PSG Win the Title Again – But What Next?

What Now for Paris Saint-Germain?

Paris Saint-Germain ended up winning the French league title once again – taking back the crown from Lille – with a 1-1 draw against Lens at the weekend. As much as every trophy should be celebrated, everything seemed a little flat in Paris. The season will not be seen as a success and there is real disharmony among the fans and the club.

Messi Move a Failure

The 2021/2022 season was supposed to be an extravaganza at the Parc des Princes. Achraf Hakimi was brought in early on in the summer to great acclaim. He was then followed by Donnarumma and then Sergio Ramos. But the biggest news came just before the start of the new campaign.

Lionel Messi signed on a free transfer to join Mbappe and Neymar and the excitement was palpable. But there have only been glimpses of true brilliance this season. PSG may have won another title but Messi has only scored nine goals and there has been little genius on show. PSG fans might be right to feel let down.

New Head Coach

Winning the league title for a record tenth time would probably be more than enough to keep the head coach in his position at most clubs. But Paris Saint-Germain is not like most clubs. Mauricio Pochettino has seemingly relied on individual skill rather than any tactical plan this season.

Some of the players have seemed unsure of what their role actually has been, as the Argentinian coach has allowed his star players to dictate the way the team plays. He may well be let go in the summer. So now it could be Antonio Conte or Zinidine Zidane who take up the task of bringing true glory to the club.

Champions League Success

That true glory we were just talking about is not winning the Ligue 1 title. It is not even winning a league and cup double. The only prize that PSG’s wealthy owners really want is the Champions League. That is why they have invested millions into the club – and it has so far eluded them.

Once again this year the European journey ended far too early for PSG. Some terrible defensive mistakes allowed Real Madrid to progress from the round of 16 – and now PSG must wait at least another year for the chance to lift the most famous trophy in club soccer.

Where Will Mbappe Be Playing?

The future of Kylian Mbappe has been one of the main topics of conversation all season. He was initially booed at the beginning of the campaign when it was thought that he would be leaving for Real Madrid. But as the season has gone on, the PSG fans have almost taken his side against some of the other players in the squad.

But he could still be leaving Paris in the offseason. Real is still the most likely destination – but there have been signs that Mbappe is willing to see whether there is a possibility of extending his contract at PSG instead. The club should do everything it can to keep him, as he is far more likely to bring the required glory than some of the other big names.

More New Players

Whether Mbappe stays or goes this summer, one thing for sure is that Paris Saint-Germain will spend a lot of money bringing in new faces once again. Most of the big name signings this year failed to shine. But that won’t stop the club from trying again.

There is a feeling among the fans that young talent should be pushed forward instead of record transfer fees. But that is not the way these owners go about their business – so expect more money to be spent.