Barcelona Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

FC Barcelona are the fourth richest professional football club in the world and here we bring you all their latest player wages and weekly salaries from this season.

Barça is one of the most popular clubs globally and comes in the top 5 most valuable teams. They are the second-highest paying football team in La Liga, and many of its players are on lucrative contracts in La Liga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Barcelona.

Current Barcelona Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Barcelona is the 2nd most successful club in Spanish football history, having won a record 75 trophies, including 26 La Liga, 31 Copa del Rey, and more. The club has won twenty European and worldwide titles, including UEFA Champions League titles and a record four UEFA Super Cup Winners cup.

They are one of the three founding members of the Primera División that have never been relegated since its inception. Barcelona is the first European football club in history to achieve the continental treble twice. 

Barcelona
Barcelona Player Wages 2022 (FC Barcelona) (Foto: Álex Caparrós)

The club was founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Spanish, German and English footballers led by Joan Gamper. Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona. This club is organized as a registered association. Unlike a limited company, it is impossible to purchase shares in the club but only membership. As of 2021, the club has 144,000 members. It is the fourth most valuable sports team globally, worth $4.76 billion, and the fourth richest football club with a turnover of €582.1 million. 

Barcelona’s highest-paid player 

Frenkie De Jong is the highest-paid player for Barcelona, with a yearly salary of £ 18,434,000 and a weekly wage of £354,000. The Dutch International is ranked among the best midfielders in the world. 

Frenkie de Jong's dad has already explained why Man Utd will miss out on signing his son - Mirror Online
Frenkie De Jong is the highest-paid player at FC Barcelona (The Mirror)

He signed for Barcelona in January 2019 for a fee worth €75 million on a five-year contract. He made his debut on 16 August 2019 against Athletic Bilbao. 

Barcelona Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list 

Player NamePositionAgeContract ExpiryAnnual SalaryWeekly WagesAgent
Frenkie de JongCM242026£ 1,84,34,000£ 3,54,000HCM Sports Management
Sergio BusquetsDM332023£ 1,34,49,000£ 2,58,000TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG
Memphis DepayLW272023£ 1,27,00,000£ 2,30,000TEAM DEPAY
Gerard PiquéCB342024£ 1,09,00,000£ 2,10,000AC Talent
Ousmane DembéléLW222022£ 1,09,00,000£ 2,10,000Relatives
Miralem PjanicDM312024£ 1,09,00,000£ 2,10,000LIAN Sports Group
Samuel UmtitiCB272026£ 1,08,00,000£ 2,08,000AC Talent
Sergi RobertoCM292022£ 88,66,000£ 1,70,000TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG
Jordi AlbaLB322024£ 78,00,000£ 1,50,000InterStarDeporte
Philippe CoutinhoCM292023£ 76,00,000£ 1,46,000Sports Invest UK ltd
Marc-André ter StegenGK292025£ 52,00,000£ 1,00,000ROOF
Martin BraithwaiteCF282024£ 43,00,000£ 85,000HCM Sports Management
Clément LengletCB262026£ 36,99,000£ 70,000Wasserman
NetoGK322023£ 34,04,000£ 65,000Bertolucci Sports
Ronald AraujoLB/RB242026£ 27,29,000£ 50,000Excellence Sport
Ansu FatiLW182027£ 23,00,000£ 45,000Relatives
Sergino DestRB202025£ 21,00,000£ 41,000ICM Stellar Sports
Riqui PuigCM222023£ 13,00,000£ 25,000AC Talent
PedriCM182026£ 7,80,000£ 15,000LEADERBROCK
Ferran TorresST212027£ 51,95,138£ 99,907LEADERBROCK
Pierre-Emerick AubameyangST322025£ 20,78,055£ 39,963Premier Sports Talent
Eric GarciaCB212026£ 24,93,666£ 47,955Puyol, De la Peña & Sostres
Arnau TenasGK202023Puyol, De la Peña & Sostres
Alex BladeLB182024£ 1,32,996£ 2,558Gestifute
Nico GonzálezCentral Midfield202024£ 4,98,733£ 9,591Gestifute
Óscar MinguezaCentre-Back222023£ 1,82,869£ 3,517TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG

Barcelona loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player NamePositionAgeContract ExpiryAnnual SalaryWeekly WagesAgent
Miralem PjanicDM312024£ 1,09,00,000£ 2,10,000LIAN Sports Group
Philippe CoutinhoCM292023£ 76,00,000£ 1,46,000Sports Invest UK ltd
Antoine GriezmannSecond Striker312024£ 2,49,36,660£ 4,79,551BY AND FOR
Francisco TrincãoRight Winger222025Gestifute
Iñaki PeñaGoalkeeper232023INTEGRAL ADVISING FOOTBALL S.L
Álex ColladoRight Winger232023£ 7,80,000£ 15,000MSSports

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Barcelona 

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Barcelona’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Barcelona?

As of 2022, Frenkie De Jong is the highest-paid player at FC Barcelona with a weekly wage of £354,000.

2. What is the total team value of Barcelona?

According to Deloitte Football Money League, The total team value of FC Barcelona is around £582.1 Million.

3. How much do Barcelona spend on total annual wages?

Barcelona is spending close to £163 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Barcelona in their history?

Lionel Messi is the all-time top goalscorer with 709 goals.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona assist
Lionel Messi is one of the greatest to have played the game (Image credit: Getty)

5. How much does Xavi Hernandez earn in a year?

Xavi Hernandez has a £10 million a year contract at FC Barcelona.

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

