Antony Matheus dos Santos, simply known as Antony is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Premier League side Manchester United and the Brazil national team and here we learn about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

In August 2022 after a pretty long saga involving the player and his to-be club, Antony moved to Manchester United from Ajax for £81 million with a further £4 million payable in add-ons. He signed a contract till 2027, with an option for an additional year.

He also became the Red Devils’ third most expensive signing in their history, with the first being Paul Pogba and the second being Harry Maguire. Antony’s personal life is high-spirited. The player enjoys time with his family and friends, who are very supportive of the midfielder.

The 22-year-old has a wife named Rosilene Xavier and together they have a son named Lorenzo. We are going to talk about the 22-year-old’s career, personal life and much more in this article. So without any delay, let’s get started.

Antony Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Sao Paulo Father’s Name Mr. Dos Santos Mother’s Name Mrs. Cremilda Prudencio Star Sign Pisces Net Worth $5 million Age 22 years Date of Birth February 24 2000 Nationality Brazilian Position Winger Youth Clubs Sao Paulo Under-17, Sao Paulo B Senior Clubs Sao Paulo, Ajax and Manchester United Achievements Olympic Medalist with Brazil national team Girlfriend Rosilene Xavier Sponsorship N/A Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Antony Net Worth and Salary

Antony earns a whooping £200,000-a-week at Manchester United. This is a significant rise in what the 22-year-old was earning at Ajax and he would expect to build on that when a new contract arrives on his table.

Antony in action for Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The winger has a net worth of $5 million. This is mostly from his salary, but he also earns some amount from sponsorship and endorsements. This amount is also expected to rise in the future.

Antony Club Career

Born in Osasco, Antony joined the youth setup of Sao Paulo in 2010. In 2018, his side won the J League Challenge tournament in Japan and he was voted as the best player of the tournament. In 2018, he was promoted to the senior team and made his first-team debut against Gremio.

In 2020, the 22-year-old moved to Ajax for an initial fee of £13 million which could rise to £18 million with add-ons. The player had a very good time in Amsterdam scoring 24 goals and assisting another 22 in 82 games for Ajax. He also won two Eredivisie titles and one Dutch Cup during his time in the Netherlands.

Antony joined Manchester United for £80 million with another £5 million payable in add-ons. This made him the third most expensive signing in the history of United and he wears the number 21 at the club.

Antony International Career

In 2021, Antony was named in the Brazil Under-23 squad for the 2020 Summer Olympics. He started all the games for his country in the tournament and also assisted the winner in the final against Spain. In October 2021, he made his debut for the senior team. He came on as a substitute against Venezuela and scored in the added time to make it 3-1 in favour of Brazil.

Antony Family

Antony Matheus dos Santos was born on February 24, 2000 to Mr. Dos Santos and Mrs. Cremilda Prudencio. He has a brother and sister. The Brother’s name is Emerson Santos while the sister’s name is not known. The player seems family-oriented and has some pictures with family and friends on his social media handle.

Antony Wife

Antony is married to a girl named Rosilene Xavier. Together they have a son named Lorenzo. His wife has been with him since his time in Brazil. She seems family oriented and both love their son a lot. She also has a social media handle and is quite active there.

Her social media is rosiilenny_

Antony with his wife, Rosilene Xavier.

Antony Sponsorship and Endorsements

It is not known if the player has any sponsorship or endorsements as such. There is no information about anything on social media nor could we find any pictures of the player promoting any brand, making our task more difficult.

Antony Car and Tattoo

Antony has quite a few tattoos on his body. His right hand is full of different tattoos, signifying different things. He has a photo of a lion and a cub with his son’s name written below it.

The lion could be him and the cub his son, signifying he is the son of a lion. He also has a clock made below his son’s name. On his left neck, he has a tattoo of an eagle. It is not known if he owns any other car/s but he is likely to own some.

Antony Social Media

Platform Followers Link Instagram 3.9M Here Twitter 460.3K Here

Antony is one of the brightest talent in Premier League football. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

FAQs about Antony

What is Antony net worth? Antony is worth $5 million How many clubs has Antony played for? Antony has played for three clubs- Sao Paulo, Ajax and Manchester United How old is Antony? Antony is 22 years old Nationality of Antony Antony is Brazilian Has Antony ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup

Read More: