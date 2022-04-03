In the world of football, wife and girlfriends play a vital role in a player’s career; sometimes, the WAGs are the ones who take the crucial decisions, so let’s find out who are the top 10 Hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends.

Football players are known for their luxurious lifestyles, and their wives are not indifferent. Even though there are some exceptions where the WAGs maintain a low-key profile, the majority lead their life extravagantly.

The expensive cars, vacations on expensive yachts, and luxurious mansions sometimes feel overwhelming, but they only compliment the beauty of the players’ wives and girlfriends. We have ranked the top 10 beauties depending on their alluring appearance and charming qualities. So without further ado, let’s get started!

10. Karoline Lima – Eder Militao Girlfriend

Eder Militao girlfriend Karoline Lima. (Credit: Instagram)

Eder Militao’s girlfriend Karoline is an Instagram influencer. Her top-notch figure, coupled with her incredible fashion sense, has attracted a lot of admirers. Hence she has taken up the 10th spot in our top 10 hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends.

Karoline is a modern-day social media star as she has many followers on major platforms like – Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. The Brazilian beauty met Militao in early 2021. After keeping their relationship private, they publicly announced it after the Copa America tournament. Since then, they have remained inseparable.

9. Josephine Siw Nielsen – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Wife

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wife, Josephine Siw Nielsen. (Credit: Instagram)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s wife, Josephine Siw Nielsen, used to work as an Executive Assistant at MM Properties ApS. However, she left her role due to pregnancy and is currently a housewife. The beautiful Blonde lady doesn’t make a lot of public appearances, but when she does, people around her can’t take their eyes off her. She ranks 9th in our top 10 hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends list.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and his wife, Josephine Siw Nielsen, met in 2016. It didn’t take them long to fall in love. But they struggled to maintain their love life due to their career commitments. After the birth of their child in 2017, Josephine permanently left her job and moved in with Hojbjerg. They are currently staying in London, UK.

8. Katja Kuhne – Marcel Sabitzer Girlfriend

Marcel Sabitzer Girlfriend Katja Kuhne. (Picture was taken from listal.com)

Marcel Sabitzer’s Girlfriend, Katja Kuhne, is a model and TV actress. Her stylish looks prove why she has a huge fan base in Germany. The beautiful German has taken the 8th spot on our Top 10 hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends list.

Marcel Sabitzer met with Katja in 2017. The duo has formed a beautiful relationship and remains together. Sabitzer got a favourable reply to his proposal in 2020. Hence they are currently engaged. But we are not sure when they are planning to get married.

7. Dhurata Ahmetaj – Xherdan Shaqiri Girlfriend

Xherdan Shaqiri girlfriend Dhurata Ahmetaj. (Credit: Instagram)

Xherdan Shaqiri’s girlfriend, Dhurata Ahmetaj, is an Albanian model. Her beautiful face and alluring figure put her in 7th place on our Top 10 hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends list.

Xherdan Shaqiri has been dating Dhurata since 2020. They kept their relationship private, but a source close to the Albanian beauty revealed that she went to London several times to visit with her boyfriend. The duo hasn’t made any public appearance together until now.

6. Jessica Aidi – Marco Verratti Wife

Marco Verratti Wife Jessica Aidi. (Credit: Instagram)

Marco Verratti’s wife, Jessica Aidi, is a stunning model. The French lady’s exotic looks have taken up the front page of famous Magazine covers. She makes it to no. 6 in our top 10 hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends list.

Jessica Aidi has been passionate about modelling since childhood. However, due to the lack of money, she worked as a waitress at several restaurants in Paris during the initial days of her career. Finally, when she got the big shot, she grabbed it with both hands. The French beauty met with Marco Verratti in 2019 after the PSG star got separated from his childhood sweetheart Laura Zazzara. But Aidi’s arrival in his life healed his pain and made him a better person.

5. Nathalia Felix – Douglas Costa Girlfriend

Douglas Costa girlfriend Nathalia Felix. (Credit: Instagram)

Douglas Costa’s Girlfriend, Nathalia, is a professional model. She has a spotless figure and a gorgeous face that puts her in the 5th position on our Top 10 Hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends list.

Nathalia was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. With support from her family, she started modelling at a very young age. Her alluring look and charming characteristics were a spot-on match with the requirements of several big brands. Currently, she has a significant source of income due to her work with famous magazines and brand promotions.

Nathalia met with Costa in 2019. At that time, the Brazilian star was going through heartbreak after separating from his previous wife, with whom he has two kids. But after meeting the beautiful model, he was happy to move on and start a new life.

4. Daniella Semaan – Cesc Fabregas Wife

Cesc Fabregas wife Daniella Semaan. (Credit: Reuters)

Daniella Semaan is a renowned model, and she is currently married to former Barcelona and Spain star Cesc Fabregas. She makes our cut for the top 10 Hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends because of her stunning look and beautiful figure.

Cesc Fabregas met with Daniella in 2011. She was already married at that time, but she was having all kinds of problems with her then-husband, Elie Taktouk. The Lebanese beauty was impressed by Fabregas’ charm from their first meeting, and she felt much more comfortable and safe around the Spaniard.

So, after getting divorced, she moved in with the then Barcelona star. The duo got married at a private wedding ceremony. They have also welcomed two beautiful children. You can check photos of the family on Daniella Semaan’s official Instagram page.

3. Helene Svedin – Luis Figo Wife

Luis Figo wife Helene Svedin. (Credit: Instagram)

Luis Figo’s wife, Helene Svedin, has a mysterious look that has enchanted many grown men. But, she has stayed loyal to her only true love. The Swedish model is no.3 in our top 10 hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends list.

Luis Figo and his wife, Helena, met in 1996 in Barcelona. They were both overwhelmed by each other’s stardom. After going on a few dates, they were convinced that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple tied the knot on June 30, 2001. They have three beautiful daughters.

2. Shakira – Gerard Pique Wife

Gerard Pique Wife Shakira. (Picture was taken from dhakatribune.com)

It would be hard to find a football fan that doesn’t know about the beautiful wife of Barcelona star Gerard Pique: Shakira. The Columbian singer has won the heart of her admirers with her beautiful voice, but her incredible looks make her a unique performer whenever she takes the stage. Shakira made it to the no.2 spot in our top 10 hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends list.

Gerard Pique met with his wife before the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament. It all started with a simple text, but due to their interest in each other, their relationship flourished, and they became one of the most celebrated couples in football. The duo has welcomed two children, and their family seems to be a happy one.

1. Georgina Rodriguez – Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. (Picture was taken from sport.es)

The beautiful wife of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, has taken up the 1st spot in the top 10 hottest football players’ wives and girlfriends list.

Georgina came from a humble background and overcame all the barriers to achieve the impossible dream. She is currently a renowned model, but the path to success wasn’t easy for her. Her father spent ten years in jail, and her mother was a housewife, so she didn’t have a comfortable childhood, but those difficult times made her strong.

Georgina was working as a shop assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid when she met Ronaldo. She was impressed by the charm of the Portuguese superstar but felt overwhelmed during their first interaction. But she didn’t know the then Real Madrid star also felt the same way about her. The duo started dating in 2016 and has been together since then. Georgina gave birth to Ronaldo’s three children. She also acts as a mother for the Portuguese star’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Read More: