Sergino Dest is an American professional football player who plays for AC Milan on loan from FC Barcelona and represents the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT), and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Dest was part of Dutch outfit Ajax’s Youth Setup for 6 years before transitioning into their first team in 2019. After a season in the Netherlands, he switched to Catalan Giants FC Barcelona for a fee of €21m+addons. He has a release clause of €400m with Barca.

He has kept his personal life extremely private and there is not much information in the public domain about his family and girlfriend/s but we try to learn about most of it here.

Sergino Dest Facts and Wiki

Birthplace Almere, Netherlands Father’s Name Mr Dest Mother’s Name Mrs Dest Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth £7m Age 21 Date of Birth 03.11.2000 Nationality American Position Right-Back Youth Clubs Almere City, Ajax Senior Clubs Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan (loan) Achievements Spanish Cup, Dutch Super Cup, CONCACAF Nations League Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Sponsorship Nike Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Sergino Dest Net Worth and Salary

It is estimated that Dest’s net worth is around £7 million when last calculated. He makes £3,328,000 annually according to his new contract at Barcelona which will increase his net worth over time. He earns £64,000 per week as his salary.

USMNT star Sergiño Dest is joining Milan on a loan deal with an option to buy from Barcelona, per @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/iUP7bpi7lg — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2022

Sergino Dest Club Career

After impressing in the youth setup, Dest made his senior debut for Ajax in July 2019. In September later that year, he was officially promoted to the senior squad. He made his UEFA Champions League debut later that month as well.

In October 2020, Ajax and Barcelona agreed on a fee for Dest worth €21m plus add-ons. He signed a five-year contract with the Catalans and he made his debut on the 4th of October as a substitute for Jordi Alba. He became the first American to feature in La Liga. Later that month, he became the first American to play in El Clasico when he featured against Real Madrid.

In scoring against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League, he became the first American to score for the club as well. He sealed a season-long loan move to AC Milan in the summer of 2022 which also had a buy-option clause.

Sergino Dest international career

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA – JANUARY 30: Sergino Dest #2 of the United States during a game between Canada and USMNT at Tim Hortons Field on January 30, 2022, in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Doug Zimmerman/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Dest has represented the United States at the youth and full international levels. Dest made his senior debut for the United States on September 6, 2019, starting and playing 68 minutes in a 3–0 friendly loss against Mexico. He chose to commit his international future to the United States at the senior level on October 28, 2019.

Sergino Dest Family and Girlfriend

His dad is American, and his mother is Dutch. He has chosen to keep their identities private for now. There isn’t enough information about the rest of his family. His relationship status is single as of now.

Sergino Dest Tattoos and Cars

Dest isn’t a fan of tattoos as it appears because he isn’t inked yet. In terms of cars, the American drives a Green-Coloured Mercedes Benz A Class.

source: Instagram / sgd_2

Sergino Dest Social Media

