Lionel Messi 2021 – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars and more

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer to ever step foot on the green grass, and here we learn more about the 6-time Ballon d’Or winner’s net worth, salary, contract, and more.

Lionel Messi Facts

Birth Place Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina Father’s Name Jorge Messi Mother’s Name Cora Schensema Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $400million Age 34 Date of Birth 24 June 1987 Nationality Argentine Position Centre-forward / Winger Youth Clubs Grandoli (1992-95), Newell’s Old Boys (1995-00), Barcelona (2000-03) Senior Clubs Barcelona, PSG Achievements 10 x La Liga, 6 x FIFA Ballon d’Or, 4 x UEFA Champions League, Best FIFA Men’s Player (2019)

8 x La Liga Golden Boot, Copa America (2021), Olympic Gold Medal (2008/09)

10 x Spanish Cup, 3 x UEFA Super Cup Wife / Girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo Children Three Sons: Thiago (b. 2012), Mateo (b. 2015), Ciro (b. 2018) Sponsorships Adidas, Gatorade, Pepsi, Budweiser, Lays, Konami, Dubai Auto Expo, Jacob and Co. Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Lionel Messi Net Worth and Salary

Lionel Messi has a net worth of about $400million. That figure does not come as a shock considering he is arguably the best player the world has ever seen during an age where players are paid handsomely by their clubs. This figure is largely down to his career at FC Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after 21 years at the club. He has signed an astonishing deal at PSG that sees him early a weekly salary of £500,000. He is ranked by Forbes as the second-highest paid athlete in the world in 2021. Messi also earned about $165million annually at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi 2021 – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more. (GETTY Images)

Lionel Messi Club Career

Anyone who has heard about football knows Lionel Messi. The Argentine sensation arrived in Spain in 2000 from Newell’s Old Boys. At 16 years, 4 months, and 23 days, Messi finally made his much-awaited senior team debut for Barcelona in a friendly against Jose Mourinho’s FC Porto in November 2003.

Since then, Messi has won almost everything in sight. The 9-time La Liga player of the year has also won the league title 10 times in his career, in addition to 15 other domestic cup trophies. Lionel Messi is also a record six-time Ballon d’Or winner, which is one more than that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has also been awarded the UEFA Player of the Year Award thrice along with a Best FIFA Men’s Player title in 2019. His record at Barcelona makes for astonishing reading. Messi scored 672 goals and provided 306 assists during his 778 games for the Catalan giants. He made his debut for PSG against Reims in a Ligue 1 match on 29th August 2021.

Lionel Messi International Career

Lionel Messi is probably the only player to have been called Diego Maradona’s successor and actually go on to live up to that title. In fact, Messi actually bettered Maradona in every way when it came to stats and trophies at the club level. But what made Barrilete Cosmico a divine figure in Argentina was his role in Argentina’s 1986 FIFA World Cup win on home soil.

Lionel Messi is a legend at Argentina and is often likened to Diego Maradona. (imago Images)

That was the argument used by many to state that Maradona’s legacy was greater than that of Messi because of international trophies. Once Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA Euro 2016 with Portugal, the pressure was on the mesmeric Argentine to win something with La Abiceleste.

Messi led Argentina to the 2014 FIFA World Cup final but failed at the last hurdle against Germany. He also lost in the Copa America finals in 2007, 2015, and 2016. But his golden moment finally came in 2021, when Messi captained Argentina to a 1-0 win against Brazil in the Copa America final. That was his second major accomplishment after a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Lionel Messi Family, Girlfriend, and Personal Life

Lionel Messi was born on 24th June 1987 in Rosaria, Argentina to Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini. His father was a steel factory manager while his mother worked in a magnet manufacturing company. Lionel was the third of their four children.

Lionel Messi with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and first of his three children. (imago Images)

He has two brothers – Matias and Rodrigo Messi, and a sister named Maria Sol Messi. Lionel Messi met Antonella Roccuzzo as a five-year-old, who was the cousin of a childhood best friend. The two entered into a relationship in 2008, and made it public in 2009.

Messi and Roccuzzo married each other in 2017, and have three sons together. Their first child, Thiago Messi, was born in 2012. Mateo, their second son, entered the world in 2015, while Ciro Messi arrived in 2018.

Messi is Adidas’ biggest client, earning $25million yearly from his deal. He also has sponsorships and endorsements from Gatorade, Pepsi, Budweiser, Lays, Konami, Dubai Auto Expo, Jacob and Co. He earns a significant amount of wealth from numerous sponsorship deals which is understandable considering his reach and popularity.

Lionel Messi has Adidas as a part of sponsorship/endorsements. (imago Images)

Messi has his own brand, which is branded with his last name that has become synonymous with the sport over the years. It is unclear how much money he rakes in through this avenue but given his popularity, it won’t be a small amount.

Lionel Messi Tattoos and Cars

Messi is heavily inked and all his tattoos hold some personal meaning. The Argentine striker has the birthdates of his wife and three children inked on his right shin and calf. The bottom portion of his left leg features a football and the number 10, and he also has a crown on his right arm- the same as Antonela.

Lionel Messi has several tattoos on his body. (imago Images)

His left leg also features Thiago’s handprints and his name, and he also has a tattoo of his wife’s lips on his hips. His right arm features a prominent rosary, as an ode to his hometown of Rosario. Messi also has a portrait of his mother on his back and a large tattoo of Jesus on his right arm.

The legendary forward also boasts of some really fast and expensive cars. He is believed to have a Pagani Zonda Tricolore, several Audi Cars (Q7, R8, A7), Mercedes SLS AMG, Ferrari F430 Spyder, Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale, an Escalade and a Range Rover Vogue.

Lionel Messi Social Media

Lionel Messi is active on two major social media accounts. He apparently does not have a verified Twitter account.

Platform Followers Link Facebook 104 million Here Instagram 268 million Here

