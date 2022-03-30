Aymeric Laporte Girlfriend Sara Botello Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Sara Botello? Meet The Girlfriend Of Aymeric Laporte

Sara Botello is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sara had a dream of becoming a dancer from a young age. After successfully protecting her dream, she worked hard and achieved great feats. Today, she is a famous dancer and has worked in major concerts in Spain and England.

Even though she had a very clear view of her profession, she didn’t know anything about the love of her life until she met Aymeric Laporte. After his move to Manchester City in 2018, Laporte has turned himself into one of the best defenders in the league. His qualities matched the requirements of Pep Guardiola who used him as a weapon.

He has helped his team several times from the back, eventually assisting City in winning major titles like the Premier League, FA Cup etc. Enough about his career, we believe you are here to learn more about the stunning girlfriend Of Aymeric Laporte.

Sara Botello Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 9, 1994 Place of Birth Bilbao, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency N.A Ex-Partner Aymeric Laporte Job Professional dancer Instagram @sara_botello Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Iker Botello (brother) Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Yellow Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sara Botello Childhood and Family

Sara was born on October 9, 1994. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and their background. However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her.

She also has a brother named Iker Botello. She has maintained a healthy relationship with her siblings and often spends time together. We are looking for more information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Aymeric Laporte.

Sara Botello was born in Bilbao, Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Sara Botello Education

Sara went to a local high school in her hometown. However, whether she enrolled in a university programme is still unknown. She was passionate about dancing from a young age. We believe she might have worked with a professional instructor early on in her career; however, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.

Sara Botello career

Sara is a professional dancer. She has worked with many industry experts before turning pro. She also has put up big shows around Bilbao, Spain. She has mostly performed ballet dancing, but she also knows several other dance forms. She is an energetic dancer with lots of incredible moves. You can check some of her performances on her Instagram page.

Sara has also tried cheerleading for her local basketball team. Due to her incredible moves, she was an instant attraction when on the court, but she chose to turn into a professional dancer.

Sara Botello is in the stands to support her boyfriend. (Credit: Instagram)

Sara Botello Net Worth

Sara’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dance career and continues to earn a lot. However, as we don’t know her yearly wages, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. We are still looking for the exact number and will update the article when we find new data.

Sara Botello and Aymeric Laporte relationship

Aymeric Laporte met his girlfriend when he was playing for Athletic Bilbao. The French-born footballer didn’t know much about the city when he first moved there. However, once he met with Sara, he was much relieved. Sara’s family helped Laporte move in and helped him with many things. Only after their initial meeting did they start dating each other.

Aymeric Laporte met his girlfriend when he was playing for Athletic Bilbao. (Credit: Instagram)

However, they managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for an extended period. They started coming into the public eye after moving to England. Both of them are in a comfortable position in their career. But they are young and have a lot to achieve. Laporte hasn’t yet popped the big question, but the special day could arrive soon for the duo.

Sara Botello and Aymeric Laporte Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are very young and very active in their professional sector. That’s why they might take some time before making such a huge decision.

Sara Botello Social media

Sara has a significant follower base on Instagram. Her fanbase is continuously growing because of her engaging content. She mostly shares pictures of her own and with her partner. She also shares clips from her dance training. She likes to travel to beaches and often flaunts her bikini body on Insta feed.

Sara Botello is very famous on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Sara Botello

When did Sara Botello and Aymeric Laporte get married? They are yet to get married. What is Sara Botello doing now? She is a professional dancer. How old is Sara Botello? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Sara Botello? She is Spanish. What is Sara Botello’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

