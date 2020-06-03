Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini is one of the greatest ever and here is all about his net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $400million Salary (2020) $80million Age 32 Date of Birth 24 June, 1987 International team Argentina Current club Barcelona

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who captains both Barcelona and the Argentine national team

Net worth

In 2020, the net worth of Lionel Messi is roughly to be around $400M.

He is the 3rd most paid athlete and it’s estimated his earnings for 2020 is to be around $104m.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Barcelona and Liverpool. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

These estimates have been done by Forbes. His current contract at Barcelona through 2020-21 and sees him earning over $80m. To top onto that he also has a lifelong deal with Adidas.

Career and Achievements

Messi has been awarded FIFA’s Player of the Year and the European Golden Shoe for top scorer six times.

At Barcelona, his 438 goals, including 36 hattricks, are a club and La Liga record.

Messi has only played for Barcelona and hasn’t even remotely considered playing elsewhere.

Lionel Messi during the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

By 16, Messi made his first appearance for Barcelona. He put himself in the record books in 2005, as the youngest player to score for the club.

He led Argentina to the title in the under-20 World Cup. Messi scored on a pair of penalty kicks to propel the team over Nigeria.

Messi helped Barcelona to a treble in 2009. Barcelona won the Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup titles under Pep Guardiola.

That year, he took home his first FIFA “World Player of the Year” honour/Ballon d’Or award.

Messi led Barcelona to La Liga and Spanish Super Cup championships in 2010 and 2011, as well as the 2011 Champions League.

In 2012, Messi scored 5 UCL goals and surpassed club legend, Cesar Rodriguez’s record of 232 goals.

By the end of 2012, Messi had accumulated an astounding 91 goals in club and international play which broke the record previously held by Gerd Muller.

He broke another record when he was named the FIFA Ballon d’Or winner for the fourth time in January 2013.

After helping Barcelona achieve a historic second treble in 2015, he was honoured with his fifth FIFA Ballon d’Or. Four years later, Messi established a new standard by claiming his sixth Ballon d’Or.

International Career

Messi has however not yet won a World Cup with the Argentine national team. The closest he came to was in 2014, where they finished as runners-up to Germany.

Lionel Messi reacts after winning the Ballon d’Or France Football 2019 trophy at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Following Argentina’s second consecutive loss to Chile in the final of the 2016 Copa America tournament, Messi announced he was retiring from the national team.

Lionel Messi (L) and Sergio Aguero pose during the men’s Olympic football tournament medal ceremony at the national stadium in Beijing. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

However, he reversed his decision ahead of the 2018 World Cup. But Messi wasn’t able to bring that elusive title home.

The following year, Messi heavily criticized the referees after a 2-0 loss to Brazil in the Copa America semifinals. The Argentine captain was slapped with a three-game ban by the South American Football Confederation.

Personal Life and Family

Messi met Antonella Roccuzzo in their hometown of Rosario when he was 5 years old.

TOPSHOT – Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo (L) and their sons Thiago and Mateo arrive to attend the Ballon d’Or France Football 2019 ceremony at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2017, Messi married Roccuzzo, his longtime girlfriend and childhood flame.

Messi and Roccuzzo have three sons: Thiago, born in 2012, Mateo, born in 2015 and Ciro, born in 2018.

Adidas, Pepsi, Gillette and Turkish Airlines have all roped in Lionel Messi as their brand ambassador. As part of their 2019 celebrity rich list, Forbes valued his endorsements at $35m for that year in total.

He had also launched his own clothing line and opened his first retail outlet, The Messi Store, in September 2019 in Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is presented with his new Audi car during the Audi Car handover to the players of FC Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images for AUDI)

He has put money into the Azahares del Parana project which are a set of gated communities in the outskirts of Rosario as well as an apartment building in the city centre.

Charity Work

The World Health Organization tapped Messi in March 2020 to help lead a worldwide campaign aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lionel Messi of Messi & Friends in action during the Messi & Friends v The Rest of the World XI charity soccer match at the Atanasio Giradot Stadium on June 29, 2013 in Medellin, Colombia. (Photo by Gal Schweizer/Getty Images)

He also has his own organisation, the Leo Messi Foundation, which he asked for donations instead of wedding gifts when he married his wife.

Messi was appointed the UNICEF Ambassador in 2010. He has worked with them since 2004 and has extended his support to children in vulnerable conditions.