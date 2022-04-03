When it comes to Asian teams in the World, Korean players take the greatest stands. So let us look at the Best Korean Football Players of All Time.

Among the Asian Football Giants, South Korea is probably the most successful team. Some of the best Korean players have shown their abilities in World Cups and Europe, including the Premier League. Here it is. A look at the Best Korean Football Players of All Time.

1. Lee Woon-Jae

Lee Woon-Jae was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time for South Korea. He was a part of four World Cups in 1994, 2002, 2006 and 2010. One of his brilliant performances came in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, in which he kept clean sheets against Spain, Poland and Portugal.

Lee Woon-Jae (Goal)

He won four K-League titles, six cups and the 2001-02 AFC Champions League with Suwon Bluewings. Lee Woon was named the league’s MVP in 2008.

2. Son Heung-min

Son is amongst the best Korean Players of all time and has made his name around the World. He plays as a forward for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Son Heung-min (Premier League)

He has been Premier League Player of the Month, AFC Asian International Player of the year. Son has played for Hamburger SV II, Hamburger SV, Bayer Leverkusen, and Tottenham.

3. Hong Myung-bo

Hong Myung is considered one of the best Asian footballers who played as a sweeper. He is the first Asian footballer who appeared in four consecutive World Cups. He was also the first Asian player to get a Bronze Ball in the World Cup.

Hong Myung-bo (Twitter)

The most capped player in the history of South Korea with 136 caps was the only man from his country to be included in FIFA’s 100 – Pele’s selection of the top 125 greatest living players in the World.

4. Lee Young-Pyo

Lee Young is known for his time in Tottenham Hotspur, where he won the League Cup and made almost 100 appearances. In addition, he won two league titles and the KNVB Cup with PSV.

Lee Young-Pyo (Euro Sport)

He made 127 appearances for the national side, making him the third most capped player in South Korea’s history. Lee also had a stint with Borussia Dortmund in 2008.

5. Cho Kwang-Rae

Cho Kwang is regarded as one of the most talented South Korean midfielders of all time, which got him the nickname “Computer Linker” during his playing days.

Cho Kwang-Rae (Goal)

From 1976 to 1986 made his appearance in 100 International competitions and scored 15 times. He spent his club career at Yonsei University, Pohang Steelworks, Army FC and Daewoo Royals.

6. Choi Soon-ho

Choi Soon is a former player who now works as a South Korean football manager. He is often regarded as one of the greatest South Korean strikers of all time.

Choi Soon-ho (AFC)

He became the youngest top scorer in the history of the AFC Asian Cup at just 18. In addition, Choi led his team to the 1980 AFC Youth Championship Award.

7. Park Ji Sung

One of the most known names in South Korean footballing history. He had more success at the club than any other South Korean has ever managed. His seven-year stint at Manchester United was great under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Park Ji Sung (90 Min)

Park is the first Asian player to have scored in three consecutive World Cups. In addition, he has won four Premier League titles, three League Cups and the Champions League. He is one of the most decorated Asian players of all time.

8. Cha Bum-Kun

Cha Bum was a special player for South Korea. He made his debut way back in 1972 and became the youngest ever player for Korea to do so.

Cha Bum-Kun (These Football Times)

He earned 121 caps for the country and scored 55 goals, making him the top scorer for his national side. Cha Bum established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe following his move to the Bundesliga IFFHS named him the greatest Asian footballer of the 20th century.

9. Lee Hoe-taik

He was one of the best Korean football players in history, nicknamed “Leopard” due to his fast speed and strong shorts. He made 81 appearances for the national team and scored 21 times. Lee Hoe won the Asian title a total of 8 times.

Lee Hoe-taik (Footalist)

Lee is one of the only four footballers enlisted into the Korean Football Hall of Fame, which makes him one of the best Korean soccer players of all time.

10. Hwang Sun-Hong

Hwang was one of the most important players for South Korea during the 2002 World Cup. He scored their tournament’s opening goal and helped the team win their first-ever World Cup match.

Hwang Sun-Hong (The Alchetron)

He made 103 international appearances scoring 50 goals for this side. Hwang has scored in all of the major competitions, including Confederations Cup and World Cups, making him one of the best Korean Soccer players of All Time.

