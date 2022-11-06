Steven Alzate 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Steven Alzate is an England professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Belgian first division A club Standard Liège and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Steven Alzate joined the Belgian club on loan from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022. The player has represented the Colombian football team at the national level.

The player is a hard worker and he prefers to get more gameplay time to show his abilities on the pitch and to gain experience to reach the top level. Let us get to know more about the professional footballer’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Steven Alzate is a midfielder who has a contract with the Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Steven Alzate Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Camden, England Father’s Name Héctor Alzate Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £3 million Age 24 Birthday 8 September 1998 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Leyton Orient, Brighton & Hove Albion, Swindon Town, Standard Liège. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Steven Alzate Net Worth and Salary

Steven has made most of his income from his footballing career. As per the reports, the net worth of Steven is estimated at £3 million as of 2022. The player’s market value in 2022 is valued by Transfermarkt at 4.5 million euros.

The player earns a salary of £936k at Brighton which seems to be an average salary from a mid-premier league club.

Steven Alzate Club Career

Steven started footballing at Leyton Orient at a young age and played with the youths till 2016 before moving to the senior squad. He made his club debut against Stevenage in February 2017 which resulted in a 4-1 defeat. He scored his debut goal for the club against Newport County in the next game which resulted in a 4-0 win.

The player joined Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2017 for an undisclosed fee. He was loaned out for a season to League Two club Swindon Town in July 2018. He scored his debut goal for the club against Yeovil Town in September 2018. Due to his injury in January, his loan was terminated and he returned back to Brighton.

He made his debut for the Premier League club in the EFL Cup match against Bristol Rovers on 27 August 2019 which resulted in a 2-1 win. He made his Premier League debut for the club as a starter against Newcastle United which resulted in a draw on 21 September.

He made a total of 43 appearances in the league for the club and scored a goal before being loaned out to Belgium club Standard Liège for a season in September 2022.

Steven Alzate International Career

Steven represents the Colombian National team despite being born in England. He received his first call-up for the friendlies against Peru and Ecuador in November 2019. He made his debut against Peru as a substitute on November 16 which ended in a 1-0 home victory for Columbia.

He was called up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Argentina and Peru where he appeared against Peru as a substitute which resulted in a 1-0 defeat.

Steven Alzate of Brighton and Hove Albion is currently on loan at Standard Liège from Brighton. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Steven Alzate Family

Steven was born on 8 September 1998 in Camden, England. The player’s father Héctor Alzate is from Colombia so Steven got a chance to represent the Colombian team at the national team. The other details about his family are not available as of now.

Steven Alzate Girlfriend

The midfielder prefers to spend time on the pitch to learn more about the game rather than dating people. The player is currently single as per reports and has not been spotted dating anyone.

Steven has a sponsorship deal with Nike. As per the sponsorship deal, he wears the company’s boots to all the matches he plays and endorses the company’s product on his social media.

The net worth of Steven Alzate is 3 million pounds. (Credits: @steven_alzate Instagram)

Steven Alzate Cars and Tattoos

Steven has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. It is certain that the English midfielder has a good collection of cars in his garage to roam around the beautiful city. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not in fond of tattooing the body.

