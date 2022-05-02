PSG Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

PSG are one of the most successful clubs in French Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from PSG. 

The Parisians are one of the most valuable teams globally and come in the top 10. They are the highest paying football teams in Ligue 1, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in Ligue 1. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of PSG.

Contents hide
1 Current PSG Players Wages and Contracts 2022
2 PSG’s highest-paid player
3 PSG Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
4 PSG loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
5 FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about PSG

Current PSG Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Paris Saint-Germain are the most successful club in French football. They have won over 40 official titles, including league titles and one major European trophy. They are one of the most widely supported teams in the world. PSG have the most consecutive seasons playing in France’s top flight.

PSG Players Wages 2022
PSG Players Wages 2022 (Dreamstime)

The club was founded in 1970 following the merger of Paris FC and Stade Saint-Germain. They won their first major honour, The French Cup, in 1982 and their first Division 1 title in 1986. Tamim bin Hamad AL Thani, the Emir of Qatar, owns PSG through closed shareholders Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). PSG has the sixth-highest revenue in the footballing world with an annual turnover of €556 million and is the world’s ninth most valuable football club, worth $2.5 billion.

PSG’s highest-paid player 

Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player for PSG, with a yearly salary of £52,000,000 and a weekly wage of £1,000,000. Messi is arguably regarded as one of the greatest in the world, if not the greatest. He has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards.

Messi to PSG: Ex-Barcelona star signs to join Neymar, Mbappé - Sports Illustrated
Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player for PSG (Sports Illustrated)

After an enormous career at Barcelona, On 10 August, Messi joined PSG in a two-year deal until 2023 with an option for an extra year. He made his debut for the club on 29 August, coming off as a substitute against Reims. 

PSG Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Lionel Messi AM RC, F C 34 2023 £ 5,20,00,000 £ 10,00,000 Relatives
Neymar AM LC, F C 29 2025 £ 3,13,04,000 £ 6,02,000 Relatives
Kylian Mbappé AM RL, ST 22 2022 £ 2,14,76,000 £ 4,13,000 Relatives
Marco Verratti DM 28 2024 £ 1,22,72,000 £ 2,36,000 Mino Raiola
Marquinhos D C, DM 27 2024 £ 1,22,72,000 £ 2,36,000 Bertolucci Sports
Sergio Ramos D C 35 2023 £ 1,15,96,000 £ 2,23,000 RR-Soccer Management Agency
Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 22 2026 £ 1,10,76,000 £ 2,13,000 Mino Raiola
Keylor Navas GK 34 2024 £ 1,02,44,000 £ 1,97,000
Georginio Wijnaldum DM, AM LC 30 2024 £ 93,60,000 £ 1,80,000 Football Mix B.V.
Achraf Hakimi D/WB/M R 22 2026 £ 88,40,000 £ 1,70,000 Footfeel & Echo Sports
Presnel Kimpembe D C 25 2024 £ 85,28,000 £ 1,64,000 MEDIATION CONSEIL FOOTBALL
Mauro Icardi ST 28 2024 £ 81,64,000 £ 1,57,000 Relatives
Leandro Paredes DM 27 2023 £ 76,96,000 £ 1,48,000 Interplayers
Ángel Di María AM RLC 33 2022 £ 71,76,000 £ 1,38,000 Gestifute
Juan Bernat D/WB/AM L 28 2025 £ 71,76,000 £ 1,38,000 no agent
Ander Herrera DM 31 2024 £ 66,56,000 £ 1,28,000 AC Talent
Idrissa Gueye DM 31 2023 £ 51,48,000 £ 99,000
Abdou Diallo D LC 25 2024 £ 47,84,000 £ 92,000 Classico Sports Management
Layvin Kurzawa D/WB L 28 2024 £ 46,28,000 £ 89,000 INEM SPORTS
Thilo Kehrer D RC, DM 24 2023 £ 40,56,000 £ 78,000 ROGON
Danilo Pereira DM 29 2025 £ 39,52,000 £ 76,000 no agent
Rafinha AM RC 28 2023 £ 34,84,000 £ 67,000 The Player Management
Julian Draxler AM RLC 27 2024 £ 30,68,000 £ 59,000 ROGON
Sergio Rico GK 27 2024 £ 21,32,000 £ 41,000 YOU FIRST SPORTS
Colin Dagba D RL 22 2024 £ 11,44,000 £ 22,000 Pini Zahavi
Nuno Mendes D/WB L 19 2022 £ 4,62,800 £ 8,900 MRP.POSITIONUMBER
Alexandre Letellier GK 30 2022 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 MEDIATION CONSEIL FOOTBALL
Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe AM RC 20 2023 £ 2,75,600 £ 5,300 Relatives
Xavi Simons DM 18 2022 £ 41,600 £ 800 Mino Raiola
Lucas Lavallée GK 18 2025 £ 41,080 £ 790 Keyscout Football
Edouard Michut M C 18 2025 £ 37,960 £ 730 USFA Management
El Chadaille Bitshiabu D C 16 2024 £ 37,960 £ 730
Anfane Ahamada DM 19 2023 £ 33,800 £ 650 Relatives
Denis Franchi GK 18 2023 £ 32,240 £ 620 Avv. Lorenzo Violo

PSG loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Rafinha AM RC 28 2023 £ 34,84,000 £ 67,000 The Player Management
Sergio Rico GK 27 2024 £ 21,32,000 £ 41,000 YOU FIRST SPORTS
Pablo Sarabia Right Winger 29 2024 Pablo Barquero
Arnaud Kalimuendo Centre-Forward 20 2024 SRM
Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper 29 2023 £ 71,76,000 £ 1,38,000 Mino Riola
Timothée Pembélé Right-Back 19 2024 Sport Cover
Marcin Bulka Goalkeeper 22 2025 Football Capital
Thierno Baldé Right-Back 19 2023 SRM
Teddy Alloh Left-Back 20 2023 Agence 442
Kenny Nagera Centre-Forward 20 2025

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about PSG

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of PSG’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at PSG?

As of 2022, Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player at PSG with a weekly wage of £1,000,000.

2. What is the total team value of PSG?

The total team value of PSG is around €556 million.

3. How much do PSG spend on total annual wages?

PSG are spending close to £260 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for PSG in their history?

Edinson Cavani is the all-time top goalscorer with 200 goals.

Edinson Cavani has been prolific over the years (Getty Images)
Edinson Cavani is the all-time top goalscorer for PSG (Getty Images)

5. How much Mauricio Pochettino does earn in a year?

Mauricio Pochettino has a €1.1 million a year contract at PSG.

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Lionel MessiMauricio PochettinoParis Saint-Germain

