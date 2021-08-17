Football isn’t only about skill but money too and here are the top 10 most expensive transfers in football history

Football or Soccer is widely regarded as one of the most expansive sports played at the professional level. The value of players in recent years have taken a massively escalated. Today, if your club is looking to sign a top player, the club will need to pay the big bucks.

The trend was started in 2001 with Zinedine Zidane’s €77.5m from Juentus to Real Madrid. The trend continues with the recent transfer of Jack Grealish to Manchester City and Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea. However, those two don’t even rank in the top 5 most expensive transfers of all time. So who does?

10. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur – Real Madrid)

Real Madrid signed Gareth Bale in 2013. The figure reported was €100.8m. Bale earned the move after his memorable tenure at Tottenham Hotspur. He was crowned as the Player of the Year by the Premier League for his performances in the 12/13 season.

The Welshman has enjoyed mega success during his time at the Spanish capital. Bale has won two League titles and a record 4 UEFA Champions Leagues.

9. Paul Pogba (Juventus – Manchester United)

Manchester United signed Paul Pogba in 2016. The club paid €105m for the services of Pogba. The Frenchman was returning to the club he left many years ago.

The player has since fairly been underwhelming. The club has not managed to win a single trophy since. Pogba himself has been widely blamed as the reason by various media outlets.

8. Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona)

Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele in 2017. The club announced that the winger will be joining for €105m (+€45m). The French start was approaching stardom with Dortmund.

However, his Barcelona career has been one to forget. The player has struggled for fitness. In 2021, a report from Marca suggested that the player has missed 86 games through injury. That’s approximately two competitive seasons in football.

7. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan – Chelsea)

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku in 2021. The London club paid €115m for Lukaku. The player earned the moved after a title winning season with Inter Milan. Lukaku moved to the Italian side after a underwhelming tenure at Manchester United. However, he managed to turn his career with Inter Milan.

The Belgian is in line to make his first start after signing in a London derby against Arsenal.

6. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa – Manchester City)

Manchester City signed Jack Grealish in 2021 for €117m. It is the most expensive trade done between two English clubs. Grealish’s stock were at an all time high. To add to that, the player signed an extension with his boyhood club Aston Villa in 2020.

However, Villa revealed that Manchester City paid the release clause for the player which allowed him to leave.

5. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid – Barcelona)

Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann in 2019. Barca paid €120m to rivals Atletico Madrid. The deal had its fair share of drama. The Madrid side suggested some kind of wickedness with Barcelona’s negotiations. The world cup winner started his Barca tenure poorly. However, has shown some form lately.

4. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool – Barcelona)

Yet another instance where Barcelona are involved. Philippe Coutinho joined the club in 2018. €120m (+€40m) was figure reported to be negotiated between Liverpool and Barcelona. The player has failed to make any impact at the club. He was even loaned out to Bayern Munich in 2019. Apart from form, Coutinho has also struggled with injuries.

3. Joao Felix (Benfica – Atletico Madrid)

Another Spanish club makes the list. In 2019, Atletico Madrid paid €126m to Benfica for Joao Felix. The Portuguese international made headlines with his performances for Benfica. However, like many transfers in the list, the move is yet to click for both parties. While the player has won a major title with the club, he is yet to put his stamp.

2. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco – PSG)

At the age of 18, Kylian Mbappe made a name among the very best while playing for Monaco. PSG soon recognized and signed the player on a season long loan deal in 2017. However the deal was made permanent a year later for €145m (+€35m).

Mbappe’s stock has gone on to rise ever since. While the club are yet to win the Champions League, it would be fair to say the move has worked out for both parties.

1. Neymar Jr (Barcelona – PSG)

In 2017, PSG shocked the world by signing Neymar from Barcelona. The player was deemed as one of the best in the world during the time. PSG paid a record €222m for the signature of Neymar.

The astonishing figure is said to be the time one which created the mega inflation in the football transfer market.