
|20
|2025
|–
|–
|–
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about PSG
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of PSG’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at PSG?
As of 2022, Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player at PSG with a weekly wage of £1,000,000.
2. What is the total team value of PSG?
The total team value of PSG is around €556 million.
3. How much do PSG spend on total annual wages?
PSG are spending close to £260 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for PSG in their history?
Edinson Cavani is the all-time top goalscorer with 200 goals.
5. How much Mauricio Pochettino does earn in a year?
Mauricio Pochettino has a €1.1 million a year contract at PSG.
