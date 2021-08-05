5 Unique Records in Football Nearly Impossible To Break

5 different records from 5 different brilliant football players

Today we are going to tell you about some football records that are very unique and difficult to achieve.

Every now and then you hear about the highest goal scorer in the league or Champions League, or the players with most assists and all that. In this article, we have highlighted records based on their rarity, dominancy and stats that are nearly impossible to break.

ROGERIO CENI – Highest Goal Scoring Goalkeeper

Many of you might not know about Rogerio Ceni as he played in the Brazilian League for Sau Paolo, but with a total of 1217 appearances between 1992 – 2015, he is one of the most capped players in world football.

But that’s not all. Rogerio Ceni, a brilliant goalkeeper, is an even better freekick taker. He has scored a total of 137 goals, the most ever by a goalkeeper in all the leagues in the world. Most of his goals were from freekicks from various distances and angles.

One can only imagine with such a great profile, why did Ceni never play for a better league or elite club? The love for his country and family, like it has been so for many, kept Ceni tied to Sau Paolo for his entire career.

His scoring ability was so profound that he has almost double the goal tally if compared to 69 goals from Jose Luis Chilavert from Prague, who stands second in the list of highest goal scoring keepers.

SERGIO RAMOS – The Best Goal Scoring Defender Of the 21st Century

El Capitano of Real Madrid is one of the greatest defenders of all time. Although critics are on his case for being reckless at times, they cannot deny the fact that he brings stability and fighting spirit to the Los Blancos.

His greatest moment perhaps came in the final seconds of the Champions League finals against Atletico Madrid when he equalised to take the match in extra-time. Madrid would go on to win and get their hands on the most awaited LA DECIMA – the tenth Champions League title.

Sergio Ramos has scored a whopping 126 goals in 879 appearances, 103 for club and 23 for country. He is the 6th highest goal scoring defender with Ronald Koeman leading the tally with 253 goals. That said, Koeman played a more versatile role and Ramos, being a pure centre back, surpassed him to become the highest scoring defender in La Liga history.

Apart from him, no one in modern football has come this close from among the top leagues let alone from a top club.

Ramos is the only captain to have won the Champions League thrice and the only captain to win it 3 years in a row. He is the seventh all time top goal scorer in Real Madrid’s history and will likely find himself in the top 5 by the end of the year.

CLARENCE SEEDORF – Champions League Winner with 3 Different Clubs

Clarence Seedorf was one of the best midfielders in world football in the 2000s. The powerhouse midfielder could break attacks and construct quick counter-attacks. He also had the ability to fire a powerful shot from any range. Apart from his strong physical presence, he was well known for his technical ability which was second to none at the time, which earned him the name of ‘The Professor’

Seedorf’s consistency is widely praised and many coaches considered him as a must-have player in the squad. He won his first Champions League in 1995 for Ajax, and would win it three years later with Real Madrid in 1998. After a move to AC MIlan where he perhaps had his best years, he would win it twice in 2003 and 2007.

Seedorf won the Champions League four times with three different clubs, while many legendary players even with elite clubs couldn’t do it once. He is the only player ever to do this, but if there’s one man who can reach this tally, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Having won the Champions League with Manchester United and Real Madrid, Ronaldo seeks to do it again with Juventus.

MESUT ÖZIL – Top Assist Provider

Many times we are blown away by a pass that comes ut of nowhere. A pass that slices through the defense line and finds a man who can easily place the ball in the back of the net.

Although we have seen many great players with impeccable vision, none have done it like the Turkish-German wizard Mesut Özil.

Even though he does not have the most assists in football history, Mesut Özil has achieved a feat like none before him.

He is the only player ever to have been the top assist provider in all the competitions or leagues he has participated in. This includes the biggest leagues and competitions such as the Bundesliga, La Liga, Premier League, Champions League, Europa Cup, Euros and the World Cup.

CRISTIANO RONALDO – Highest Goalscorer in Finals

MOSCOW – MAY 21: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Luzhniki Stadium on May 21, 2008 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his match-winning performances and his attitude to be the best. Even in his early days at Manchester United, he had a spark of brilliance, dominancy, and a strong will like no other.

He has achieved the legendary GOAT status and ruled the football world for 15 years straight with his eternal rival Leo Messi, having won many accolades and set countless records along the way.

Recently, he was in the headlines for breaking the most=sought after record by strikers, The Highest Goalscorer in History of Football.

Although many claim a player from African descent to be the highest goal scorer in history, the fact remains that we are looking at meaningful goals and not just 3rd-tier goals.

Pele had held the record for the past many years and is a legend of the game, but Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed his goal Scoring tally with 740 goals and continuing across all competitions.

But perhaps his most underrated achievement is that he is the highest goalscorer in finals, with a tally of 41 goals in finals across all competitions. This proves when it’s clutch time, Ronaldo only gets better!

Lionel Messi – Most Goals Scored in a Calendar Year

Lionel Messi has been the source of joy and glory for FC Barcelona for over a decade. Although he had a great squad around him, it was his undeniable talent and will to succeed that got him where he stands today – at the top.

The infamous rivalry between him and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a great catalyst for legendary performances over a decade which saw them achieve and break records like none other.

This rivalry led to Lionel Messi setting the record for scoring the most goals scored in a calendar year.

Leo Messi, possessed by a god in the 2012 season, was crowned the highest goal scorer of the calendar year with an outstanding 91 goals across all competitions.Messi scored 61 goals for Barcelona that season and 13 goals for Argentina. He also won the Pichichi award in La Liga and the Golden Boot in the Champions League.

The previous record was held by Gerd Muller where he scored 85 goals in 1975 playing for Bayern Munich and West Germany. Since then, none have come even remotely close to this goal-tally in a calendar year with Romario scoring 60 in 2000 and Ronaldo scoring 61 in 2012..