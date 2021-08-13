Top 5 managers in the history of Manchester United

Manchester United has a history of great managers and here are the top 5 to have managed the club

Manchester United are arguably on the Mount Rushmore of football clubs. The English club have achieved the some of the greatest feats in world of football. Regardless of if you are a avid follower of the game or not follow it at all, you would know of Manchester United. As their fans say – “Hated, Adored but never Ignored”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 22: Sir Alex Ferguson, manager of Manchester United celebrates victory and winning the Premier League title after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 22, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The club have 13 Premier Leagues (most by any club), 20 league titles in total, 1 Champion Leagues, 12 FA Cups and 21 English Supercups (community shield). While the club have had its dull moments, Trophies have arrived at regular intervals.

As far as players go, the club has employed the who’s who of footballers. David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes are few of many more notable name to wear the famous red kit.

However, there is still an area left. What about the coaches? Well the club has that in the pocket too. While Sir Alex Ferguson is the name that goes around the football world. Manchester United have had many other great managers.

The top 5 Manchester United managers

5.Tommy “The Doc” Docherty (1972 – 1977)

Tommy Docherty (via The Telegraph)

Manchester United have had their low moments. Between 1970-1980, not only did the Manchester club struggled to win titles, they struggled to even stay up in the first division of English football. Tommy Docherty or commonly known as “The Doc” was appointed the manager of Manchester United in 1972 by none other than Sir Matt Busby.

As mentioned above United were struggling to keep their place in the first division. Docherty did a brilliant job of keeping the team up for two seasons. However, in 1974 his side were relegated. Nevertheless, Docherty’s story did not end there. He managed the team to win the second division, thus securing a promotion back to the top tier.

The Scottsman then clicnched the FA Cup title with the Red Devils. However, following a extramaritial affair with wife of a United Physio, Docherty was sacked.

Regardless of way it ended Docherty has sealed his name in the history of the club.

4. Ernest Mangnall (1903 – 1912)

Ernest Mangnall held the Old Trafford fort between 1903 to 1912. Mangnall is considered as one of the first top ‘secretary’, the term used by the club instead of ‘manager’. While, Sir Matt Busby will always be remembered as the pioneer of today’s United, Mangnall’s contributions shall not be forgotten.

The Englishman is one of three Manchester United managers to win a league title for the club. Adding to that he was the first brought the first league title and the first FA Cup at the club.

Ernest Mangnall sow the seeds for what was yet to come at Manchester United. However, he could have tarnished his legacy at the club as he went on to manage Manchester City later.

3. Ron Atkinson (1981-1986)

(via Birmingham Mail) Ron Atkinson

Ron Atkinson managed the club between 1981-1986. Some of you might question his name in the list as Atkinson failed to win a league title. However, he brought a type of football which was never seen by the Old Trafford faithful. Ankinson’s side played expansive football that never failed to entertain the supporters.

“The Tank”, as he was called took over from Dave Sexton. While he did not win a league title, Antkinson’s reign did consist for silverware and honours. He won two FA Cups during his stay at Manchester.

However, the above still aren’t why he is one of the most respected Manchester United manager. He was known for having an eye for talents. It was under Atkinson when United signed the great Bryan Robson. The player as we all know went to be in the history books of world football.

2. Sir Matt Busby (1945 – 1969) (1970 – 1971)

Sir Matt Busby (via Hindustan Times)

Matt Busby is given the praise for developing Manchester United into a global phenomenon. During his tenure the club revamped its image. Busby managed Manchester United to 13 trophies. He signed players like Bobby Charlton and the great George Best.

The Scotsman had a lifelong dream of winning the European cup. He ahieved that feat when Manchester United thumped Barcelona in the 1968 European final. The club also became the first from England to win the prestigious honour.

However, his time would be remembered for quite the depressing event. In 1958, the airplane which was carrying the Manchester United football team to face Bayern Munich crashed. Eight players from the famous “Busby Babes” did not make it out of the incident.

Matt Busby continued his position at Manchester United. His love for Manchester United was returned by the club with a statue outside Old Trafford.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson (1986-2013)

The name Sir Alex Ferguson rings along with Manchester United. What can be written about the man that any football fan does not already know. During his tenure, the Scotsman won a record 38 major trophies. The cabinet included 13 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups and 2 Champions League.

Leaving the trophies, the man is responsible for some of the greatest players in world football. Under him likes of Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Peter Schmeichel and many others made a name for themselves. The current Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hold Ferguson in highest of orders due to the influence he had on him.

More SoccerSouls content

He will be remembered as the greatest British manager ever.