Who Is Deborah Panzokou? Meet The Girlfriend Of Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier Girlfriend Deborah Panzokou Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Deborah Panzokou is famous for being the girlfriend of Belgian star Thomas Meunier. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Deborah has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Deborah and Borussia Dortmund full-back Thomas Meunier.

Thomas Meunier has become a crucial member of the Borussia Dortmund squad. However, before that, he achieved huge success with PSG in a 4 years spell. He was also a member of the Belgian team in the last world cup and it remains to be seen what role he plays in the coming one. Enough with his career, let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Deborah Panzokou.

Deborah Panzokou Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1995 Place of Birth Belgium Nationality Belgian Residency N.A Husband Thomas Meunier Job Model and Instagram star Instagram @d.borah Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Deborah Panzokou Childhood and Family

Deborah was born in 1995 in Belgium, making her nationality Belgian. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Thomas Meunier.

Former PSG player Laure Boulleau and Deborah Panzokou pictured before a soccer game between Belgian team Club Brugge KSV and French club Paris Saint-Germain. BRUNOxFAHY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY x2416516x

Deborah Panzokou Education

Deborah went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic. Whether the Belgian beauty went to college is a complete mystery to us.

Deborah Panzokou career

Deborah is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started shooting for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. Later she worked with several brands and recently became a brand ambassador for Givenchy.

Deborah’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her vacation memories. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Deborah is a professional model. (Credit: @News)

Deborah Panzokou Net Worth

Deborah hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Deborah’s husband, Thomas Meunier, earns a significant income from his Dortmund contract.

Deborah Panzokou and Thomas Meunier relationship

Thomas Meunier met with his girlfriend when they were in high school. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.

Thomas Meunier met with his girlfriend when they were in high school. (Credit: BestImage)

After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable for more than a decade. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.

Deborah Panzokou and Thomas Meunier Children

The duo welcomed their first son, Landrys Meunier, on November 7, 2015. They were blessed with another son on April 13, 2018. The pair welcomed their third and youngest child in 2020. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the name and gender of their second child.

Thomas Meunier with his girlfriend and children. (Credit: PSG)

Deborah Panzokou Social media

Deborah has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has huge followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of her own in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and her partner. Being a beach lover, she sometimes shares photos in her bikini attires.

FAQs about Deborah Panzokou

When did Deborah Panzokou and Thomas Meunier get married? They are yet to get married. What is Deborah Panzokou doing now? She is a model and an Instagram star. How old is Deborah Panzokou? She is 27 years old. Nationality of Deborah Panzokou? She is a Model and Instagram star . What is Deborah Panzokou’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: