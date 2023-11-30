Wout Faes 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Wout Felix Lina Faes is a Belgian footballer who marked his career as a centre-back for Leicester City and for the Belgium national team, in this blog, we will get to know about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Developing in Anderlecht’s youth academy, Wout Faes captained their UEFA Youth League team. Loan spells with Heerenveen and Excelsior followed before a move to Oostende. Faes excelled, earning a move to Ligue 1 side Reims in 2020. Impressing in France, he joined Leicester City in September 2022.

Faes made an impact but faced challenges, including scoring two own goals in a Premier League match. He represented Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Wout Faes speaks during a press conference of the Belgian national soccer team in Tubize. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Wout Faes and Wiki

Birth Place Mol, Belgium Father’s Name Dirk Faes Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth £6.2 Million Age 25 Birthday 3 April 1998 Nationality Belgian Position Center-back Senior Clubs Anderlecht, Heerenveen, Excelsior, Oostende, Reims, Oostende and Leicester City Achievements 1X BELGIAN CHAMPION

1X U21 EREDIVISIE CHAMPION Wife Linde Children NA Social Media NA

Wout Faes’s Net Worth and Salary

The 25-year-old Belgian player Wout Faes, who plays a solid D-C for Leicester, earns £31,000 a week (£1,612,000 a year). With a staggering £6,281,600 in net worth, Faes is clearly a financial success in the football world. With a market value of €20.00 million and a contract that runs until June 30, 2027, Faes demonstrates his ability in the competitive world of football both now and in the future.

Wout Faes Career

Wout Felix Lina Faes is a Belgian centre-back currently making strides in his football career with Leicester City in the EFL Championship. Faes initially honed his skills in the Anderlecht youth academy, showcasing promise and catching the attention of Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.

He chose to sign his first professional contract with Anderlecht in spite of these interests. After that, Faes had loan spells with Excelsior and Heerenveen in the Netherlands, which gave him invaluable experience. A major career move came in 2018 when Faes signed a long-term contract with Oostende in the top division of Belgium. His achievements were noticed, and in January 2020 he was traded to Ligue 1 team Reims.

For the 2020–21 campaign, Faes officially joined Reims after spending the 2019–20 season on loan at Oostende. Faes demonstrated his versatility by playing both defence and scoring goals while he was in France. In September 2022, Leicester City made a five-year offer to sign Faes.

His influence on the Premier League team’s defence was praised, despite some difficulties he encountered, such as the regrettable event of scoring two own goals in one game. Faes, who played for Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, also made a big impact on the international scene. Faes is still a bright talent with room to grow in his football career even after going through ups and downs.

Wout Faes Family

Wout Faes was born in Mol, Belgium, on April 3, 1998. He comes from a close-knit family. Although there are no known details regarding his mother or siblings, Dirk Faes, his father, was a major influence in his upbringing. Wout’s decision to keep personal information private about his family shows that he is dedicated to keeping his public football career and personal life in check.

Wout Faes has a net worth of £6.2 Million. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Wout Faes’s wife – Linde

Wout Faes doesn’t divulge many personal details about himself to the public. He is wed to Linde, and the two of them continue to lead private lives. Faes creates a barrier between his private moments with his spouse and his public football persona by protecting the closeness of his personal space.

Wout Faes favours a canvas devoid of tattoos and embraces a simple, elegant style. Information regarding his preferred vehicle, the vehicle he drives through life, is kept private. Faes’s emphasis on minimalism in body art and personal vehicles gives his public persona a hint of subtle elegance.

Wout Faes Cars and Tattoos

Wout Faes chooses not to make information about his sponsors and endorsements publicly available. With his deliberate secrecy, Faes’s public persona gains intrigue and mystery surrounding the scope of his brand endorsements. The player’s concentration on the match and personal matters point to a conscious effort to strike a balance between success in his career and privacy.

Wout Faes of Belgium in action during an international friendly match between Germany and Peru. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Read More:

FAQs about Wout Faes