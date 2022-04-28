Barcelona Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

FC Barcelona are the fourth richest professional football club in the world and here we bring you all their latest player wages and weekly salaries from this season.
Barça is one of the most popular clubs globally and comes in the top 5 most valuable teams. They are the second-highest paying football team in La Liga, and many of its players are on lucrative contracts in La Liga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Barcelona.
Current Barcelona Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Barcelona is the 2nd most successful club in Spanish football history, having won a record 75 trophies, including 26 La Liga, 31 Copa del Rey, and more. The club has won twenty European and worldwide titles, including UEFA Champions League titles and a record four UEFA Super Cup Winners cup.
They are one of the three founding members of the Primera División that have never been relegated since its inception. Barcelona is the first European football club in history to achieve the continental treble twice.
The club was founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Spanish, German and English footballers led by Joan Gamper. Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona. This club is organized as a registered association. Unlike a limited company, it is impossible to purchase shares in the club but only membership. As of 2021, the club has 144,000 members. It is the fourth most valuable sports team globally, worth $4.76 billion, and the fourth richest football club with a turnover of €582.1 million.
Barcelona’s highest-paid player
Frenkie De Jong is the highest-paid player for Barcelona, with a yearly salary of £ 18,434,000 and a weekly wage of £354,000. The Dutch International is ranked among the best midfielders in the world.
He signed for Barcelona in January 2019 for a fee worth €75 million on a five-year contract. He made his debut on 16 August 2019 against Athletic Bilbao.
Barcelona Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Frenkie de Jong
|CM
|24
|2026
|£ 1,84,34,000
|£ 3,54,000
|HCM Sports Management
|Sergio Busquets
|DM
|33
|2023
|£ 1,34,49,000
|£ 2,58,000
|TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG
|Memphis Depay
|LW
|27
|2023
|£ 1,27,00,000
|£ 2,30,000
|TEAM DEPAY
|Gerard Piqué
|CB
|34
|2024
|£ 1,09,00,000
|£ 2,10,000
|AC Talent
|Ousmane Dembélé
|LW
|22
|2022
|£ 1,09,00,000
|£ 2,10,000
|Relatives
|Miralem Pjanic
|DM
|31
|2024
|£ 1,09,00,000
|£ 2,10,000
|LIAN Sports Group
|Samuel Umtiti
|CB
|27
|2026
|£ 1,08,00,000
|£ 2,08,000
|AC Talent
|Sergi Roberto
|CM
|29
|2022
|£ 88,66,000
|£ 1,70,000
|TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG
|Jordi Alba
|LB
|32
|2024
|£ 78,00,000
|£ 1,50,000
|InterStarDeporte
|Philippe Coutinho
|CM
|29
|2023
|£ 76,00,000
|£ 1,46,000
|Sports Invest UK ltd
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|GK
|29
|2025
|£ 52,00,000
|£ 1,00,000
|ROOF
|Martin Braithwaite
|CF
|28
|2024
|£ 43,00,000
|£ 85,000
|HCM Sports Management
|Clément Lenglet
|CB
|26
|2026
|£ 36,99,000
|£ 70,000
|Wasserman
|Neto
|GK
|32
|2023
|£ 34,04,000
|£ 65,000
|Bertolucci Sports
|Ronald Araujo
|LB/RB
|24
|2026
|£ 27,29,000
|£ 50,000
|Excellence Sport
|Ansu Fati
|LW
|18
|2027
|£ 23,00,000
|£ 45,000
|Relatives
|Sergino Dest
|RB
|20
|2025
|£ 21,00,000
|£ 41,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Riqui Puig
|CM
|22
|2023
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|AC Talent
|Pedri
|CM
|18
|2026
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|LEADERBROCK
|Ferran Torres
|ST
|21
|2027
|£ 51,95,138
|£ 99,907
|LEADERBROCK
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|ST
|32
|2025
|£ 20,78,055
|£ 39,963
|Premier Sports Talent
|Eric Garcia
|CB
|21
|2026
|£ 24,93,666
|£ 47,955
|Puyol, De la Peña & Sostres
|Arnau Tenas
|GK
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|Puyol, De la Peña & Sostres
|Alex Blade
|LB
|18
|2024
|£ 1,32,996
|£ 2,558
|Gestifute
|Nico González
|Central Midfield
|20
|2024
|£ 4,98,733
|£ 9,591
|Gestifute
|Óscar Mingueza
|Centre-Back
|22
|2023
|£ 1,82,869
|£ 3,517
|TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG
Barcelona loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Miralem Pjanic
|DM
|31
|2024
|£ 1,09,00,000
|£ 2,10,000
|LIAN Sports Group
|Philippe Coutinho
|CM
|29
|2023
|£ 76,00,000
|£ 1,46,000
|Sports Invest UK ltd
|Antoine Griezmann
|Second Striker
|31
|2024
|£ 2,49,36,660
|£ 4,79,551
|BY AND FOR
|Francisco Trincão
|Right Winger
|22
|2025
|–
|–
|Gestifute
|Iñaki Peña
|Goalkeeper
|23
|2023
|–
|–
|INTEGRAL ADVISING FOOTBALL S.L
|Álex Collado
|Right Winger
|23
|2023
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|MSSports
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Barcelona
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Barcelona’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Barcelona?
As of 2022, Frenkie De Jong is the highest-paid player at FC Barcelona with a weekly wage of £354,000.
2. What is the total team value of Barcelona?
According to Deloitte Football Money League, The total team value of FC Barcelona is around £582.1 Million.
3. How much do Barcelona spend on total annual wages?
Barcelona is spending close to £163 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Barcelona in their history?
Lionel Messi is the all-time top goalscorer with 709 goals.
5. How much does Xavi Hernandez earn in a year?
Xavi Hernandez has a £10 million a year contract at FC Barcelona.
