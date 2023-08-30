Djibril Sow 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Djibril Sow is a Swizz professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the La Liga club Sevilla and for Switzerland national team, and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mohameth Djibril Ibrahima Sow, born on February 6, 1997, is a Swiss professional footballer celebrated for his role as a midfielder. He has made a name for himself in club and international football, showcasing his skills and versatility.

Mohameth Djibril Ibrahima Sow has solidified himself as a respected midfielder in both club and international football thanks to his diversified background and exceptional skills. He has received praise for his work and helped his team to victory.

Djibril Sow poses wearing his new jersey during his presentation. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Djibril Sow Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Zürich, Switzerland Father’s Name Mohameth Sow Mother’s Name Ibrahima Sow Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £8.9 Million Age 26 Birthday 6 February 1997 Nationality Switzerland Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Zürich II, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Young Boys, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sevilla Achievements 1X EUROPA LEAGUE WINNER

2X SWISS CHAMPION Wife Melanie VonAllmen Children NA Social Media Instagram

Djibril Sow’s Net Worth and Salary

Djibril Sow has amassed a sizable financial fortune throughout his professional career. His net worth is an amazing £8,929,960, with a weekly wage of £38,000 and an annual income of £1,976,000 while playing football. His market worth is believed to be an amazing €22.00 million due to his importance to the team.

Djibril Sow’s Club Career

Sow’s career began at Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he made his debut on October 25, 2016, against VfB Stuttgart in a DFB-Pokal game. In an amazing 2-0 win for Mönchengladbach, he entered the match as a substitute, beginning his professional debut.

Sow made a bold move to return to Switzerland in June 2017 when he signed a four-year contract with Young Boys. His talents were appreciated as evidenced by the transfer fee, which was rumoured to be €1.7 million. He made a significant contribution to Young Boys’ success, helping them win the Swiss Super League in 2017–18, the club’s first league championship in 32 years.

Djibril Sow to Sevilla, here we go! Deal in place, player has now accepted and the agreement is sealed 🚨⚪️🔴 #Sevilla



Understand Sow will sign until June 2028, five year deal.



Medical tests booked on Wednesday.



Fee around €13/14m, as @CmOffiziell has reported. pic.twitter.com/vsjdjJaNQW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Sow accepted a new challenge in June 2019 as he signed a contract to stay with Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt through 2024. His tenure with Eintracht Frankfurt helped him further establish his standing as a talented and dynamic midfielder.

Sow began a new chapter on August 4, 2023, when he signed a €10 million contract to play with La Liga club Sevilla. This demonstrated Sow’s continuous development as a player and signified a crucial transition to one of Europe’s premier leagues.

Djibril Sow International Career

On September 8, 2018, he made his international debut for Switzerland, playing as a substitute against Iceland in a UEFA Nations League encounter. The fact that Sow competed in the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals helped his national team place fourth in the competition.

As he was selected for the Switzerland national squad for the 2020 UEFA European Championship, Sow’s accomplishments on the international stage continued. His contributions helped the squad have a remarkable run to the quarterfinals, making them one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Djibril Sow joined Sevilla in August 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Djibril Sow Family

Djibril Sow comes from a loving, close-knit family. He was born in Zürich, Switzerland, on February 6, 1997. His parents are Mohameth and Ibrahima Sow. His sisters Fatimata and Mariama are close to him in a special way. Notably, Djibril is pleased to be Coumba Sow’s cousin, a gifted female football player. Their close family ties have greatly influenced Djibril’s successful football career.

Djibril Sow’s wife – Melanie VonAllmen

Djibril Sow enjoys a happy marriage to Melanie VonAllmen. The pair use social media to showcase their happy times and experiences together. They are the proud parents of a beautiful daughter named Maliya Sow who brings even more happiness and love to their gorgeous family.

Djibril Sow with his wife Melanie VonAllmen. (Credits: @dsow8 Instagram)

Djibril Sow Cars and Tattoos

Djibril Sow exudes an air of sophistication. Notably, he favours a tattoo-free appearance to concentrate entirely on his game. Djibril frequently drives a black Ferrari off the pitch, displaying his taste in high-end automobiles. His decision to drive a black Ferrari adds a touch of refinement and perfectly complements his skill on the pitch.

