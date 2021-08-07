Everything to know about the daughter of Diego Maradona, Giannina Maradona

Diego Maradona could be considered as one of the faces in football’s Mount Rushmore. The Argentine genuinely had a connection with the game. Apart from scoring and assisting, he never forgot to entertain the crowd with his skills. The footballing world lost the icon in 2020.

Let us get to know some things about his daughter –

Diego Maradona daughter: Giannina Maradona

Giannina Dinorah Maradona was born on 16th May 1989. Giannina was born to Diego Maradona and Claudia Villafane. The couple raised her in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She is a part of a Roman Catholic family in Argentina.

Giannina’s sister Dalma Maradona is an actress in Argentina. Apart from that, she has six half-siblings, five half-brothers and a half-sister.

Giannina with Diego Maradona (via Ruetir)

She is quite active on her Instagram. She has over 1 million followers on the platform. Giannina often posts about her family and social life. She stands approximately 5 feet f inches tall.

Giannina has adopted the love of football from her father. She is a keen follower of Boca Juniors.

Giannina Maradona Relationships

Giannina was affiliated with the current Barcelona star Sergio Aguero.

Aguero is considered one of the best strikers in the history of English football. The player is known for his time at Manchester City.

Giannina with Sergio Aguero (via TG Time)

Giannina and Aguero got married in 2008. They tied the knot in a private ceremony. The couple were blessed with a son a year later. They named their baby boy Benjamin Aguero Maradona.

However, disaster struck for the pair. In 2012, the couple announced that they would split up. Their divorce was followed up soon. Giannina received custody of the child.

Giannina Maradona Profession/Net Worth

She is a designer. Giannina works as an accessory designer for DeLaPaz. It is an online shop that sells its own jewellery.

However, they sell only in Buenos Aires, Argentina. While her profession is public, information about her earnings is not. Hence, her net worth is not available currently.

Allegations of theft by Diego Maradona

In 2018, the family received a huge shock. Diego Maradona accused his wife, Claudia and his two daughters Dalma and Giannina of stealing. Diego claimed that they stole 3.4 million pounds from his bank account. He added that the funds were transferred to a bank in Uruguay and that they bought a piece of land in the USA with it.

“In the middle of the court case for fraud, Giannina Maradona left Argentina on Monday, August 31st and returned a few hours later. What was she doing that Monday in Uruguay? Tourism?,” Diego Maradona’s lawyers via Spanish Newspaper Marca

The allegations were denied by Giannina on Twitter. Nevertheless, she even forgave her dad –

“They know where I live and they can come when they want Thanks for all the warm messages. I am fine with myself inside, I have forgiven worse from him and I will do the same now.”

FAQs about Giannina Maradona