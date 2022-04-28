Celtic Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Celtic F.C. are one of the oldest professional football clubs in the world. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Celtic F.C for the ongoing season.
The Hoops are one of the veteran clubs globally and are on the list of the top 50 most valuable teams. They are on the highest paying football teams in the Scottish Premiership, and a number of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Scottish Premiership. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Celtic.
Current Celtic Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Celtic F.C. is also referred to as Glasgow Celtic. The club was founded back in 1887, making it one of the oldest clubs in the world. They played their first match in May 1888 against Rangers, which they won. After that, they established themselves as a team in Scottish football, winning six successive league titles during the decade of the 20th century.
They are one of the only five clubs to have won over 100 trophies in their history, including the Scottish league championship 51 times, most recently in 2019-20, the Scottish cup 40 times. In addition, Celtic are the first British team to win the European Cup, along with other major Scottish trophies.
Celtic was founded to alleviate poverty in the Irish immigrant population in the East End of Glasgow. After forming in 1887, it became a Private Limited Company in 1897 with a nominal share capital of 5000 shares at £1 each.
The largest number of shares were held by businessmen James Grant. Celtic has been ranked in the Deloitte Football Money League six times. In May 2012, they were rated 37th by Brand Finance’s annual valuation of the world’s biggest football clubs. Irish Billionaire Dermot Desmond has significant stakes in the club.
Celtic’s highest-paid player
Callum McGregor is the highest-paid player for Celtic, with a yearly salary of £ 15,60,000 and a weekly wage of £30,000. He is the team captain and made his first-team debut against K.R. Reykjavik on 15 July 2014 and scored his first goal.
Last September, Callum signed a new 5-year deal with the club.
Celtic Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Callum McGregor
|DM, AM LC
|28
|2026
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|–
|Cameron Carter-Vickers
|D C
|23
|2022
|£ 11,44,000
|£ 22,000
|Sports Empire Group86
|Christopher Jullien
|D C
|28
|2023
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|Classico Sports Management
|James Forrest
|AM R
|30
|2023
|£ 9,88,000
|£ 19,000
|Avid Sports Group
|Albian Ajeti
|ST
|24
|2024
|£ 9,36,000
|£ 18,000
|ESHA
|Kyôgo Furuhashi
|AM RL, ST
|26
|2025
|£ 9,36,000
|£ 18,000
|Sports&Life
|Carl Starfelt
|D C
|26
|2025
|£ 8,84,000
|£ 17,000
|BHM Sports Agency
|Josip Juranović
|D/WB RL
|25
|2026
|£ 8,32,000
|£ 16,000
|FSB – Spielerberatung GmbH
|Tom Rogić
|AM C
|28
|2023
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Joe Hart
|GK
|34
|2024
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|–
|Boli Bolingoli
|D/WB/M L
|26
|2023
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|Forza Sports group
|Liel Abada
|AM RL, ST
|19
|2026
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|–
|Nir Bitton
|DC, DM
|29
|2023
|£ 7,28,000
|£ 14,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|David Turnbull
|AM C
|22
|2024
|£ 7,28,000
|£ 14,000
|PLG
|James McCarthy
|DM
|30
|2025
|£ 7,28,000
|£ 14,000
|StormSportsX
|Vasilis Barkas
|GK
|27
|2024
|£ 4,68,000
|£ 9,000
|CJ Pronk Management
|Giorgos Giakoumakis
|ST
|26
|2026
|£ 4,26,400
|£ 8,200
|WoS
|Greg Taylor
|D L
|23
|2025
|£ 4,26,400
|£ 8,200
|Consilium Sports Group
|Ismaila Soro
|DM
|23
|2024
|£ 4,21,200
|£ 8,100
|Unique Sports Group
|Mikey Johnston
|AM RLC
|22
|2025
|£ 4,10,800
|£ 7,900
|Avid Sports Group
|Scott Bain
|GK
|29
|2024
|£ 3,95,200
|£ 7,600
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Anthony Ralston
|D/WB R
|22
|2025
|£ 3,90,000
|£ 7,500
|MMH Career Planning
|Jota
|AM RL
|22
|2022
|£ 3,69,200
|£ 7,100
|Gestifute
|Liam Scales
|D LC
|22
|2025
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|–
|Liam Shaw
|DC, DM
|20
|2022
|£ 2,08,000
|£ 4,000
|Interlex Sport
|Osaze Urhoghide
|DC
|21
|2025
|£ 1,97,600
|£ 3,800
|Every Aspect
|Stephen Welsh
|D RC
|21
|2025
|£ 1,87,200
|£ 3,600
|Deadline Day Soccer Group
|Adam Montgomery
|D/WB/AM L
|18
|2025
|£ 1,82,000
|£ 3,500
|–
|Ewan Henderson
|AM RLC
|21
|2022
|£ 1,71,600
|£ 3,300
|–
|Conor Hazard
|GK
|23
|2023
|£ 1,24,800
|£ 2,400
|–
|Karamoko Dembélé
|AM R
|18
|2022
|£ 1,04,000
|£ 2,000
|Relatives
|Dane Murray
|D C, DM
|18
|2024
|£ 45,240
|£ 870
|Family & Football
Celtic loaned out player’s wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Liam Shaw
|DC, DM
|20
|2022
|£ 2,08,000
|£ 4,000
|InterLex Sport
|Osaze Urhoghide
|DC
|21
|2025
|£ 1,97,600
|£ 3,800
|Every Aspect
|Adam Montgomery
|D/WB/AM L
|18
|2025
|£ 1,82,000
|£ 3,500
|–
|Ewan Henderson
|AM RLC
|21
|2022
|£ 1,71,600
|£ 3,300
|–
|Conor Hazard
|GK
|23
|2023
|£ 1,24,800
|£ 2,400
|–
|Ross Doohan
|24
|2022
|–
|–
|–
|Kerr McInroy
|Defensive Midfield
|21
|2022
|–
|–
|–
|Luca Connell
|Defensive Midfield
|21
|2022
|–
|–
|PIR
|Scott Robertson
|Central Midfield
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|First Access Sports
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Celtic
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of the Celtic main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Celtic?
As of 2022, Callum McGregor is the highest-paid player at Celtic with a weekly wage of £30,000.
2. What is the total team value of Celtic?
The total team value of Celtic F.C is around £209 Million.
3. How much do Celtic spend on total annual wages?
Celtic are spending close to £18 million every single season on player wages
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Celtic in their history?
Jimmy McGrory is the all-time top goalscorer with 522 goals.
5. How much does Ange Postecoglou earn in a year?
Ange Postecoglou has a £3 million a year contract at Celtic F.C.
