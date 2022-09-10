Fabio Carvalho is a Portuguese professional football player who is currently playing for the Premier League team, Liverpool. Here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Fabio Carvalho is an exceptional talent who lit up the Championship with Fulham and now looks set to take on the biggest stage with Liverpool. He has already shown glimpses of this talent with his new club and will surely be looking to make a mark in his debut season.
We are going to talk about the Portuguese’s career, personal life and many more in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Fabio Carvalho Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Torres Vedras, Portugal
|Father’s Name
|Victor Carvalho
|Mother’s Name
|Freitas Gouveia
|Star Sign
|Virgo
|Net Worth
|$1.5m
|Age
|19
|Date of Birth
|30 August 2002
|Nationality
|Portuguese
|Position
|Winger, Attacking Midfielder
|Youth Clubs
|Olivais Sul, Benfica, Balham, Fulham
|Senior Clubs
|Fulham, Liverpool
|Achievements (Selected)
|Girlfriend
|–
|Children
|N.A
|Sponsorships
|N.A
|Social Media
Fabio Carvalho Net Worth and Salary
Fabio Carvalho’s net worth is $1.5m excluding sponsorships. His salary per week is £33,000 per week. He has signed a contract till 2027 and would expect that down the line, with his performances he earns himself a new deal.
Fabio Carvalho Club Career
Fabio Carvalho was signed by Fulham in 2015 as a teenager and played in the club’s youth academy. He signed his professional contract in 2020 and made his first team debut the same season. He made a good impact with his performances in his first senior year and would play a major part in the club next season.
Carvalho had a breakthrough season with Fulham in the 2021/22 season and was instrumental in the side’s promotion to the Premier League. Building a strong partnership with Aleksander Mitrovic, the pair terrorized the opposition defence and Carvalho ended the season with 10 goals and 8 assists and was named in the Championship’s PFA Team of the Year.
His impressive performances caught the attention of Liverpool and they were quick to secure his signature before the top teams get a chance. He joined Liverpool for the 2022/23 season and scored his first goal for the club against Bournemouth.
He would be looking to add numerous goals to his tally and build an exciting and successful career at Anfield. A last-minute winner against Newcastle United in September 2022 was perhaps his first big moment in his senior career.
Fabio Carvalho International career
Fabio Carvalho has dual citizenship in England and Portugal. He represented England up to the U-18 level. However, he chose to not continue his international career with the England side and switched allegiances to Portugal, whom he has represented up to the U-21 team.
With his big move to Liverpool, he would be looking to really make a mark and make his senior international debut team.
Fabio Carvalho Family
Fabio Carvalho was born on 30 August 2002 to Victor Carvalho and Freitas Gouveia. Fabio Carvalho’s father is a plumber by profession and he has two siblings, an elder brother and a younger sister. More information about Carvalho’s family has not been revealed yet.
Fabio Carvalho’s Girlfriend – N/A
There is no evidence of Carvalho’s love life on any social media. But no wonder with his impressive start to life at Anfield, there will be plenty of suitors for the young talent.
Fabio Carvalho Sponsorship and Endorsement
Fabio Carvalho has a sponsorship deal with Nike however the details of the figures involved are not known. Alongside, Carvalho is also associated with fashion brands in Gucci, Adidas, Essentials etc
Fabio Carvalho Car and Tattoo
Fabio Carvalho doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. There is no information with respect to a car owned by Fabio Carvalho. With his new contract at Liverpool, it is sure that the information will be out pretty soon.
Fabio Carvalho Social Media
Carvalho is only active on Instagram.
|Platform
|Followers
|Link
|403K followers
|Here
FAQs about Fabio Carvalho
|What is the net worth of Fabio Carvalho?
|The net worth of Fabio Carvalho is $1.5million
|How many clubs have Fabio Carvalho played for?
|Carvalhohas played with two clubs at the senior level – Fulham, Aberdeen
|How old is Fabio Carvalho?
|He is 19 years old.
|Nationality of Fabio Carvalho?
|He is Portuguese.
|Has Fabio Carvalho ever won a World Cup?
|No, he has never won a world cup.