Auston Trusty 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Auston Levi-Jesaiah Trusty, born on August 12, 1998, is a prominent American professional soccer player known for his role as a defender. He has had a notable career trajectory in both club and international football.

He joined Sheffield in July 2023 from Arsenal. Auston Trusty’s versatile skills, dedication, and remarkable journey have solidified his reputation as a respected defender in both club and international soccer.

Auston Trusty Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Media, Pennsylvania, United States Father’s Name Walt Trusty Mother’s Name LeeAnn Trusty Star Sign Leo Net Worth $5 Million Age 24 Birthday August 12, 1998 Nationality English Position Defender Senior Clubs Bethlehem Steel, Philadelphia Union, Colorado Rapids, Arsenal, Birmingham City, Sheffield United. Achievements 1X CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE WINNER Girlfriend Emily Berardino Children NA Social Media Instagram

Auston Trusty’s Net Worth and Salary

Auston Trusty has had a successful career financially. His on-field accomplishments have earned him acclaim and a market value of €10.00 million, despite having an estimated net worth of $5 million. Even though his exact compensation is unknown, his high market worth in the cutthroat football market is a testament to his talent and future.

Auston Trusty’s Club Career

Trusty’s journey began in Media, Pennsylvania, where the Nether United Soccer Club helped him develop his soccer abilities. Later, he attended Penncrest High School before enrolling in the Philadelphia Union’s SockerClub for young people in 2011.

His club career took off when, in 2016, he inked an amateur deal with Bethlehem Steel, a USL Championship affiliate of the Philadelphia Union. He got experience rapidly and faced the New York Red Bulls II on his professional debut. Having played in 44 games over the course of two seasons, Trusty became an important member of the Bethlehem Steel squad.

He joined the Philadelphia Union in 2016 as a homegrown player, and in 2018 he made his club debut. He played every minute of his rookie season, and even scored his first career goal against the Montreal Impact, demonstrating his determination. In 2019, Trusty’s skills brought him to the Colorado Rapids, where he continued to shine. He extended his contract with the Rapids through 2023 following a memorable first season with the team.

Trusty’s club career reached its pinnacle in 2022 when he joined Premier League team Arsenal. Trusty had a big impact on English football, even though he continued to play on loan with the Colorado Rapids and was then loaned to Birmingham City for the 2022–23 campaign.

He played a crucial role for Birmingham City, impressing fans and earning the title of Player of the Season. On August 3, 2023, Trusty made another significant move, signing with newly-promoted Premier League club Sheffield United.

Auston Trusty International Career

Trusty represented the United States at various youth levels, including the FIFA U-17 World Cup and U-20 World Cup. He received his first senior call-up in 2018 and made his senior debut in March 2023 during a CONCACAF Nations League match against Grenada.

Auston Trusty Family

Walt and LeeAnn Trusty, who gave birth to Auston Trusty on August 12, 1998, in Media, Pennsylvania, gave him a solid foundation. Despite the lack of information regarding his siblings, it is clear that Auston’s family has had a significant impact on his life and football career, helping to mould him into the accomplished player he is today. His career on the pitch and off has significantly benefited from their support and advice.

Auston Trusty’s Girlfriend

Football star Auston Trusty and his partner Emily Berardino have a lovely personal relationship. They frequently post pictures of their love on social media while sharing happy memories and vacations together. The couple’s devoted relationship and upbeat approach have inspired followers to wish them happiness and even marriage in the future.

Nike, a well-known apparel company, is supporting Auston Trusty as its sponsor. He embraces the collaboration and enthusiastically supports Nike on the pitch by sporting their gear and demonstrating his football skills. Auston’s social media posts emphasize his relationship with Nike even more and illustrate how much he values their support and high-quality apparel.

Auston Trusty Cars and Tattoos

Auston Trusty has a clean-cut appearance and doesn’t have any tattoos, allowing his performance to speak for itself. While there is no information accessible about his car, his priority is developing his football talents, demonstrating his devotion to the game, and his determination to succeed on the pitch.

