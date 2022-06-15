Maria Sanchez del Moral – Dani Ceballos Girlfriend, her Family and more

Maria Sanchez del Moral is famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Maria Sanchez has already advanced in modelling. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Maria and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

After an optimistic loan spell with Arsenal, Dani Ceballos returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. However, due to the stacked-up midfield of Los Blancos, the Spaniard hasn’t gotten many chances to showcase his talents lately. Regardless, he remains an exciting prospect for the team and might be able to showcase his true colours in later years.

Maria Sanchez del Moral Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 15, 1995 Place of Birth Seville, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Husband Dani Ceballos Job Model Instagram @mariasandm Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Maria Sanchez del Moral Childhood and Family

Maria Sanchez was born on March 15, 1995, in Spain, making her nationality Spanish. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Dani Ceballos.

Maria Sanchez was born in Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Maria Sanchez del Moral Education

Maria went to the Magisterio Educación Primaria for initial studies. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Spanish beauty earned a degree from Mención Educación Física.

Maria Sanchez del Moral career

Maria is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands, including Valeria Savannah clothing.

Maria is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Maria Sanchez del Moral Net Worth

Maria hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Maria’s boyfriend, Dani Ceballos, earns a significant income from his Real Madrid contract.

Maria Sanchez del Moral and Dani Ceballos relationship

Dani Ceballos met his girlfriend in 2017. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.

Dani Ceballos met his girlfriend in 2017. (Credit: Instagram)

Maria Sanchez del Moral and Dani Ceballos Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are pretty young and remain highly busy in their respective fields. Therefore, welcoming a child can disrupt their schedule and they might want to take some time before making such a big decision.

Maria Sanchez del Moral Social media

Maria is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile but she has kept it private. Dani Ceballos respects his girlfriend’s stance regarding social media and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either.

Maria Sanchez del Moral has kept her Instagram private. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Maria Sanchez del Moral

When did Maria Sanchez del Moral and Dani Ceballos get married? They are yet to get married. What is Maria Sanchez del Moral doing now? She is a model. How old is Maria Sanchez del Moral? She is 27 years old. Nationality of Maria Sanchez del Moral? She is Spanish. What is Maria Sanchez del Moral’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.