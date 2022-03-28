Marco Reus Wife Scarlett Gartmann Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Scarlett Gartmann? Meet The Wife Of Marco Reus

Scarlett Gartmann is famous for being the wife of Dortmund and German football star Marco Reus. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Scarlett is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the wife of German footballer Marco Reus. Despite having a grand career in modelling, the German beauty likes to spend time with her horses. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.

Marco Reus is considered one of the most loyal football players in the world. He has been a star player of Dortmund for many years. Despite getting good offers from other big clubs, he remained with his boyhood club. His career in the last few seasons has been affected by recurring injuries. But still, he tries to give his 100% when featuring for the BVB. Without further ado, let’s find out everything there is to learn about the stunning wife of Marco Reus.

Scarlett Gartmann Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 24, 1993 Place of Birth Hagen, Germany Nationality German Residency N.A Partner Marco Reus Job Model and Equestrian Instagram @scarlettgartmann Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes- on her wrist Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Ralf Gartmann and Christine Hartmann Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Scarlett Gartmann Childhood and Family

Scarlett was born on October 24, 1993, in Hagen, Germany, making her a German citizen. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. Her father’s name is Ralf Gartmann, and her mother is Christine Hartmann. Due to her father’s death when Scarlett was 7, she was raised by her mother and grandmother.

Scarlett Gartmann is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

A fatherless childhood is not enjoyable, but her mother ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don't know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data.

Scarlett Gartmann Education

Scarlett hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Scarlett Gartmann career

Scarlett is a professional model. She started very young and achieved incredible feats in her career due to hard work and determination. After her modelling career flourished, she started gaining popularity on social media. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram.

However, she had to do hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Marco Reus became public.

Scarlett is also an Equestrian. (Credit: Instagram)

Scarlett is also an Equestrian which she pursues as a hobby. She likes to train and ride horses. She shares her passion for horses with Lisa Muller, who is Thomas Muller’s wife.

Scarlett Gartmann Net Worth

Scarlett doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Being a top player of Dortmund for several years, Marco Reus has accumulated a considerable sum of money. He has a net worth of $20 million which mainly represents his earnings from professional contracts.

Scarlett Gartmann and Marco Reus relationship

Marco Reus met with his wife at some point after 2013. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks.

Marco Reus and his wife Scarlett Gartmann at their wedding ceremony. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

They started dating in a secretive fashion to avoid media attention. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, they took their time to make the bond official. Finally, in 2019, the couple tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony attended by all their friends and family members. The duo has remained inseparable since then.

Before meeting Scarlett, Reus was in a relationship with Carolin Bohs from 2009 to 2013. We are currently not sure why they broke their bond. But we believe everything has a reason, and without their separation, Reus couldn’t have met with the love of her life.

Scarlett Gartmann and Marco Reus Children

The duo has one child. Scarlett gave birth to their daughter in March 2019. They have kept the identity and name of the daughter private until now.

Marco Reus with his wife and daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Scarlett Gartmann Social media

Scarlett has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The German beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. She also shares snaps from her workout sessions.

FAQs about Scarlett Gartmann

When did Scarlett Gartmann and Marco Reus get married? They got married in 2019. What is Scarlett Gartmann doing now? She is an Instagram star and a model. How old is Scarlett Gartmann? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Scarlett Gartmann? She is German. What is Scarlett Gartmann’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

