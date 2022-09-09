Lorelei Taron – Radamel Falcao Wife, her Family and more

Lorelei Taron is the wife of professional Colombian football Radamel Falcao. They got married in 2007 and have 4 beautiful children Desiree Garcia Taron, Dominique Garcia Taron, Annette Garcia Taron and Jedidiah Garcia Taron.

Lorelei Taron is a celebrity family member and a respected singer in Buenos Aires. She is a social media superstar having more than a million followers on her Instagram account. Lorelei Taron and Radamel Falcao met at a church when she was sixteen years old while the player was at River Plate.

What has transpired is a lovely marriage between the couple showing immense support for each other’s careers. Radamel Falcao has had a glittering career and rose to prominence with his performances at Atletico Madrid where he scored 52 goals in 68 games.

After which, he saw two loan moves with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea however those moves did not come to fruition as expected. Falcao retained his form when moving to Ligue 1 side Monaco and spent six seasons there, leading the team to a Ligue1 league title in the process.

Lorelei Taron Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 17, 1988 Place of Birth Jardin America Nationality Argentinian Residency Argentina Partner Radamel Falcao Job Singer Instagram @loreleitaron Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $1.5 Million

Lorelei Taron Childhood and Family

Radamel Falcao with his wife Lorelei Taron. (Image: @loreleitaron)

Lorelei Taron was born in June 17,1988 in Jarden America, Provincia de Misiones in Argentina to German Parents. She is a singer by profession and has studied at IUNA Conservatory and the Contemporary School of Music.

In an interesting story, she met her future husband at a very young age when she was sixteen while the player was at River Plate and after turning him down multiple times, she decided to give the striker a chance and the rest is history. Now they share a wonderful family together and have been at each other’s side for almost two decades.

Although Lorelei Taron mostly maintains a low-key profile, she has a bombing social media presence with over a million followers on her Instagram. The gorgeous singer has elevated her skills to match the levels of her companion and the successful couple has been handling the work-life balance very proficiently.

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao (L) and his wife Argentine singer Lorelei Taron. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lorelei Taron Education

Lorelei Taron always had her eyes set on what she wanted to do with her career and was confident that she wanted to be a professional singer. She graduated from the IUNA Conservatory and the Contemporary School of Music and continued her growth in the industry.

Lorelei Taron Career

Lorelei Taron has a pretty successful career as a professional singer in Buenos Aires and has worked alongside singer Alex Campos to produce her first album. She has amassed a good fortune for herself with her work in the music industry and continues to show an excellent way of handling work-life balance.

Taron has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Argentinian beauty has been with Falcao from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Colombian striker overcome barriers in professional life.

Lorelei and Radamel Falcao together. (Image: @loreleitaron)

Lorelei Taron Net Worth

According to our analysis, Lorelei Taron is one of the richest Family Members and her successful career has allowed building a net worth of approximately $1.5 Million. It can be assumed that she and Falcao have established an efficient financial equation for a comfortable life for their families and are still looking to thrive for more in their respective careers.

Lorelei Taron and Radamel Falcao Relationship

Lorelei Taron and Radamel Falcao met when they were pretty young at that time at a church. She was 16 while Falcao was 18 playing for River Plate in Argentina. Initially, she turned down the striker several times but Falcao did not lose hope and eventually, Taron agreed to give him a chance. They were mature enough to understand the attraction between them and after spending a few years together, they nurtured their relationship and entered the institution of marriage in 2007.

Lorelei Taron and Radamel Falcao Children

Lorelei Taron and Radamel Falcao are the joyful parents of four beautiful children. Their first daughter, Dominique Garcia Taron was born on August 13, 2013, and their second daughter Desiree Taron was born on February 17, 2015. Their youngest child Annette Garcia Taron was born in August of 2017. Their fourth kid, Jedidiah Garcia Taron was born in September 2020.

Radamel Falcao & Lorelei Taron [ig: falcao] pic.twitter.com/82ODl3Wfl4 — Webaslan (@webaslan) July 14, 2021

Lorelei Taron Social media

Lorelei Taron has amazing social media with 1.1 million followers on her Instagram account, where she is pretty open about her life’s daily affairs.

