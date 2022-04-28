Barcelona Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

FC Barcelona are the fourth richest professional football club in the world and here we bring you all their latest player wages and weekly salaries from this season.

Barça is one of the most popular clubs globally and comes in the top 5 most valuable teams. They are the second-highest paying football team in La Liga, and many of its players are on lucrative contracts in La Liga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Barcelona.

Current Barcelona Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Barcelona is the 2nd most successful club in Spanish football history, having won a record 75 trophies, including 26 La Liga, 31 Copa del Rey, and more. The club has won twenty European and worldwide titles, including UEFA Champions League titles and a record four UEFA Super Cup Winners cup.

They are one of the three founding members of the Primera División that have never been relegated since its inception. Barcelona is the first European football club in history to achieve the continental treble twice.

Barcelona Player Wages 2022 (FC Barcelona) (Foto: Álex Caparrós)

The club was founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Spanish, German and English footballers led by Joan Gamper. Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona. This club is organized as a registered association. Unlike a limited company, it is impossible to purchase shares in the club but only membership. As of 2021, the club has 144,000 members. It is the fourth most valuable sports team globally, worth $4.76 billion, and the fourth richest football club with a turnover of €582.1 million.

Barcelona’s highest-paid player

Frenkie De Jong is the highest-paid player for Barcelona, with a yearly salary of £ 18,434,000 and a weekly wage of £354,000. The Dutch International is ranked among the best midfielders in the world.

Frenkie De Jong is the highest-paid player at FC Barcelona (The Mirror)

He signed for Barcelona in January 2019 for a fee worth €75 million on a five-year contract. He made his debut on 16 August 2019 against Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Frenkie de Jong CM 24 2026 £ 1,84,34,000 £ 3,54,000 HCM Sports Management Sergio Busquets DM 33 2023 £ 1,34,49,000 £ 2,58,000 TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG Memphis Depay LW 27 2023 £ 1,27,00,000 £ 2,30,000 TEAM DEPAY Gerard Piqué CB 34 2024 £ 1,09,00,000 £ 2,10,000 AC Talent Ousmane Dembélé LW 22 2022 £ 1,09,00,000 £ 2,10,000 Relatives Miralem Pjanic DM 31 2024 £ 1,09,00,000 £ 2,10,000 LIAN Sports Group Samuel Umtiti CB 27 2026 £ 1,08,00,000 £ 2,08,000 AC Talent Sergi Roberto CM 29 2022 £ 88,66,000 £ 1,70,000 TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG Jordi Alba LB 32 2024 £ 78,00,000 £ 1,50,000 InterStarDeporte Philippe Coutinho CM 29 2023 £ 76,00,000 £ 1,46,000 Sports Invest UK ltd Marc-André ter Stegen GK 29 2025 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 ROOF Martin Braithwaite CF 28 2024 £ 43,00,000 £ 85,000 HCM Sports Management Clément Lenglet CB 26 2026 £ 36,99,000 £ 70,000 Wasserman Neto GK 32 2023 £ 34,04,000 £ 65,000 Bertolucci Sports Ronald Araujo LB/RB 24 2026 £ 27,29,000 £ 50,000 Excellence Sport Ansu Fati LW 18 2027 £ 23,00,000 £ 45,000 Relatives Sergino Dest RB 20 2025 £ 21,00,000 £ 41,000 ICM Stellar Sports Riqui Puig CM 22 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 AC Talent Pedri CM 18 2026 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 LEADERBROCK Ferran Torres ST 21 2027 £ 51,95,138 £ 99,907 LEADERBROCK Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ST 32 2025 £ 20,78,055 £ 39,963 Premier Sports Talent Eric Garcia CB 21 2026 £ 24,93,666 £ 47,955 Puyol, De la Peña & Sostres Arnau Tenas GK 20 2023 – – Puyol, De la Peña & Sostres Alex Blade LB 18 2024 £ 1,32,996 £ 2,558 Gestifute Nico González Central Midfield 20 2024 £ 4,98,733 £ 9,591 Gestifute Óscar Mingueza Centre-Back 22 2023 £ 1,82,869 £ 3,517 TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG

Barcelona loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Miralem Pjanic DM 31 2024 £ 1,09,00,000 £ 2,10,000 LIAN Sports Group Philippe Coutinho CM 29 2023 £ 76,00,000 £ 1,46,000 Sports Invest UK ltd Antoine Griezmann Second Striker 31 2024 £ 2,49,36,660 £ 4,79,551 BY AND FOR Francisco Trincão Right Winger 22 2025 – – Gestifute Iñaki Peña Goalkeeper 23 2023 – – INTEGRAL ADVISING FOOTBALL S.L Álex Collado Right Winger 23 2023 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 MSSports

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Barcelona

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Barcelona’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Barcelona?

As of 2022, Frenkie De Jong is the highest-paid player at FC Barcelona with a weekly wage of £354,000.

2. What is the total team value of Barcelona?

According to Deloitte Football Money League, The total team value of FC Barcelona is around £582.1 Million.

3. How much do Barcelona spend on total annual wages?

Barcelona is spending close to £163 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Barcelona in their history?

Lionel Messi is the all-time top goalscorer with 709 goals.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest to have played the game (Image credit: Getty)

5. How much does Xavi Hernandez earn in a year?

Xavi Hernandez has a £10 million a year contract at FC Barcelona.

