Celtic Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Celtic F.C. are one of the oldest professional football clubs in the world. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Celtic F.C for the ongoing season.

The Hoops are one of the veteran clubs globally and are on the list of the top 50 most valuable teams. They are on the highest paying football teams in the Scottish Premiership, and a number of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Scottish Premiership. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Celtic.

Current Celtic Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Celtic F.C. is also referred to as Glasgow Celtic. The club was founded back in 1887, making it one of the oldest clubs in the world. They played their first match in May 1888 against Rangers, which they won. After that, they established themselves as a team in Scottish football, winning six successive league titles during the decade of the 20th century.

Celtic Player Wages 2022 (Pinterest)

They are one of the only five clubs to have won over 100 trophies in their history, including the Scottish league championship 51 times, most recently in 2019-20, the Scottish cup 40 times. In addition, Celtic are the first British team to win the European Cup, along with other major Scottish trophies.

Celtic was founded to alleviate poverty in the Irish immigrant population in the East End of Glasgow. After forming in 1887, it became a Private Limited Company in 1897 with a nominal share capital of 5000 shares at £1 each.

The largest number of shares were held by businessmen James Grant. Celtic has been ranked in the Deloitte Football Money League six times. In May 2012, they were rated 37th by Brand Finance’s annual valuation of the world’s biggest football clubs. Irish Billionaire Dermot Desmond has significant stakes in the club.

Celtic’s highest-paid player

Callum McGregor is the highest-paid player for Celtic, with a yearly salary of £ 15,60,000 and a weekly wage of £30,000. He is the team captain and made his first-team debut against K.R. Reykjavik on 15 July 2014 and scored his first goal.

Callum McGregor celebrates after scoring a goal for Celtic. (Getty Images)

Last September, Callum signed a new 5-year deal with the club.

Celtic Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Callum McGregor DM, AM LC 28 2026 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 – Cameron Carter-Vickers D C 23 2022 £ 11,44,000 £ 22,000 Sports Empire Group86 Christopher Jullien D C 28 2023 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Classico Sports Management James Forrest AM R 30 2023 £ 9,88,000 £ 19,000 Avid Sports Group Albian Ajeti ST 24 2024 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000 ESHA Kyôgo Furuhashi AM RL, ST 26 2025 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000 Sports&Life Carl Starfelt D C 26 2025 £ 8,84,000 £ 17,000 BHM Sports Agency Josip Juranović D/WB RL 25 2026 £ 8,32,000 £ 16,000 FSB – Spielerberatung GmbH Tom Rogić AM C 28 2023 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 ICM Stellar Sports Joe Hart GK 34 2024 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 – Boli Bolingoli D/WB/M L 26 2023 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 Forza Sports group Liel Abada AM RL, ST 19 2026 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 – Nir Bitton DC, DM 29 2023 £ 7,28,000 £ 14,000 ICM Stellar Sports David Turnbull AM C 22 2024 £ 7,28,000 £ 14,000 PLG James McCarthy DM 30 2025 £ 7,28,000 £ 14,000 StormSportsX Vasilis Barkas GK 27 2024 £ 4,68,000 £ 9,000 CJ Pronk Management Giorgos Giakoumakis ST 26 2026 £ 4,26,400 £ 8,200 WoS Greg Taylor D L 23 2025 £ 4,26,400 £ 8,200 Consilium Sports Group Ismaila Soro DM 23 2024 £ 4,21,200 £ 8,100 Unique Sports Group Mikey Johnston AM RLC 22 2025 £ 4,10,800 £ 7,900 Avid Sports Group Scott Bain GK 29 2024 £ 3,95,200 £ 7,600 ICM Stellar Sports Anthony Ralston D/WB R 22 2025 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 MMH Career Planning Jota AM RL 22 2022 £ 3,69,200 £ 7,100 Gestifute Liam Scales D LC 22 2025 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 – Liam Shaw DC, DM 20 2022 £ 2,08,000 £ 4,000 Interlex Sport Osaze Urhoghide DC 21 2025 £ 1,97,600 £ 3,800 Every Aspect Stephen Welsh D RC 21 2025 £ 1,87,200 £ 3,600 Deadline Day Soccer Group Adam Montgomery D/WB/AM L 18 2025 £ 1,82,000 £ 3,500 – Ewan Henderson AM RLC 21 2022 £ 1,71,600 £ 3,300 – Conor Hazard GK 23 2023 £ 1,24,800 £ 2,400 – Karamoko Dembélé AM R 18 2022 £ 1,04,000 £ 2,000 Relatives Dane Murray D C, DM 18 2024 £ 45,240 £ 870 Family & Football

Celtic loaned out player’s wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Liam Shaw DC, DM 20 2022 £ 2,08,000 £ 4,000 InterLex Sport Osaze Urhoghide DC 21 2025 £ 1,97,600 £ 3,800 Every Aspect Adam Montgomery D/WB/AM L 18 2025 £ 1,82,000 £ 3,500 – Ewan Henderson AM RLC 21 2022 £ 1,71,600 £ 3,300 – Conor Hazard GK 23 2023 £ 1,24,800 £ 2,400 – Ross Doohan

24 2022 – – – Kerr McInroy Defensive Midfield 21 2022 – – – Luca Connell Defensive Midfield 21 2022 – – PIR Scott Robertson Central Midfield 20 2023 – – First Access Sports

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Celtic

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of the Celtic main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Celtic?

As of 2022, Callum McGregor is the highest-paid player at Celtic with a weekly wage of £30,000.

2. What is the total team value of Celtic?

The total team value of Celtic F.C is around £209 Million.

3. How much do Celtic spend on total annual wages?

Celtic are spending close to £18 million every single season on player wages

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Celtic in their history?

Jimmy McGrory is the all-time top goalscorer with 522 goals.

Jimmy McGrory (Celtic FC)

5. How much does Ange Postecoglou earn in a year?

Ange Postecoglou has a £3 million a year contract at Celtic F.C.

Read More: