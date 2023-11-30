Jacob Montes 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jacob Christian Montes Hoff, born on October 20, 1998, is a midfielder playing for Brazilian Série A club Botafogo, in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Raised in the U.S. to a Nicaraguan father and an American mother, he represents the Nicaragua national team. Starting at FC Florida Prep Academy, Montes later joined the Portland Timbers Academy. After a stint with Portland Timbers 2, he played college soccer at Georgetown University, achieving success in 2019. Montes briefly joined Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with loan spells at Belgian clubs Waasland-Beveren and RWD Molenbeek. He made his international debut for Nicaragua in June 2023.

Jacob Montes plays for the Brazilian Serie A club Botafogo. (Credits: Instagram)

Jacob Montes and Wiki

Birth Place Mission Viejo, California, U.S. Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth £280 K Age 25 Birthday 20 October 1998 Nationality American Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Portland Timbers 2, Treasure Coast Tritons, Crystal Palace, Waasland-Beveren, RWD Molenbeek and Botafogo. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Jacob Montes’s Net Worth and Salary

At twenty-four, Jacob Montes earns £140 a week as an AM C for Botafogo, for a total salary of £7,280 a year. With a net worth of £280,280, he is well-represented in the football world. Montes, who was born in the US, is thought to be worth €150k. His financial situation is in line with his developing sporting career, and he has a contract that runs until December 31, 2024.

Jacob Montes Career

Jacob’s football career started at FC Florida Prep Academy, where he was given the opportunity to try out for Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund due to his exceptional skills. After enrolling in the Portland Timbers Academy in 2016, Montes went on to play professionally for Portland Timbers 2. After a fruitful tenure, he moved to play collegiate football at Georgetown University, where he helped the team win an NCAA National Championship in 2019.

Montes decided to go to college instead of accepting offers from the Portland Timbers. Montes chose not to play in the 2021 Major League Soccer season after catching the eye of Premier League scouts during a trial in March 2021. After a brief stint at Belgian clubs Waasland-Beveren and RWD Molenbeek, he briefly joined Crystal Palace. In June 2023, Montes made his debut internationally for Nicaragua, the nation of his paternal ancestry. Montes is considered a promising talent in both club and national team contexts due to his versatile skills and international experience.

Jacob Montes Family

Jacob Montes, who was born in Mission Viejo, California, on October 20, 1998, keeps his family’s specifics private. Although details regarding his parents and siblings are unknown, it is known that he was born to an American mother and a Nicaraguan father, which lends a cross-cultural flavor to the football player’s biography. Montes keeps his family life under wraps, keeping his history and origins a secret during his travels.

Jacob Montes’s Girlfriend

Particularly when it comes to information regarding his relationships, Jacob Montes maintains a high degree of privacy. The football player, who may opt to keep this information private, keeps the public’s attention on his career pursuits, allowing supporters to admire his on-field accomplishments while honouring his decision to keep some parts of his life private.

Jacob Montes is currently single and is committed only to the game of football. (Credits: Instagram)

In order to protect some degree of privacy regarding his off-field activities, Jacob Montes purposefully keeps information about his sponsors and endorsements secret. Although the football player’s abilities are evident on the field, there is still some mystery surrounding Montes’ wider involvement in the football industry due to the lack of disclosure regarding his professional affiliations and brand partnerships.

Jacob Montes Cars and Tattoos

Jacob Montes embraces a tattoo-free look, letting his athletic prowess define who he is. The football player’s personal choices outside of the game are kept private by not disclosing information about any cars he may own when it comes to wheels.

Read More:

FAQs about Jacob Montes