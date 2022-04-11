Jonathan David 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Jonathan David is a Canadian professional footballer who is currently playing for French club LOSC Lille, and here is more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jonathan David has wreaked havoc in Ligue 1 due to his impressive goal scoring spell in recent campaigns. Having the advantage of pace, David has been able to attack the opponent’s defence’s vulnerabilities.

He is a versatile player who performs in centre-forward, attacking midfield or second striker role whenever required. His pace coupled with his intelligence allows him to attack the void spaces fast and break defence lines. He has been pretty successful with his shooting as well. The Canadian star has attracted a lot of attention while playing for French team LOSC Lille.

It seems he might be ready for the next stage of his career. But first, we have to understand where he came from and how he developed himself as a top striker. Let’s find out Jonathan David’s net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend and cars.

Jonathan David Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Brooklyn, New York, United States Father’s Name N.A Mother’s Name N.A Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth €12.5 Million (£11.4 Million) Age 22 years Date of Birth 14 January 2000 Nationality Canadian Position Centre-Forward Youth Clubs Gloucester Dragons, Ottawa Gloucester Hornets, Ottawa Internationals and Gent Senior Clubs Gent (2018–2020), Lille (2021-) Achievements (Selected) Ligue 1 (2020–21), Trophée des Champions (2021), CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI (2019), CONCACAF Gold Cup Golden Boot (2019), Canadian Men’s Player of the Year (2019) Girlfriend Single Children N.A Sponsorships Adidas Social Media Twitter, Instagram

Jonathan David Net Worth and Salary

Jonathan David has become a sensational striker for LOSC Lille. Naturally, the French team is under pressure to give him a significant wage. Lately, the Canadian star has provided some excellent productive spells, which has even skyrocketed his wages. He is currently earning 2.5 Million Euros (2.24 Million Pound) per year. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that David has a net worth of€12.5 Million (£11.4 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Considering Jonathan David is young at this point, he has a vast potential to earn a significant income as his career grows. His spell at Lille has been going well for his career growth; if he continues to improve his game, he will have bigger contacts on his table. Still, his current income is enough for him to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Jonathan David has a net worth of €12.5 Million (£11.4 Million). (Credit: Transfermarket)

Jonathan David Club Career

Jonathan David started playing with the ball when he was studying at the Francophone public school ‘École secondaire publique Louis-Riel’. At 10, he started his journey as a footballer with Ottawa club Gloucester Dragons SA. Later on, he played with Ottawa Gloucester SC and Ottawa Internationals SC.

While growing up, he wasn’t a big fan of Canadian or Major League Soccer; instead, he used to watch European teams play and dream of teaching that level one day. Considering what he has achieved in the [past two years, we believe he is making moves to become a top player in Europe, and when he reaches that level, his boyhood dream will look much smaller to him.

David joined the Belgian club Gent in January 2018. Due to his hunger and determination, he earned the manager’s trust. David didn’t disappoint him either, as he scored a stoppage-time equaliser in his debut against Zulte Waregem on August 4, 2018. The Canadian star scored 37 goals and 15 assists in 83 matches.

After his impressive goal-scoring spell, he was spotted by Lille, who signed him in August 2020. David didn’t take long to adjust and started his goal-scoring run rapidly. Scoring 13 goals and bagging five assists in 48 appearances across all competitions in his first season, he helped Lille secure the French title.

Lille’s French forward Jonathan David celebrates after scoring a goal. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Even though Lille hasn’t been able to gain momentum in this campaign, David’s second term spell at the club is going well as he has already scored 17 goals in 40 appearances.

Jonathan David International career

Jonathan David played with various youth level teams in Canada before making his senior appearance. The experience helped him to manage the pressure of international football. His noteworthy achievements consist of a brace in the final league game of the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship.

Despite getting an offer to represent the American national team, David favoured playing for Canada at the international level. He earned his debut on September 9 in a CONCACAF Nations League qualifier game, where he bagged two goals.

David scored six goals in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament for Canada, which earned him the golden boot. His spell in 2019 was beyond impressive as he bagged nine goals, the highest goal tally in a calendar year in Canada’s senior men’s football team’s history.

Jonathan David net worth, salary 2022. (Credit: Canada Soccer)

Jonathan David has scored 20 goals in 27 matches for his country, including a hat-trick against Suriname in a 2022 World Cup qualification match.

Jonathan David Family

Jonathan David was born in New York City to Haitian parents. The family moved to their home country when David was three years old. Later they immigrated to Canada and settled in Ottawa, which became the home of the Canadian star.

Even though there is not much information about his parents, our report suggests that David’s mother passed away in 2019. It must have been very harsh on the footballer, but he managed the grief and made a comeback to the field. He has one younger sister with whom he has maintained a healthy relationship.

Jonathan David with Golden boot award. (Picture was taken from lifebogger.com)

Jonathan David Girlfriend – Does he have one?

There is no information on whether Jonathan David has a girlfriend. We believe he is currently single and is only focusing on his professional career. Love life is a crucial event in a footballer’s life. But David, being young, might be taking his time to enter the phase.

Adidas sponsors Jonathan David. Nikos Mavromaras, his agent and a father figure to the youngster, helped him secure the lucrative deal. You can check his Instagram profile, where he regularly promotes their products.

Jonathan David with his agent. (Credit: Twitter)

Jonathan David Car and Tattoo

Jonathan David doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. Since his move to Lille, David has been taking lifts from his teammates. It remains to be seen when he buys his first car.

Jonathan David Social Media

Jonathan David is active on all major social media platforms except Facebook.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 24.5K Followers Here Instagram 167k followers Here Facebook N.A N.A

FAQs about Jonathan David

What is the net worth of Jonathan David? David’s net worth is €12.5 Million (£11.4 Million). How many clubs have Jonathan David played for? Jonathan David has played with two clubs at the senior level – Gent (2018–2020), Lille (2021-). How old is Jonathan David? He is 22 years old. Nationality of Jonathan David? He is Canadian. Has Jonathan David ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

