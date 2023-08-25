Victor Wanyama 2023 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Victor Wanyama is a Kenyan professional football player who is currently playing for MLS Club Montreal and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a small Kenyan town, Victor Wanyama achieved incredible success in Europe’s top leagues. Playing from the defensive midfield role, the Kenyan star has excelled in the job due to having some crucial skills like physical strength, defensive instincts and positional awareness.

Victor Wanyama became the first Kenyan star to score a UEFA Champions League goal after he scored the winner against Barcelona for Cletic in 2012. Since then he has experienced several ups and downs in his career and personal life. In this article, we are going to share many interesting facts about his intriguing life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Victor Wanyama Facts and Wiki

Victor Wanyama’s net worth and salary

After a successful spell with Tottenham, Victor Wanyama moved to CF Montréal. The Canadian team paid a significant amount for the transfer and offered a massive contract for the services of the talented forward. He is currently earning 2 Million Euros (1.8 Million Pounds) per year. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Davies has a net worth of €12 Million. The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts.

Victor Wanyama has passed his peak years, and as a result, his performance has dropped. Even though he is earning a considerable amount of money, his decreasing growth rate could be a concern for his further income. Getting a significant pay raise seems improbable at this point.

Victor Wanyama Club Career

Victor Wanyama started his football journey in high school. After playing with two Kenyan Premier League clubs: Nairobi City Stars and AFC Leopards, Wanyama moved to Europe to play with Swedish club Helsingborg. As he found love for the beautiful sport, he just went on enjoying the process.

Wanyama signed his first senior professional contract in 2008 with Belgian club Beerschot AC. He was physically strong and used to show effort and determination with every tackle. But, one time, he went too far by doing a violent tackle on Matías Suárez. Following the incident, he was fined and banned for three matches.

In 2010, Celtic tried to sign Wanyama, but Beerschot blocked the transfer. On 9 July 2011, the Scottish Premiership club went back for their target, and this time, they secured the deal. Apart from being a solid midfielder, Wanyama participated in attacking plays, bagging 13 goals and nine assists in 91 matches.

Wanyama made a move to Premier League club Southampton on 11 July 2013. His impressive performance won him the league’s African Player of the Month award for September 2014. He played a total of 97 matches in the Saints’ jersey.

Victor Wanyama in action for CF Montréal.(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur signed Wanyama on 23 June 2016. Then manager Mauricio Pochettino developed a healthy relationship with the defensive midfielder and helped him improve as a player. The Kenyan star played 97 matches with the North London team.

On 3 March 2020, Wanyama moved to CF Montreal. Under manager Thierry Henry, he developed an aggressive nature in recent times. His attacking contributions and work on the ball have improved lately, which he has been using to start crucial moves.

Victor Wanyama International career

Wanyama debuted for his country in May 2007, when he was just 15 years old. It didn’t take him long to become a crucial player for his nation. After showing impressive performance in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, the Kenyan took up a leadership role in his national team. In 2013, he became the team captain and led his nation in several high-profile competitions.

Victor Wanyama Family

Victor Wanyama was born on 25 June 1991 to Noah Wanyama and Mildred Wanyama. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know his parents’ occupation. The Kenyan star has two brothers who are all professional footballers. His brother, McDonald, was the first Kenyan player to play in the Champions League when featured for Inter Milan. Wanyama’s brother Thomas only played in Kenyan leagues.

Victor Wanyama’s Girlfriend – Tracy Macniven

Wanyama has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Tracy Macniven. The Kenyan beauty is a professional model and has worked with several big brands in Kenya. She has become the biggest supporter of Wanyama in recent times. The duo stays close to each other and enjoys their time.

Victor Wanyama doesn’t have any tattoos. (Credits: @victorwanyama Instagram)

We currently don’t know whether Wanyama has any sponsorship deals. He hasn’t endorsed any brand on his Instagram. Hence we couldn’t find more about the topic.

Victor Wanyama Car and Tattoo

Wanyama doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives a white Porsche.

Victor Wanyama Social Media

Wanyama is active on major social media platforms.

FAQs about Victor Wanyama

