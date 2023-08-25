Billy Gilmour 2023 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Billy Gilmour is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for the English team Brighton & Hove Albion and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Billy Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022 and is an important player under coach De Zerbi. Considering his growth, the move has worked wonderfully for him as he has been able to play in more top-tier games. He has shown maturity during his spell at Norwich and has become a crucial part of the team. Still only 22, the Scottish youngster has a long road ahead of him.

Billy Gilmour came out of the Rangers academy structure and joined Chelsea in 2017. His professional journey is on the rise and if he continues in this path, many top-tier teams would be eyeing to lure him. But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado let’s get started!

Billy Gilmour Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Irvine, Ayrshire Father’s Name Billy Gilmour Sr. Mother’s Name Carrie Gilmour Star Sign Gemini Net Worth €4.5 Million (£4 Million) Age 22 years Date of Birth 11 June 2001 Nationality Scottish Position Midfielder Youth Clubs Rangers, Chelsea Senior Clubs Chelsea (2019-2022), Norwich City (loan), Brighton & Hove Albion (2022 – ) Achievements (Selected) U18 Premier League (2017–18), FA Youth Cup (2017–18), UEFA Champions League (2020–21) Girlfriend Sophie Weber Children N.A Sponsorships Adidas Social Media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Billy Gilmour net worth and salary

Chelsea paid a significant amount to sign Billy Gilmour from the Rangers. A prized prospect at that time, Gilmour earned a lucrative contract as well from the Blues. However, as he failed to cement his position in the first team, he was loaned, which decreased his chances of getting a pay raise.

He is currently earning 450 Thousand Euros (400 Thousand Euros) per year with Brighton. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Gilmour has a net worth of €4.5 Million (£4 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton and Hove Albion has a net worth of £4 million. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Billy Gilmour Club Career

Billy Gilmour started his journey at Rangers academy. Due to his impressive natural skills and top-notch performances, he didn’t take long to climb the academy ladder. When he was 15 years old, he made his debut for the under-20 team, which reflects how rapidly he grew at the club.

Billy Gilmour got a call-up to join the senior team in 2017. He earned his senior shirt number and a place on the Rangers team when he was just 16. Then manager Pedro Caixinha suggested that the Scottish youngster had a ‘bright future’, and he made several attempts to convince him and his family to stay with the Scottish club.

However, a few weeks later, the Rangers announced that Chelsea had completed the signing of Billy Gilmour by a significant amount. After joining Chelsea in July 2017, Gilmour scored in the first three matches. He enjoyed an impressive spell with the U-18 team and quickly rose to fame for his sensational performances.

Billy Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Gilmour got his Chelsea debut through former manager Frank Lampard in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians on 10 July 2019. Since then, Gilmour has made 11 appearances for the Chelsea first team during the 2019–20 season.

Gilmour fell from the pecking order after the English team signed more experienced and big-money foreign superstars. He joined Norwich on loan in July 2021. Gilmour didn’t get many chances to showcase his skills in the first season.

In September 2022, Gilmour joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal. He debuted as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Leicester, gradually becoming a starter with notable contributions, including assists and a win against Manchester United. He assisted a goal in a loss to Newcastle United in May 2023.

Billy Gilmour International career

Billy Gilmour played with his country’s several youth groups, including U-16, U-17 and U-21. Due to his impressive performance in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, Gilmour was named “the Revelation of the Tournament”.

Billy Gilmour playing for his nation. (Photo: xMikexEgertonx/IMAGO)

Gilmour made his international senior debut on 2 June 2021, in a friendly against the Netherlands. Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his country. He was involved in the World Cup qualifiers game and showed sensational skills. He even won a man-of-the-match award against Moldova.

Billy Gilmour Family

Gilmour was born on 11 June 2001 at Irvine, Ayrshire. His father, Billy Gilmour Sr., is a retired Royal Navy and played junior football for Ardrossan Winton Rovers. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Gilmour’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Gilmour’s childhood and family.

Billy Gilmour with his family. (Credit: Norwich TV)

Billy Gilmour’s Girlfriend – Sophie Weber

Billy Gilmour is currently dating German beauty, Sophie Weber. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they have been together for a long time. The duo doesn’t make many public appearances as they enjoy their time avoiding excessive public attention. Sophie has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together.

Adidas sponsor Billy Gilmour. He endorses the company’s product through his Instagram profile.

Billy Gilmour Car and Tattoo

Billy Gilmour doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either.

Billy Gilmour Social Media

Billy Gilmour is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Instagram 936k followers Here Facebook 2.3M followers Here Twitter 449.9K Followers Here

FAQs about Billy Gilmour

What is the net worth of Billy Gilmour? Billy Gilmour’s net worth is €4.5 Million (£4 Million). How many clubs have Billy Gilmour played for? Gilmour has played with three clubs at the senior level – Chelsea (2019-2022), Norwich City (loan) and Brighton (2022 – ). How old is Billy Gilmour? He is 22 years old. Nationality of Billy Gilmour? He is Scottish. Has Billy Gilmour ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a World Cup.

