Fabio Carvalho is a Portuguese professional football player who is currently playing for the Premier League team, Liverpool. Here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Fabio Carvalho is an exceptional talent who lit up the Championship with Fulham and now looks set to take on the biggest stage with Liverpool. He has already shown glimpses of this talent with his new club and will surely be looking to make a mark in his debut season.

We are going to talk about the Portuguese’s career, personal life and many more in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Fabio Carvalho Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Torres Vedras, Portugal Father’s Name Victor Carvalho Mother’s Name Freitas Gouveia Star Sign Virgo Net Worth $1.5m Age 19 Date of Birth 30 August 2002 Nationality Portuguese Position Winger, Attacking Midfielder Youth Clubs Olivais Sul, Benfica, Balham, Fulham Senior Clubs Fulham, Liverpool Achievements (Selected) Girlfriend – Children N.A Sponsorships N.A Social Media Instagram

Fabio Carvalho Net Worth and Salary

Fabio Carvalho’s net worth is $1.5m excluding sponsorships. His salary per week is £33,000 per week. He has signed a contract till 2027 and would expect that down the line, with his performances he earns himself a new deal.

Fabio Carvalho joined Liverpool in the summer of 2022 from Fulham. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabio Carvalho Club Career

Fabio Carvalho was signed by Fulham in 2015 as a teenager and played in the club’s youth academy. He signed his professional contract in 2020 and made his first team debut the same season. He made a good impact with his performances in his first senior year and would play a major part in the club next season.

Carvalho had a breakthrough season with Fulham in the 2021/22 season and was instrumental in the side’s promotion to the Premier League. Building a strong partnership with Aleksander Mitrovic, the pair terrorized the opposition defence and Carvalho ended the season with 10 goals and 8 assists and was named in the Championship’s PFA Team of the Year.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Liverpool and they were quick to secure his signature before the top teams get a chance. He joined Liverpool for the 2022/23 season and scored his first goal for the club against Bournemouth.

He would be looking to add numerous goals to his tally and build an exciting and successful career at Anfield. A last-minute winner against Newcastle United in September 2022 was perhaps his first big moment in his senior career.

A special moment you'll want to watch again and again…



Every angle of Fabio Carvalho's last minute winner against Newcastle, presented by @Sonos 😍 pic.twitter.com/GJJgNXySVZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2022

Fabio Carvalho International career

Fabio Carvalho has dual citizenship in England and Portugal. He represented England up to the U-18 level. However, he chose to not continue his international career with the England side and switched allegiances to Portugal, whom he has represented up to the U-21 team.

With his big move to Liverpool, he would be looking to really make a mark and make his senior international debut team.

Fabio Carvalho Family

Fabio Carvalho was born on 30 August 2002 to Victor Carvalho and Freitas Gouveia. Fabio Carvalho’s father is a plumber by profession and he has two siblings, an elder brother and a younger sister. More information about Carvalho’s family has not been revealed yet.

Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool in action against Everton. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabio Carvalho’s Girlfriend – N/A

There is no evidence of Carvalho’s love life on any social media. But no wonder with his impressive start to life at Anfield, there will be plenty of suitors for the young talent.

Fabio Carvalho has a sponsorship deal with Nike however the details of the figures involved are not known. Alongside, Carvalho is also associated with fashion brands in Gucci, Adidas, Essentials etc

Fabio Carvalho Car and Tattoo

Fabio Carvalho doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. There is no information with respect to a car owned by Fabio Carvalho. With his new contract at Liverpool, it is sure that the information will be out pretty soon.

Fabio Carvalho Social Media

Carvalho is only active on Instagram.

Platform Followers Link Instagram 403K followers Here

