Messi is arguably the greatest footballer on the planet. Let’s look at the best Quotes about Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has done wonders on the football field. He is regarded as one of if not The Best Footballer the world has ever seen. The Magician holds many records since his debut, including most goals in La Liga (457), Most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and most assists as well in La Liga (200).

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates after scoring (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Messi is his country’s all-time leading goal scorer. From 2009 to 2014, he became the highest-paid footballer and, not to forget, the winner of Six Ballon d’Or, which is the most by any player. He is among the best in the world as Pele, Maradona, Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Many players around the world have shown their admiration for the Magician. Here’s a look at the Best Quotes about Lionel Messi.

1. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff is a football legend. He has been credited for making Barcelona the football club they are today. In addition, he is known for his fantastic game reading ability.

Johan Cruyff with Lionel Messi (Twitter)

The Legend has foretold that Messi would dominate the football world. This is what Cruyff said about Messi,

“For the world of football, Messi is a treasure because he is a role model for children around the world… Messi will be the player to win the most Ballons d’Or in history. He will win five, six, seven. He is incomparable. He is in a different league.”

2. Romario

The 1994 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner is one of the best players in Brazilian history. He praised Messi and compared him to Issac Newton and Albert Einstein.

Romario (Talk Sport)

This is what the Brazilian Legend was quoted as saying,

“Newton and Einstein had a certain level of autism – I hope that, like them, Lionel Messi surpasses himself every day and continues to give us his beautiful brand of football.”

3. Arsene Wenger

We all know about the legacy of Arsene Wenger. He is one of the best managers in the history of the Premier League with Arsenal. Wenger said that he is like a PlayStation.

Arsene Wenger and Messi (The Mirror)

The legendary manager was quoted saying,

“Messi is the best player in the world by some distance. He is like a PlayStation. He can take advantage of every mistake we make.”

“He’s not an athlete, he’s an artist!”

4. Carles Puyol

The Spanish Legend has won all the accomplishments in the history of football, including the FIFA World Cup, Euro, UEFA Champions League, you name it. He is one of the few players who got the chance to share the pitch with Messi.

Carles Puyol with Messi (Insider)

This is what Puyol has to say about the Magician,

“This Barca will be remembered as Lionel Messi’s Barca. He’s well above anything else I’ve ever seen. He’s an alien.”

5. Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona and Spanish legend Xavi Hernandez has shared the dressing room with the Argentine superstar for over a decade. He has also won the treble with Barcelona.

Xavi with Lionel Messi (Everything Barca)

This is what the great Xavi has to say about Messi,

“He has a natural talent that’s only given to the chosen ones. Maybe in 20 or 30 years, there will be another one. He’s better than you with his right foot, left foot and his head. He’s better at defending and attacking. He’s faster. Better at dribbling, better at passing. We haven’t put him in goal yet, but watch out if he tries that too.”

6. Roy Keane

Roy Keane is a legend for Manchester United. However, he is not someone who quickly praises someone—one of the most combative and best midfielders of all time.

Roy Keane (90 min)

Keane was quoted saying,

“I was a big fan of Maradona growing up, and of the current crop [Cristiano] Ronaldo is good, but Lionel Messi is the best I’ve ever seen. I don’t dish out praise lightly, but Messi deserves it. I look for weaknesses in his game, and I can’t find them.”

7. Kobe Bryant

Arguably one of the greatest Basketball players of all time. He has given one of the most notable honours to the Argentine Legend.

Kobe Bryant (Gazettenet)

Bryant was quoted saying,

“I wear the number 10 Jersey for the US National Team in honour of the greatest athlete I have ever seen: Messi.”

8. Cristiano Ronaldo

For the last decade or so, the footballing world has been debating whether the best player in the world is Cristiano or Messi. Both have won around everything in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Lione Messi (Business Insider)

Even his greatest competitor has praised the skills of Messi. This is what he has to say,

“I have no doubt that Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa. I have an excellent professional relationship [with him] because we have been sharing the same moments for 15 years. We’ve never had dinner together but I don’t see why we can’t in the future. I don’t see a problem with that.”

9. Ronaldinho

Probably one of the best players in the world, Ronaldinho who has played with Messi in Barcelona, has some amazing words to say,

Ronaldinho played with Messi at FC Barcelona (Euro Sport)

“Messi is the greatest in history, without a doubt. Nobody has done what Messi has done. When he retires, nobody will be worthy of using the No10 shirt.”

10. Pep Guardiola

One of the best managers in the world who guided Barcelona to the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Uefa Champions League. The Man who managed him for years said one of the most beautiful words about Messi.

Pep Guardiola with Lionel Messi (Bleacher Report)

Guardiola was quoted saying,

“Don’t write about him [Messi], don’t try to describe him. Just watch him.”